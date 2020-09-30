COVID-19
Banks Are More Dangerous than You Think Report Says
*Teller windows and ATMs could use a good scrubbing with Purell, according to the results of secret inspections of 500 bank branches in the U.S. and Canada.
Secret shoppers sent to spy on bank branches saw just 7% of ATMs being cleaned. Greeters at branch doors wore masks 44% of the time, and only 19% of teller areas were cleaned between customers.
Bank executives are scrutinizing next steps to reassure retail customers while major bank brands shutter branches across the Northeast and the West Coast. This surprising bank research study holds important lessons for every manager who depends on fac-to-face customer service.
Dalbar, which audits and rates practices by financial firms, released the results of its nationwide study Friday. The company sent mystery shoppers to 500 branches in the U.S. and 200 branches in Canada, auditing 14 major bank brands during the three-week period that ended August 10.
ATMs were the biggest points of weakness in the U.S. Although 91% of Canadian banks deployed additional safety measures at ATMs to protect customers—separators between machines, signs to indicate where to wait, or hand sanitizer at the ATMs—fully half of U.S. branch ATMs had no such additional safety measures at all.
Bank of America, Chase and Citibank had the only branches where tellers wore masks 100% of the time. The other U.S. brands in the survey were Capital One, Fifth Third, PNC, SunTrust, TD Bank, US Bank and Wells Fargo. Canadian banks in the survey were BMO, CIBC, RBC and Scotiabank.
U.S. bank branch tellers were seen wearing masks on average 94% of the time. The average in Canada was 80%. In both countries, about 1 out of 5 branches lacked markings or signage to reinforce social distancing at or near teller windows.
“I was a little surprised and wasn’t surprised,” Michelle Slute, vice president of research for Dalbar, told Zenger News. “It wasn’t a surprise because you’re hitting the human factor and bumping up against different cultures across the country.” Since it was running a mystery shopper study, Dalbar did not contact any of the banks in advance about the study, so it had no access to what corporate directives might have been in place.
Zenger contacted all the U.S.-based banks mentioned in the study. Of the four that responded—Bank of America, SunTrust (merged with BB&T to form Truist), US Bank and Wells Fargo—none had previously received copies of Dalbar’s data.
A statement from Truist, formed by a merger of SunTrust and BB&T, noted: “We have not seen or read the study you referenced, so we are unable to provide comments on its findings. However, … client and teammate safety are our top priorities and are at the forefront of all our decisions.”
The data that Dalbar released showed SunTrust performing about average among banks in the United States.
“While we haven’t had the opportunity to review the data and study, the well-being of our customers, colleagues and communities continues to be our top priority. We have processes and protocols in place around the use of PPE, and we encourage customers to reach out if they have concerns about their use at their local branch,” a US Bank statement read, referring to personal protective equipment.
Dalbar’s data showed US Bank performing below average on measures at ATMs and lowest overall rankings at the teller.
Wells Fargo provided Zenger with a list of steps it has taken, including temporarily closing one-fifth of its branches, offering some services by appointment only, requiring employees to use face coverings, and employing enhanced cleaning. The bank also pointed to a study from the market research firm Ipsos, which rated it as the top financial services brand in signage and cleanliness measures.
The Ipsos rankings, also compiled from mystery-shopper reports, showed 96% of the Wells Fargo locations had signs telling customer to wear masks, versus a nationwide average of 87%. Shoppers observed surfaces being wiped down after a customer visit 32% of the time.
Dalbar noted roughly the same level of post-visit cleaning at Wells Fargo branches, compared to an overall average of 19%, but had the company tied for third place on the average of teller safety measures.
“Health and safety of our employees and clients is our top priority,” said Bank of America, responding to Zenger, and also noted that and listed steps it has taken, like requiring all its employees to wear masks, and disinfecting its branch ATMs daily.
While Dalbar found all Bank of America tellers wore masks, just under 80% of employees managing traffic flow and making first customer contact could say the same. Hand sanitizer was available at slightly more than 20% of Bank of America ATMs, and fewer than one-fifth had dividers installed between machines.
Bank of America’s rating for teller safety measures in the Dalbar survey came out on top, but was well under 80%. Other domestic banks, in order of ranking, were Citibank, Capital One, Wells Fargo, SunTrust, PNC, Fifth Third, TD, Chase, and US Bank, ranging from just over 75% to under 65%.
The survey’s results “surprised us,” said Dalbar’s Slute. “Especially at the ATMs, like with Citibank and Bank of America not having hand sanitizer [at every machine].”
“There was no clear winner overall. We were expecting a Bank of America or Citibank to have it locked and loaded all the way across,” she said of the big banks’ strategies. “If there are holes in it, you’re only as strong as your weakest link.”
(Edited by David Martosko and Allison Elyse Gualtieri.)
The post Banks Are More Dangerous than You Think, Report Says appeared first on Zenger News.
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci Answers All of Your Mask Queries on ‘The Daily Show’ (Watch)
*Should you wear a mask while riding a bike?
How about in between courses when eating at a restaurant?
Dr. Anthony Fauci virtual-visited Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” and answered all the mask-related questions that you didn’t know you had.
Watch below, or view here on Facebook.
COVID-19
Good News: Vivica A. Fox Says She Does NOT Have COVID 19 Despite Positive Test
*As it was previously reported, actress Vivica A. Fox was slated to be E!’s correspondent for Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards but announced that she will be quarantining at home instead after testing positive for COVID-19.
Vivica sent a message to viewers, saying, “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home. During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight’s nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!”
This Tuesday, the 56-year-old has provided an update, revealing on Instagram that she does NOT have the virus. She explained, “On Friday, I took a self administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware it came back positive. Two days ago I took another test, this one administered by a medical professional and I’m thrilled to announce that last night my results came back NEGATIVE!”
MORE NEWS: Courtney Nichole Serving Up ‘Mama Love’ on Tyler Perry’s ‘Assisted Living’ [EUR Exclusive]
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae As it was previously reported, actress Vivica A. Fox was slated to be E!’s correspondent for Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards but announced that she will be quarantining at home instead after testing positive for COVID-19. __________________________________________________ Vivica sent a message to viewers, saying, “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home. During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight’s nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!” __________________________________________________ This Tuesday, the 56-year-old has provided an update, revealing on Instagram that she does NOT have the virus. She explained, “On Friday, I took a self administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware it game back positive. Two days ago I took another test, this one administered by a medical professional and I’m thrilled to announce that last night my results came back NEGATIVE!” She went on to say… ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
COVID-19
Rancic and Fox Cancel Hosting Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID!
If you were watching E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” Emmys pre-show today it was immediately obvious that the hosting team was not Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.
So why were Brad Goreski and Nina Parker greeting folks, you’re no doubt asking? The answer is COVID-19.
In a video shared by E!, a few minutes into the show, Rancic explained the situation.
“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic shared with fans. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”
Rancic continued, “As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”
As far as Vivica A. Fox is concerned, E!’s co-host Brad Goreski read a statement from the actress saying that she had to miss the broadcast because she was quarantining at home out of “an abundance of caution after testing positive for COVID-19, too.
According to sources, the hosts’ positive test result came within the past 24 hours, triggering last-minute changes in the network’s plans. Along with Ryan Seacrest, Rancic has been the face of E!’s red carpet coverage for the past two decades.
All we can say is WOW. Get well, ladies.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]