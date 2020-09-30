Amy Schumer Developed Deeper Understanding of Black Women’s Pain Following Beyonce Backlash [VIDEO]

*Comedian Amy Schumer chopped it up with Van Lathan and “Bachelorette” alum Rachel Lindsay on a new episode of the “Higher Learning” podcast, during which she touched on the backlash she received over her “Lemonade” parody.

“I’m part of that contingent of people who grew up like, ‘I have Black friends, I don’t see any difference, I’m not racist,’ and that’s like the biggest lie,” Schumer said during the podcast, TheWrap reports.“You’re still a part of a white supremacist system that you don’t even realize.”

Schumer claims she developed a deeper understanding of Black pain four years ago after she recreated Beyonce’s “Formation” from her visual album “Lemonade.”

“We made like a video, which I thought was a tribute to Beyonce’s ‘Formation’… I just thought ‘I love Beyonce, I want to celebrate her,’” Schumer told Lathan and Lindsay. “I just didn’t see outrage coming at me. People were really pissed I made this video and they were calling me a white feminist and I didn’t really know what that meant.”

“It was explained to me by my friends that it’s not about all women — it can’t be — it has to be about women of color first because they’ve had it the worst for hundreds of years. That had to be explained to me,” Schumer continued. “So I’ve been educating myself ever since then, honestly.”

Schumer’s “Formation” video premiered on Tidal and featured actresses Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack and Wanda Sykes.

Schumer previously defended the video, saying “I did not mean to detract any of the meaning from the video. I am of course horrified and sickened by the events that are addressed throughout that video and didn’t see this as minimizing that and still don’t,” the comedian added. “It was a way to celebrate bringing us all together. To fight for what we all want. And to do it together.”

Meanwhile, ehen Schumer recently appeared virtually on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she talked about how she’s been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There was a woman named Dana Nunes on Martha’s Vineyard, she was standing on this medium right after George Floyd was murdered, with a Black Lives Matter sign and we decided to come back and kneel for George Floyd and we’ve met every morning since the beginning of June,” Schumer told DeGeneres. “We’re doing our best to be the best allies we can.