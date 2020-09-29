Willow Smith Says Will and Jada Have ‘Real Love’ After Speaking About ‘Affair’ with August Alsina

*Willow Smith opened up about her mother’s “entanglement” with August Alsina on Monday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

Jada, 49, previously addressed allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the singer while still married to Will Smith.

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal,'” Willow, 19, said. “That’s real love.”

In August, Jada and Will appeared on “Red Table Talk” to set a few things straight after Alsina, 28, claimed Will gave his blessing to the affair with his wife — which the couple denied.

“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Jada said on the show.

The Smiths claim they were on a break during what Jada described as an “entanglement” with Alsina four years ago.

“I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though,” Will said jokingly. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

On Monday’s “Red Table Talk,” Willow noted that after her parents’ candid conversation on the show, they are now relationship goals.

“Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand’… that’s really important,'” she said.

“Red Table Talk” airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.

Watch the episode below.