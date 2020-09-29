Social Heat
Tats and Surgically Blackened Eyes Cost This Kindergarten Teacher His Job – He’s Feels ‘Betrayed’
*A French teacher says he is banned from teaching kindergarten due to his tattoos and overall appearance.
35-year-old Sylvain Helaine taught at the Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau (France) and was terminated from the school after a child told his parents he was scared of Helaine’s appearance.
Helaine said the child was not in his class but he was removed after the parents filed a complaint then banned from teaching children under the age of 6. Throughout his 12-year teaching career, Helaine has only received a few comments from parents about his tattoos.
He also underwent surgery to have his eyeballs and tongue permanently darkened three years ago along with tattooing his entire body. “They didn’t even try to convince the parent that I was a good teacher and that I had a lot of experience … I felt betrayed by them and I’m a bit sad.”
Education
Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of Zoom Class Over Trump Flag on Bedroom Wall (Watch)
*A 16-year-old boy was told by his teacher to remove a Trump 2020 flag from his bedroom wall or else be kicked out of class.
The student, at Colusa High School in California, was in his bedroom participating in an online Chemistry class when the teacher demanded that the flag be taken down or placed out of view.
“You can sit up, remove the flag, or reposition your camera within the next 15 seconds or I’m kicking you out of class,” the teacher said. A video of the incident shows the teacher counting to 15 seconds.
Watch below. (The teacher begins counting at the 1:06 mark.)
Education
NAACP: Addressing the Black Student Debt Crisis Press Conference Today
*Baltimore, MD – The NAACP will host a Virtual press conference today, Monday, September 28 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
The student debt crisis has had a disproportionate impact on Black borrowers and their families. Across all racial groups, Black borrowers hold the most student loan debt despite also being consistently underserved by post-secondary institutions.
Many Black students enter college with considerably fewer financial resources for equitable student experiences in addition to navigating various forms of racial and educational violence on campus followed by navigating an unequal labor market.
Participants will discuss the serious interventions needed including the cancelation of current student debt as well as providing pathways to significantly reduce if not also eliminate potential debt traps for Black students in the future.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear remarks from Tiffany Dena Loftin, National Director at NAACPYouth and College Division ; Dr. Katherine Wheatle, Strategy Officer for Federal Policy and Equity at Lumina Foundation; Dr. Charles H.F Davis III, Assistant Professor of Higher Education at University of Michigan; Dr. Jalil Mustaffa Bishop, Vice Provost Postdoctoral Scholar and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education; Karon Blair, Executive Director at Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools; Russell Boyd II, National Field Organizer at NAACP Youth and College Division; Josh Thompson, President, Alabama Youth & College State Conference
Media interested in covering this event can contact NAACP Public Relations Specialist Austyn Ross at [email protected]. RSVP NOW.
WHAT: Virtual Press Conference: Addressing the Black Student Debt Crisis
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Monday, September 28 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
WHO:
- Tiffany Dena Loftin, NAACP Youth and College Director
- Katherine Wheatle, Strategy Officer for Federal Policy and Equity at Lumina Foundation
- Dr. Charles H.F Davis III, Assistant Professor of Higher Education at University of Michigan
- Dr. Jalil Mustaffa Bishop, Vice Provost Postdoctoral Scholar and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education
- Karon Blair, Executive Director at Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
- Russell Boyd II, National Field Organizer at NAACP Youth and College Division
- Josh Thompson, Alabama Youth & College State Conference President
###
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP(National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of theNAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.
Education
Talladega College Names Angela Poole Ph.D, CPA, Vice President for Administration and Finance
*(Talladega, AL) — Angela Poole, Ph.D., CPA, has been named vice president for administration and finance at Talladega College in Talladega, AL.
Dr. Poole brings over 20 years of professional financial management, leadership training, executive coaching, and consulting experience to the institution.
She will develop long and short-range strategic financial plans for the College; direct and oversee the institution’s business functions; and provide leadership and administration for the Division of Administration and Finance by directing and overseeing budget administration, financial planning, accounting and investments, purchasing and contracts, administrative support, auxiliary enterprises, information technology, human resources, facilities, and risk management. As a member of Talladega’s senior executive staff, she will participate in institutional planning, policy development and problem resolution.
Dr. Poole is a seasoned executive whose expertise includes implementing plans for fiscal stabilization to manage expenses, grow revenues, and reduce debt. Her professional experiences include higher education administration, not-for-profit leadership, accounting, consulting, and systems implementation. She has also worked at senior levels with professional consulting firms, medical centers, local municipalities and state agencies.
Prior to joining the College, she served as a managing consultant for AMP Expert Solutions. Prior to AMP Expert Solutions, she served as senior vice president for business affairs/CFO for Bethune-Cookman University.
She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), a Master of Accountancy degree from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the School of Business and Industry at FAMU. Dr. Poole completed a graduate certificate program in Institutional Effectiveness from the State University System of New York (SUNY).
She has been a licensed Florida Certified Public Accountant since 1999. She is also a certified Business Process Reengineering and Strategic Planning Practitioner and a trained Design Think facilitator.
Her current and past involvement in professional and civic organizations includes: Founding President of The Foundation for Wealth Building, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center, Lifetime member of the FICPA Scholarship Foundation, the National Association of College and University Business Officers, and Lifetime member of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University National Alumni Association.
