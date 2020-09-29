Legal
Sealed Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to be Released After Juror Files Lawsuit Seeking ‘Justice’
*A recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case will be made public after a juror filed to have the sealed transcripts and records released “so that the truth may prevail.”
The motion, filed in Jefferson County on Monday (Sept. 28), also asked that the jury members be allowed to speak freely about the highly publicized case, Fox News reports.
“There is compelling public interest for these proceedings to be released of a magnitude the city and Commonwealth have never seen before that could not be confined, weaving its way across the country,” the court documents said. “The citizens of the Commonwealth have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last week that a grand jury had chosen not to issue indictments on homicide charges against any of the three officers who fired shots during the deadly botched police raid on Taylor’s apartment on March 13.
Taylor was shot six times when officers opened fire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police first during a no-knock warrant execution.
Walker has said he believed the officers were intruders.
Former detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, is the only officer facing charges in Taylor’s case. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.
Cameron agreed to comply with a judge’s ruling to release the grand jury transcripts on Wednesday. Cameron is concerned that the move could lead to a “poisoning of the jury pool.”
“The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body,” Cameron said in a statement released Monday night. “It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen.”
During his announcement, Cameron said the jury agreed that the other two officers connected to Taylor’s killing were justified in their actions.
“The attorney general publicly made many statements that referenced what the grand jury heard and decisions that were made based on what certain witnesses said,” the court document said. “He further laid those decisions at the feet of the grand jury while failing to answer specific questions regarding the charges presented. Cameron attempted to make it clear that the grand jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on the evidence presented to them.”
“The interest of the individual grand jurors is parallel to the public but also manifests as fears of persecution, condemnation, retribution, and torment. Unfortunately, they do not get to hide behind an entity, person office,” the statement continued.
The filing noted that Cameron chose his words wisely.
“Now he has another choice in his response. Choose truth,” the document said. “Choose justice. Together Kentucky.”
Former Officer Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Breonna Taylor Case
*Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment related to Breonna Taylor’s killing.
Hankison was fired from the department in June, three months after he and two other offifers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid on Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 shots. Taylor was hit several times and died on the scene. Hankison was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police as they entered the apartment unannounced and wearing plain clothing.
Last week, Hankison was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child.
Hankison fired through “a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window,” according to state attorney general Daniel Cameron’s indictment, CNN reports.
No other officers involved in the deadly raid at the apartment were charged.
Hankison was released on $15,000 bail shortly after he was arrested last week. As a condition of his bond, he will not be allowed to keep any firearms. His attorney claims he’s being threatened and wants a weapon to protect himself.
If convicted on all three charges, Hankison faces three to 15 years in prison.
In the days since Republican AG Daniel Cameron announced that no murder charges would be brought against the officers connected toTaylor’s death, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage appears to show Hankison, walking into the crime scene after the shooting incident — a violation of police policy.
Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Thought He Was Trying to Kidnap His Own Child
*The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times claims he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children, so he opened fire.
Here’s more from The AP:
Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, told CNN that when Sheskey arrived at the scene on Aug. 23 in response to a call from a woman who said Blake was at her home and shouldn’t be there, he heard a woman say, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”
Sheskey saw Blake put a child in the SUV as he arrived, but he didn’t know that two other children were also in the back seat, Matthews said. He said Sheskey told investigators he opened fire because Blake “held a knife in his hand and twisted his body toward” the officer, and that he didn’t stop until he determined Blake “no longer posed an imminent threat.”
Matthews said if Sheskey had allowed Blake to leave and something happened to the child, “the question would have been ‘Why didn’t you do something?’”
Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.
Blake’s shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old suspected white supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois (with his mother) to the demonstratiosn in Kenosha, Wisconcin, where shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third. The GOP has praised him for being a “true patriot” and a “hero.”
Kyle’s mother received a standing ovation on Thursday while attending a Waukesha County Republican event.
Wendy Rittenhouse was applauded by the crowd after being brought on stage by conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, MSN reports.
Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon over the Kenosha shootings.
Officer in Breonna Taylor Shooting Threatens to Sue for Being Called a ‘Murderer’
*One of the Louisville officer’s involved with the death of Breonna Taylor intends to file civil lawsuits against those calling him a “murderer” for his role in the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old.
Attorney Todd McMurtry posted video on Twitter last week that appeared to show Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly being driven away after he was shot during the March 13 incident at Taylor’s apartment.
In the tweet, McMurtry says: “They called him a ‘murderer,’ when all he did was defend himself.”
In an email to The Courier Journal on Friday, McMurtry said statements that the officer is a murderer “are defamatory and actionable.”
Mattingly intends to file civil lawsuits related to those statements.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by police when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
12 of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors NEVER heard police announce themselves before breaking down her door. Did they get a voice at the Grand Jury proceedings? @KYOAG, if you have nothing to hide, release the transcripts so we know the FULL TRUTH of what was presented! pic.twitter.com/bXTvZIScjT
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 26, 2020
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired off at least 22 shots.
Taylor was hit several times and died. One officer was subsequently fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker said he didn’t know he was firing at police.
Last week, Mattingly sent a mass email to his department in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to call protesters over the police killing of Taylor “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy,” he wrote.
Mattingly now intends to file civil lawsuits against those who have called him a “murderer,” according to his newly hired attorney.
Last week, only one officer involved in the shooting (former Detective Hankison) was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were inside at the time of the botched police raid.
