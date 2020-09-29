RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam / LISTEN

*Oops, that didn’t quite work out as planned. We’re talking about what happened to LisaRaye McCoy last night on her Fox Soul talk show “Cocktails with Queens.”

If you missed it, things went left after LisaRaye’s (half) sister, rapper Da Brat, decided to stop by for what turned out to an UN-wanted surprise appearance.

Claudia Jordan and the other hosts, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson, were all about trying to keep things happy and stuff. However, happiness wasn’t what McCoy was experiencing with her sister’s appearance, because unbeknownst to most, the sisters are not in a good place with each other.

When you watch the episode, you’ll see LisaRaye was initially speechless, but then bursts into tears when Da Brat appears.

“I’m shocked,” McCoy said. For her part, DaBrat acknowledged that she expected that reaction.

“We kinda being a lil bit distant or whatever so she’s really surprised,” the rapper admitted.

THIS IS INTERESTING: Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Deceased Sister (Naya)’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey

It seems the two sisters haven’t been on speaking terms since LisaRaye found out DaBrat is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, whom she introduced her to. The problem is, she had to learn about them being lovers from the blogs!

“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs,” she confided. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

Of course the other co-hosts tried their best to bring peace to the situation, but, bottom line, McCoy was not happy about Da Brat being there.

“I don’t care what the f–k y’all saying. At all. Y’all don’t know s–t. At all. She do. You do. You do,” said an unhappy McCoy

If you haven’t already, watch the drama go down, above.