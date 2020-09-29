*.via press release

BET has announces the nominees for the 15th annual “Hip Hop Awards,” honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories.

Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ – Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.

Roddy Ricch, another 2019 ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist” nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.

Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.

Additionally, ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.

See below for the complete list of nominees:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

DABABY – BOP

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

BEST COLLABORATION

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH – BALLIN’

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

RUN THE JEWELS

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

BIG SEAN

DABABY

DRAKE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BIG SEAN

DABABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

DJ OF THE YEAR

CHASE B

D-NICE

DJ DRAMA

DJ ENVY

DJ KHALED

MUSTARD

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9TH WONDER

DJ KHALED

HIT-BOY

JETSONMADE

MIKE WILL MADE-IT

MUSTARD

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DABABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

SONG OF THE YEAR

BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DABABY)

LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)

ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)

SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)

THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)

TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DABABY – BLAME IT ON BABY

DABABY – KIRK

FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE

LIL BABY – MY TURN

MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA

RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

FLO MILLI

JACK HARLOW

MULATTO

NLE CHOPPA

POP SMOKE

ROD WAVE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

JAY-Z

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RICK ROSS

TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

COMPLEX

HIPHOPDX

HOTNEWHIPHOP

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

THE SHADE ROOM

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX) (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)

BIA – BEST ON EARTH (RUSS FEAT. BIA)

CARDI B – WRITING ON THE WALL (FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. POST MALONE, CARDI B & RVSSIAN)

FUTURE – ROSES (REMIX) (SAINT JHN FEAT. FUTURE)

RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)

TRAVIS SCOTT – HOT (REMIX) (YOUNG THUG FEAT. GUNNA & TRAVIS SCOTT)

IMPACT TRACK

ANDERSON .PAAK & JAY ROCK\ – LOCKDOWN

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX)

J. COLE – SNOW ON THA BLUFF

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

RAPSODY FEAT. PJ MORTON – AFENI

WALE FEAT. KELLY PRICE – SUE ME

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

MERYL (FRANCE)

KAARIS (FRANCE)

NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)

KHALIGRAPH JONES (KENYA)

STORMZY (UK)

MS BANKS (UK)

DJONGA (BRAZIL)