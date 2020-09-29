Music
Nominations Announced for 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards – Da Baby & Roddy Ricch Top the Pack
*.via press release
BET has announces the nominees for the 15th annual “Hip Hop Awards,” honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories.
Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ – Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.
Roddy Ricch, another 2019 ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist” nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.
Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.
Additionally, ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.
The #HipHopAwards Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse nominees are:
▪️@beyonce
▪️@pericoprincess
▪️@iamcardib
▪️@1future
▪️@RoddyRicch
▪️@trvisXX
Watch the @HipHopAwards TUES OCT 27 9/8c, only on @BET! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EYdEMthARP
— BET (@BET) September 29, 2020
The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.
See below for the complete list of nominees:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
DABABY – BOP
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE
FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
BEST COLLABORATION
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH – BALLIN’
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
RUN THE JEWELS
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BIG SEAN
DABABY
DRAKE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BIG SEAN
DABABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D-NICE
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ KHALED
MUSTARD
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
9TH WONDER
DJ KHALED
HIT-BOY
JETSONMADE
MIKE WILL MADE-IT
MUSTARD
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
SONG OF THE YEAR
BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DABABY)
LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)
ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)
SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)
THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)
TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DABABY – BLAME IT ON BABY
DABABY – KIRK
FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE
LIL BABY – MY TURN
MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA
RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
FLO MILLI
JACK HARLOW
MULATTO
NLE CHOPPA
POP SMOKE
ROD WAVE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
JAY-Z
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RICK ROSS
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
COMPLEX
HIPHOPDX
HOTNEWHIPHOP
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
THE SHADE ROOM
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX) (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)
BIA – BEST ON EARTH (RUSS FEAT. BIA)
CARDI B – WRITING ON THE WALL (FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. POST MALONE, CARDI B & RVSSIAN)
FUTURE – ROSES (REMIX) (SAINT JHN FEAT. FUTURE)
RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)
TRAVIS SCOTT – HOT (REMIX) (YOUNG THUG FEAT. GUNNA & TRAVIS SCOTT)
IMPACT TRACK
ANDERSON .PAAK & JAY ROCK\ – LOCKDOWN
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX)
J. COLE – SNOW ON THA BLUFF
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
RAPSODY FEAT. PJ MORTON – AFENI
WALE FEAT. KELLY PRICE – SUE ME
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
MERYL (FRANCE)
KAARIS (FRANCE)
NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)
KHALIGRAPH JONES (KENYA)
STORMZY (UK)
MS BANKS (UK)
DJONGA (BRAZIL)
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam / LISTEN
*Episode 2 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.
The band was assembled and produced by Full Force, with Alex “Spanador” Moseley on guitar and bass, Mike Hughes on drums and keyboards, and Lisa Valez on lead vocals.
After scoring major hits singles from their 1985 debut album “Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force” and its singles “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “Can You Feel the Beat” and the summer of 85’s go-to slow jam “All Cried Out,” their second album, “Spanish Fly,” kept the momentum going in 1987, with its two gold singles “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion.”
RADIOSCOPE REWIND: Hear a 27-Year-Old Gabrielle Union Talk About Bringing Dignity to her Character in ‘Bring It On’
We sat down with the New York trio about a week before the May 25, 1989 release of their third album “Straight to the Sky.”
Velez opened up about her vocal ability being questioned, and the group was asked about the emergence of Teddy Riley’s New Jack Swing sound, the extent of Full Force’s influence on their production, and the story behind some of the album’s tracks – including lead single “Little Jackie Wants to Be a Star.”
Entertainment
Sony Pictures Television Dials Up Ray Parker Jr. Documentary ‘Who You Gonna Call?’ (Trailer)
*Sony Pictures Television has nabbed global distribution rights to the documentary “Who You Gonna Call?” which chronicles the life of Grammy-winning musician Ray Parker Jr., creator of the smash hit song “Ghostbusters.”
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Strine (“Hired Gun”), the documentary follows Parker’s struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960s and escaping violence to rise in the music industry, where he toured with Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones at the age of 18.
The film looks back on Parker’s successful music career before getting the call from Ivan Reitman to write and perform the hit song for the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.” He wrote, produced and performed with numerous music icons including Barry White, New Edition, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that this documentary found its home at Sony, given Ray’s long-time ties to the studio and his involvement with the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise,” said the film’s financier and executive producer Ola Strøm. “The film really sheds light on an individual who has made a major impact on the world of music as a performer, producer and songwriter.”
“Who You Gonna Call?” had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on Sept. 26. So far, no word on when or where the film will air.
Watch the trailer below, followed by an interview done with Parker earlier this month about the film with LA’s KTLA 5.
Entertainment
FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)
*The first teaser trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video was released Monday ahead of its Friday, Oct. 2 premiere.
The event features performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia plus a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith.
All are showing off the latest savage styles on the runway, “offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality,” as Amazon puts it in a press release.
Watch the hot-off-the-press teaser below:
