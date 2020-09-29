*Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla has responded to reports that she’s moved in with the late actress’ ex-husband and is helping him raise Naya’s five-year-old son.

According to ET, Ryan Dorsey and Nickayla moved in together less than three months after Naya passed away in an accidental drowning in California’s Lake Piru. While there are whispers that Dorsey and Nickayla are romantically involved, an insider claims that is not the case.

“Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” the source told ET. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”

Nickayla, 25, took to her Instagram Story to set a few things straight about her living situation with her nephew’s father.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself,” she wrote. “Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted,” she continued. “I hope you all can do the same.”

The source tells ET that Nickayla and Dorsey moved in together because it was the best move for the child.

“They simply share the same goal—to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya,” the source said. “They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”