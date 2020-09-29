Mark Cuban Picks Up Ex-NBA Star Delonte West at Gas Station, Offers to Pay for Rehab [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Mark Cuban was spotted in Dallas on Monday picking up former NBA star Delonte West at a gas station.

According to reports, the Mavericks owner is helping West get back on his feet after disturbing photos surfaced last week showing the former athlete standing on the side of a road in Dallas, holding a sign and begging for money.

As we previously reported, West has fallen on tough times. Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old.

TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid.

West has reportedly been living on the streets and is a drug addict.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Sources connected to West’s family tell the outlet that Cuban was able to make contact with Delonte recently… who agreed to meet him on Monday in Dallas.

Cuban reportedly put West up at a local hotel and has offered to pay for his rehab.

West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.

Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family. Following the incident, Phil Martelli, who coached West at Saint Joseph’s, wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

West’s brother Dmitri has addressed his bipolar struggles in the past, Complex reports. “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” he said. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”