Sports
Mark Cuban Picks Up Ex-NBA Star Delonte West at Gas Station, Offers to Pay for Rehab [VIDEO]
*Mark Cuban was spotted in Dallas on Monday picking up former NBA star Delonte West at a gas station.
According to reports, the Mavericks owner is helping West get back on his feet after disturbing photos surfaced last week showing the former athlete standing on the side of a road in Dallas, holding a sign and begging for money.
As we previously reported, West has fallen on tough times. Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old.
TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid.
West has reportedly been living on the streets and is a drug addict.
READ MORE: At SiriusXM/ Mark Cuban Spoke About the Recently Discovered Texts with Kobe Bryant – LISTEN
Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP
— 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020
Sources connected to West’s family tell the outlet that Cuban was able to make contact with Delonte recently… who agreed to meet him on Monday in Dallas.
Cuban reportedly put West up at a local hotel and has offered to pay for his rehab.
West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.
Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family. Following the incident, Phil Martelli, who coached West at Saint Joseph’s, wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”
West’s brother Dmitri has addressed his bipolar struggles in the past, Complex reports. “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” he said. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Willow Smith Says Will and Jada Have ‘Real Love’ After Speaking About ‘Affair’ with August Alsina
*Willow Smith opened up about her mother’s “entanglement” with August Alsina on Monday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”
Jada, 49, previously addressed allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the singer while still married to Will Smith.
“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal,'” Willow, 19, said. “That’s real love.”
In August, Jada and Will appeared on “Red Table Talk” to set a few things straight after Alsina, 28, claimed Will gave his blessing to the affair with his wife — which the couple denied.
READ MORE: Body Language Expert Says Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Not ‘Honest’ About August Alsina ‘Entanglement’
The wait is finally over and we couldn’t be more excited to be back! ❣️ Here at the table, we’re not afraid to break silence, break barriers, and break down the conversations. See you on Monday, Sept. 28th for all-new episodes of Red Table Talk, only on @FacebookWatch pic.twitter.com/XpicQOoOZH
— Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) September 23, 2020
“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Jada said on the show.
The Smiths claim they were on a break during what Jada described as an “entanglement” with Alsina four years ago.
“I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though,” Will said jokingly. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”
On Monday’s “Red Table Talk,” Willow noted that after her parents’ candid conversation on the show, they are now relationship goals.
“Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand’… that’s really important,'” she said.
“Red Table Talk” airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.
Watch the episode below.
crime
Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Thought He Was Trying to Kidnap His Own Child
*The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times claims he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children, so he opened fire.
Here’s more from The AP:
Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, told CNN that when Sheskey arrived at the scene on Aug. 23 in response to a call from a woman who said Blake was at her home and shouldn’t be there, he heard a woman say, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”
Sheskey saw Blake put a child in the SUV as he arrived, but he didn’t know that two other children were also in the back seat, Matthews said. He said Sheskey told investigators he opened fire because Blake “held a knife in his hand and twisted his body toward” the officer, and that he didn’t stop until he determined Blake “no longer posed an imminent threat.”
Matthews said if Sheskey had allowed Blake to leave and something happened to the child, “the question would have been ‘Why didn’t you do something?’”
READ MORE: ‘It Hurts to Breathe’: Jacob Blake Speaks Publicly for First Time from Hospital Bed (Watch)
Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.
Blake’s shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old suspected white supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois (with his mother) to the demonstratiosn in Kenosha, Wisconcin, where shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third. The GOP has praised him for being a “true patriot” and a “hero.”
Kyle’s mother received a standing ovation on Thursday while attending a Waukesha County Republican event.
Wendy Rittenhouse was applauded by the crowd after being brought on stage by conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, MSN reports.
Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon over the Kenosha shootings.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother
*Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly Young has called out 50 Cent over his recent comments about her parents divorce.
In a post on Instagram earlier this month, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that read, “Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support.” He captioned the post, “These b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”
Truly caught wind of the comments and responded to the post on her Instagram Story on Friday.
“Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she wrote in a comment on the post, which she also shared on her IG. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*ck you.”
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Drama: His Studio Accuses Estranged Wife of Draining Business Account!
View this post on Instagram
👀😆these bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
Young posted another message that slammed 50 for referring to her mother as “a b*tch.”
“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f*cking disgusting and vile,” she wrote. “Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b*tch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d*ck, but you just proved it yourself.”
50 Cent responded to her post by sharing a photo of himself along with the caption: “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f*ck up,” he wrote. “LOL.”
We previously reported that Nicole is suing Dre as the co-owner of the trademark to his name, and now, she’s being accused of some criminal activity.
According to TMZtv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that Nicole drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]