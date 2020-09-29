Entertainment
LisaRaye’s B-day Celebration Turns to Crap with Surprise Da Brat Appearance / WATCH
*Oops, that didn’t quite work out as planned. We’re talking about what happened to LisaRaye McCoy last night on her Fox Soul talk show “Cocktails with Queens.”
If you missed it, things went left after LisaRaye’s (half) sister, rapper Da Brat, decided to stop by for what turned out to an UN-wanted surprise appearance.
Claudia Jordan and the other hosts, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson, were all about trying to keep things happy and stuff. However, happiness wasn’t what McCoy was experiencing with her sister’s appearance, because unbeknownst to most, the sisters are not in a good place with each other.
When you watch the episode, you’ll see LisaRaye was initially speechless, but then bursts into tears when Da Brat appears.
“I’m shocked,” McCoy said. For her part, DaBrat acknowledged that she expected that reaction.
“We kinda being a lil bit distant or whatever so she’s really surprised,” the rapper admitted.
It seems the two sisters haven’t been on speaking terms since LisaRaye found out DaBrat is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, whom she introduced her to. The problem is, she had to learn about them being lovers from the blogs!
“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs,” she confided. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”
Of course the other co-hosts tried their best to bring peace to the situation, but, bottom line, McCoy was not happy about Da Brat being there.
“I don’t care what the f–k y’all saying. At all. Y’all don’t know s–t. At all. She do. You do. You do,” said an unhappy McCoy
If you haven’t already, watch the drama go down, above.
Gabrielle Union Reaches ‘Amicable Resolution’ with NBC Following ‘AGT’ Investigation
*Gabrielle Union and NBC have “reached an amicable resolution” following her dismissal from “America’s Got Talent” and complaint about a toxic and racist workplace culture.
Union was fired from the music competition show last November, amid claims of “racially charged incidents” involving contestants and producers. Union even noted that a young Black contestant was booted from the show because AGT producers wanted a performer that “America could get behind.”
Among Union’s complaints was that executive producer and co-judge Simon Cowell violated public health laws by smoking indoors. The actress accused him of endagering her health.
“I couldn’t escape,” she previously said of Cowell’s smoking. “I ended up staying sick for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered, and turned into bronchitis, because I couldn’t shake it. It impacted my voice, which affects my ability to do my job.”
Union also accused guest judge Jay Leno of making a racist joke, and said producers deemed one of her hairstyles as “too black” for the show.
Variety previouly published a lengthy interview with Union about her experience on the show.
“I signed up for the experience of being a part of a show that hails itself as the biggest stage in the world,” Union said. “Super diverse, and one about giving people an opportunity to shine where they otherwise probably wouldn’t. What could go wrong?”
NBC launched a probe after Union spoke her truth about what went down on the AGT set. In May, a rep for the network and the show’s producers told Page Six that the lengthy investigation uncovered no wrongdoings.
Here is the vague joint statement by NBC and Union about reaching a resolution this week: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam / LISTEN
*Episode 2 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam.
The band was assembled and produced by Full Force, with Alex “Spanador” Moseley on guitar and bass, Mike Hughes on drums and keyboards, and Lisa Valez on lead vocals.
After scoring major hits singles from their 1985 debut album “Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force” and its singles “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “Can You Feel the Beat” and the summer of 85’s go-to slow jam “All Cried Out,” their second album, “Spanish Fly,” kept the momentum going in 1987, with its two gold singles “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion.”
We sat down with the New York trio about a week before the May 25, 1989 release of their third album “Straight to the Sky.”
Velez opened up about her vocal ability being questioned, and the group was asked about the emergence of Teddy Riley’s New Jack Swing sound, the extent of Full Force’s influence on their production, and the story behind some of the album’s tracks – including lead single “Little Jackie Wants to Be a Star.”
Nominations Announced for 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards – Da Baby & Roddy Ricch Top the Pack
*.via press release
BET has announces the nominees for the 15th annual “Hip Hop Awards,” honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories.
Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ – Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.
Roddy Ricch, another 2019 ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist” nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.
Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.
Additionally, ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.
The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.
See below for the complete list of nominees:
