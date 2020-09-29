Gabrielle Union Reaches ‘Amicable Resolution’ with NBC Following ‘AGT’ Investigation

*Gabrielle Union and NBC have “reached an amicable resolution” following her dismissal from “America’s Got Talent” and complaint about a toxic and racist workplace culture.

Union was fired from the music competition show last November, amid claims of “racially charged incidents” involving contestants and producers. Union even noted that a young Black contestant was booted from the show because AGT producers wanted a performer that “America could get behind.”

Among Union’s complaints was that executive producer and co-judge Simon Cowell violated public health laws by smoking indoors. The actress accused him of endagering her health.

“I couldn’t escape,” she previously said of Cowell’s smoking. “I ended up staying sick for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered, and turned into bronchitis, because I couldn’t shake it. It impacted my voice, which affects my ability to do my job.”

Union also accused guest judge Jay Leno of making a racist joke, and said producers deemed one of her hairstyles as “too black” for the show.

Variety previouly published a lengthy interview with Union about her experience on the show.

“I signed up for the experience of being a part of a show that hails itself as the biggest stage in the world,” Union said. “Super diverse, and one about giving people an opportunity to shine where they otherwise probably wouldn’t. What could go wrong?”

NBC launched a probe after Union spoke her truth about what went down on the AGT set. In May, a rep for the network and the show’s producers told Page Six that the lengthy investigation uncovered no wrongdoings.

Here is the vague joint statement by NBC and Union about reaching a resolution this week: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”