Coronavirus
Disney Has Bad News: 28,000 Theme Park Workers Laid Off Because of Coronavirus
The prolonged coronavirus crisis in California has kept Disney‘s theme parks there completely closed and its Florida parks open with limited capacity has forced the company to announce that it will lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division.
In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, Josh D’Amaro, head of parks at Disney, detailed several “difficult decisions” the company has had to make in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including ending its furlough of thousands of employees.
Shares of the company fell less than 2% after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Around 67% of the 28,000 laid off workers were part-time employees, according to D’Amaro. The company declined to break down the layoffs by individual park locations.
While Disney’s theme parks in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have been able to reopen with limited capacity, both California Adventure and Disneyland have remained shuttered in Anaheim, California.
The parks, experiences and consumer products segment is a vitally important part of Disney’s business. Last year, it accounted for 37% of the company’s $69.6 billion in total revenue, reports CNBC.
Disney’s memo to employees:
Team,
I write this note to you today to share some difficult decisions that we have had to make regarding our Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products organization.
Let me start with my belief that the heart and soul of our business is and always will be people. Just like all of you, I love what I do. I also love being surrounded by people who think about their roles as more than jobs, but as opportunities to be a part of something special, something different, and something truly magical.
Earlier this year, in response to the pandemic, we were forced to close our businesses around the world. Few of us could have imagined how significantly the pandemic would impact us — both at work and in our daily lives. We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would recover quickly and return to normal. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. And, as a result, today we are now forced to reduce the size of our team across executive, salaried, and hourly roles.
As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, suspended capital projects, furloughed our cast members while still paying benefits, and modified our operations to run as efficiently as possible, however, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity.
As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.
Thank you for your dedication, patience and understanding during these difficult times. I know that these changes will be challenging. It will take time for all of us to process this information and its impact. We will be scheduling appointments with our affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the next few days. Additionally, today we will begin the process of discussing next steps with unions. We encourage you to visit The Hub or the WDI Homepage for any support you may need.
For those who will be affected by this decision, I want to thank you for all that you have done for our company and our guests. While we don’t know when the pandemic will be behind us, we are confident in our resilience, and hope to welcome back Cast Members and employees when we can.
Most sincerely,
Josh D’Amaro
Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Product
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci Answers All of Your Mask Queries on ‘The Daily Show’ (Watch)
*Should you wear a mask while riding a bike?
How about in between courses when eating at a restaurant?
Dr. Anthony Fauci virtual-visited Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” and answered all the mask-related questions that you didn’t know you had.
Watch below, or view here on Facebook.
Coronavirus
CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH
*CeCe Winans of the singing Winans family along with actor Dennis Quaid find themselves denying that they are secret MAGA folk after appearing in coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
As far as Winans is concerned, she headed to social media and posted a selfie video saying that her involvement in the campaign does not mean she’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election. All she was trying to do was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.
“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”
MUST READ: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
View this post on Instagram
As far as the the campaign itself, according to Politico, the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Trump administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.
CeCe Winans spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Doctor Tony Fauci spoke with Dennis Quaid.
Meanwhile, Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement about the singer’s involvement in the now controversial campaign:
“She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”
You can best believe the the reason CeCe Winans is pleading her case to the public is because reactions like these below:
Never in a million years would’ve thought I had to cancel Cece Winans. 2020 just keeps showing its ashy ass. pic.twitter.com/KPGZ7OzYbP
— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) September 26, 2020
LORD JESUS!!!!! CECE WINANS IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND APPEARING IN A COVID PROPAGANDA VIDEO FOR HIM?!?!?. My God 2020 just won’t quit😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/5tWfMCjETe
— 💛🐝JustGina💗💚 (@ItsJustGinaP) September 26, 2020
The Black church looking at CeCe Winans in this ad. pic.twitter.com/aYHlHPJKkt
— Open the Portal 🤣 (@SarcasticSmiggy) September 26, 2020
Coronavirus
Alicia Keys Surprises Frontline Workers with New Music on ‘GMA’ (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Good Morning America” Alicia Keys thanked essential workers on the frontline of America’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a trio of songs at a safe social distance.
During the event in New York City to honor nurses Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, the 15-time Grammy winner sang a trio of songs, “Good Job” and “Love Looks Better” from her new album, “Alicia,” and her NYC anthem “Empire State of Mind.”
Keys, 39, also spoke about her upcoming album — her first since 2016 — as well as her new book, “More Myself,” which she considers a “companion piece” to the self-titled album, out Friday. She said on GMA, “The book takes you up to today and the music takes you from today on. It’s definitely about all sides of us as people.
“I have so many sides to myself — we all do — and I’ve been embracing that on this music, so you’re going to love it,” she added. “It’s going to take you to many places and many reflections.”
Watch her interview and performances below or view here at goodmorningamerica.com.
“Good Job” and “Empire State of Mind”
“Love Looks Better”
