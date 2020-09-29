President Donald Trump
‘Debate’ was Gargantuan Stage for Trump to Act A Fool / VIDEO
*(Via Business Insider) – The first 2020 presidential debate was supposed to occur on Tuesday.
But what transpired on Tuesday night was not a debate, which involves two people thoughtfully and reasonably engaging on the issues. It was a disaster that encapsulated the mess the country is in under a president who has repeatedly refused to take the job seriously.
President Donald Trump spent the vast majority of his time on the debate stage Tuesday night interrupting former Vice President Joe Biden and lobbing personal attacks.
Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep order.
Wallace repeatedly implored the president to allow Biden to answer his questions. When the president objected and said that Biden was also cutting him off, Wallace replied, “Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting.”
At one point, Wallace jokingly suggested to Trump that they should switch seats so the president could moderate the debate as he continued to talk over all parties.
Trump interrupts Biden ten times in under 3 minutes after health care questionpic.twitter.com/tzwZKReHwJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 30, 2020
Though Biden was not always perfect when it came to presenting the facts, there’s no comparison between the former vice president and Trump in terms of the barrage of lies and false information the president spewed over the course of the night.
Trump made false claims on his COVID-19 response and continued to push the erroneous notion Biden is a socialist, for example.
There were some remarkable moments amid the chaos.
Biden called the sitting president a racist to his face, for example. Trump also hesitated to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups when given the opportunity.
But the night generally involved Trump seeking to rattle Biden, with little success overall.
“Will you shut-up, man…Keep yapping, man,” Biden said to Trump early on in the night.
Get the rest of this report at Business Insider.
THE REAL: Garcelle is in the Hot Seat About Jamie Foxx! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the ladies of The Real have some follow-up questions for co-host Garcelle Beauvais after her revealing conversation with Jamie Foxx on her podcast.
In an outrageous Girl Chat, Garcelle reveals some shocking secrets, and admits she could be interested in a relationship with her former co-star!
Ravi Patel visits to talk about his new HBO Max docuseries, Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness, and reveals how he would like to create his own neighborhood.
Rapper YelloPain drops in to explain what inspired him to come up with the song “My Vote Don’t Count,” and the message he wants to get out to young voters.
And Florida teacher Edith Pride explains why she stood up at a Palm Beach County school board meeting to scold parents on their behavior during their children’s distance learning classes, and the responses she has gotten. The hosts of The Real have a special gift for her!
SAY WHAT?! Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Naya’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey
The Ladies Have Some Follow-Up Questions For Garcelle About Jamie Foxx!
Loni Love: Last week, Jamie Foxx, who was your coworker since 1996… y’all were in your little Jamie Foxx Show…
Adrienne Houghton: I loved it.
Loni: He was on your podcast. Your lovely podcast, Going to Bed With Garcelle. And he admitted that you two probably should have been together! And then – this was all on the podcast, because I was listening, I was like, “Ooh, Jamie, really?” – and he also said that every time like y’all did a movie, and you tried to hook up, you had a boyfriend and he was always mad when you had another dude, and he was acting like real funny. And so then you really responded like –
Adrienne: What?
Loni: …Why didn’t you all get together – oh, y’all gotta listen to her podcast, it was good, right? And then you said that Jamie Foxx – you said, “How we gonna be together?” He hung like a horse! I was like, “What’s wrong with that?” So, I just want to know, Garcelle, what’s going with y’all two?
Garcelle Beauvais (laughing): Adrienne’s face! Oh, look at Jeannie!
Jeannie Mai (ear pressed to the camera): Come on! I got some things to know!
Garcelle: Mind your business, Loni. (laughing). Listen, he and I we have such a great friendship. And when he and I were doing The Jamie Foxx Show we sort of had a pact like we weren’t going to date while we’re working together, right? So two weeks before we were done with our hundredth episode, which was amazing in itself, I got engaged! And he was like, “You couldn’t wait! You couldn’t wait two weeks?” So we’ve had a great friendship, I love him, but you know, sometimes like if we got together we probably wouldn’t be the friends that we are right now. What, what are you doing this for Jeannie?
(Jeannie is raising her hand)
Jeannie: Yeah, yeah, I got a question! Anyway, anyway, Garcelle!
(Garcelle is laughing)
Jeannie: How you know how he’s hung?!
Garcelle: OH!
(Loni starts laughing)
Garcelle: Listen…
Adrienne: That’s what I want to know!
Garcelle: We did a hundred –
Adrienne: That’s what I want to know!
Garcelle: -episodes, right? Every now and then he’d have to like rip off a pair of pants, or some kind of, you know, comedic, you know, act, or whatever, however you want to say it. And it came out, honey. It rolled out.
(So much laughter)
Jeannie: Oh my god!
Garcelle: I love him so much!
Adrienne: Wait! I have more asks!
Garcelle: Never say never! But who knows.
Adrienne: You said what were you gonna do with that! And… and, and.. I’m just curious. Is that not your thing? You’re like, no, it’s too much, like?
Garcelle: It’s a bit much!
Adrienne: Oh Lord Jesus.
Garcelle: I’ve said too much, I’ve said too much.
Loni: OK, all right.
Garcelle: Listen to the podcast! Look at Jeannie!
Loni: Listen to the podcast!
(Jeannie is climbing back into her chair)
Jeannie: Can we end the show?
Jeannie: Y’all are single now! Why can’t you do the thing?
Adrienne: Yeah!
Jeannie: Why can’t… I don’t get it!
Garcelle: I don’t know! I mean – I don’t know, I don’t know. I think we’re too much in the Friendzone. I don’t know. But let me tell you – he’s a great kisser. Great kisser.
Loni: Ohhhhh.
Jeannie: What are we doing?!!!
Adrienne: These are are reasons for Yes!
Jeannie: What are we doing?
Garcelle (fanning herself): Oh my god, I’m so hot.
Adrienne: You’re literally telling me he’s got everything great about him, but – but… ok, this is real Girl Chat and we keep it very real.
Garcelle: Yes, it’s real.
Jeannie: OK, Garcelle, Garcelle, no, no…
Adrienne: Not just that thing.
Jeannie: Focus this, focus… are you…
Garcelle: So if he asked me out, I would say yes. Can I leave it there?
ABC’s VirtuFall Panel Series Kicks Off with ‘black-ish,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ and ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH
*Day one of ABC’s 2020 VirtuFall panel series featured dynamic panels from the cast and executive producers of the critically-acclaimed comedy “black-ish,” and host and executive producers of the classic game show revival “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.
In the first ABC panel of the day, Anthony Anderson (executive producer, star), Tracee Ellis Ross (producer, star), Laurence Fishburne (executive producer, star), Kenya Barris (executive producer), and Courtney Lilly (executive producer), joined a fun-filled session discussing what to expect with from “black-ish” this Fall.
The Johnsons return to television with a special one-hour event on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The two back-to-back episodes, airing ahead of the official season seven premiere, will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election. The special will be presented in part as an animated episode. Oscar® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) is set to direct. Then, on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), the official seventh season kicks off, continuing to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: ‘SNL’ Writer Sam Jay Lands Weekly Late-Night Show on HBO; ‘Insecure’s’ Prentice Penny To EP (Video)
“Supermarket Sweep” host and executive producer Leslie Jones as well as executive producer Alycia Rossiter and co-executive producer/head writer Lenny Marcus spoke about what it was like bringing back the classic TV show to network television during the day’s second panel.
The classic TV game show “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, is a fast-paced and energetic series following three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The series premieres SUNDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about. From the deeply personal to the purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. So, let’s talk about it.
Tamron Hall is an accomplished and award-winning journalist and in July won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. This marks the first time since the award’s inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. “Tamron Hall” is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs ‘Kobe Bryant Act’ Prompted by Leaked Images of Crash Site
*California Governor Gavin Newsom has made it a crime for first responders to take photographs of deceased victims ″outside of job duties,” said Assemblyman Mike Gipson.
Gipson introduced the legislation in May, titled “Invasion of Privacy: First Responders,” after it was reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash site with colleagues.
Newsome signed the Kobe Bryant Act of 2020 (AB 2655), on Monday. Violation of the law will result in a misdemeanor, PEOPLE reports.
READ MORE: Proposed Kobe Bryant Bill Would Make It Illegal To Share Sensitive Crime Scene Photos
Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg
— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020
Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, filed a legal complaint against the LA Sheriff’s Department over the leaked photos.
″In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,″ the document said. ″As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”
The Sheriff’s Dept. reportedly tried to keep the photo scandal under wraps, until reporters from the Los Angeles Times exposed the cover-up.
Here’s what TMZ reported:
Deputies who responded to Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site and took pictures of the remains were given a secret way out without repercussion.
We’re told a message was relayed.. if you got Kobe pics — come in, come clean and delete them. Do that, and you won’t be punished.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva responded to Newsom’s signing of the bill on Monday.
″Shortly following the Calabasas helicopter crash which tragically took nine lives, I sponsored legislation which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take or share pictures of the deceased for other than an official purpose,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you to @GavinNewsom for signing #AB2655 today, @AsmMikeGipson for authoring, and @JonesSawyerAD59 for supporting in committee,” Villanueva continued.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
