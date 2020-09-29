‘Debate’ was Gargantuan Stage for Trump to Act A Fool / VIDEO

*On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the ladies of The Real have some follow-up questions for co-host Garcelle Beauvais after her revealing conversation with Jamie Foxx on her podcast.

In an outrageous Girl Chat, Garcelle reveals some shocking secrets, and admits she could be interested in a relationship with her former co-star!

Ravi Patel visits to talk about his new HBO Max docuseries, Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness, and reveals how he would like to create his own neighborhood.

Rapper YelloPain drops in to explain what inspired him to come up with the song “My Vote Don’t Count,” and the message he wants to get out to young voters.

And Florida teacher Edith Pride explains why she stood up at a Palm Beach County school board meeting to scold parents on their behavior during their children’s distance learning classes, and the responses she has gotten. The hosts of The Real have a special gift for her!

SAY WHAT?! Nickayla Rivera Responds to Reports She’s Living with Naya’s Ex-Huband Ryan Dorsey



The Ladies Have Some Follow-Up Questions For Garcelle About Jamie Foxx!

Loni Love: Last week, Jamie Foxx, who was your coworker since 1996… y’all were in your little Jamie Foxx Show…

Adrienne Houghton: I loved it.

Loni: He was on your podcast. Your lovely podcast, Going to Bed With Garcelle. And he admitted that you two probably should have been together! And then – this was all on the podcast, because I was listening, I was like, “Ooh, Jamie, really?” – and he also said that every time like y’all did a movie, and you tried to hook up, you had a boyfriend and he was always mad when you had another dude, and he was acting like real funny. And so then you really responded like –

Adrienne: What?

Loni: …Why didn’t you all get together – oh, y’all gotta listen to her podcast, it was good, right? And then you said that Jamie Foxx – you said, “How we gonna be together?” He hung like a horse! I was like, “What’s wrong with that?” So, I just want to know, Garcelle, what’s going with y’all two?

Garcelle Beauvais (laughing): Adrienne’s face! Oh, look at Jeannie!

Jeannie Mai (ear pressed to the camera): Come on! I got some things to know!

Garcelle: Mind your business, Loni. (laughing). Listen, he and I we have such a great friendship. And when he and I were doing The Jamie Foxx Show we sort of had a pact like we weren’t going to date while we’re working together, right? So two weeks before we were done with our hundredth episode, which was amazing in itself, I got engaged! And he was like, “You couldn’t wait! You couldn’t wait two weeks?” So we’ve had a great friendship, I love him, but you know, sometimes like if we got together we probably wouldn’t be the friends that we are right now. What, what are you doing this for Jeannie?

(Jeannie is raising her hand)

Jeannie: Yeah, yeah, I got a question! Anyway, anyway, Garcelle!

(Garcelle is laughing)

Jeannie: How you know how he’s hung?!

Garcelle: OH!

(Loni starts laughing)

Garcelle: Listen…

Adrienne: That’s what I want to know!

Garcelle: We did a hundred –

Adrienne: That’s what I want to know!

Garcelle: -episodes, right? Every now and then he’d have to like rip off a pair of pants, or some kind of, you know, comedic, you know, act, or whatever, however you want to say it. And it came out, honey. It rolled out.

(So much laughter)

Jeannie: Oh my god!

Garcelle: I love him so much!

Adrienne: Wait! I have more asks!

Garcelle: Never say never! But who knows.

Adrienne: You said what were you gonna do with that! And… and, and.. I’m just curious. Is that not your thing? You’re like, no, it’s too much, like?

Garcelle: It’s a bit much!

Adrienne: Oh Lord Jesus.

Garcelle: I’ve said too much, I’ve said too much.

Loni: OK, all right.

Garcelle: Listen to the podcast! Look at Jeannie!

Loni: Listen to the podcast!

(Jeannie is climbing back into her chair)

Jeannie: Can we end the show?

[EDIT]

Jeannie: Y’all are single now! Why can’t you do the thing?

Adrienne: Yeah!

Jeannie: Why can’t… I don’t get it!

Garcelle: I don’t know! I mean – I don’t know, I don’t know. I think we’re too much in the Friendzone. I don’t know. But let me tell you – he’s a great kisser. Great kisser.

Loni: Ohhhhh.

Jeannie: What are we doing?!!!

Adrienne: These are are reasons for Yes!

Jeannie: What are we doing?

Garcelle (fanning herself): Oh my god, I’m so hot.

Adrienne: You’re literally telling me he’s got everything great about him, but – but… ok, this is real Girl Chat and we keep it very real.

Garcelle: Yes, it’s real.

Jeannie: OK, Garcelle, Garcelle, no, no…

Adrienne: Not just that thing.

Jeannie: Focus this, focus… are you…

Garcelle: So if he asked me out, I would say yes. Can I leave it there?

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.