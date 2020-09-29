Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: When the Vocals Fail…
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list singer is in town talking to yet another professional about her voice. Also, two songs have been completed using clips from other songs, both releases and not released.
Can you name the A+ list singer singer?
Chris Rock Reveals He Tried to Get Cardi B Her Own Network Comedy Show [VIDEO]
*Chris Rock has revealed that when he met Cardi B in her heyday he pushed for her to launch a career in comedy.
The comedian recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he recalled efforts to get the rapper her own show before she became a hip-hop star.
“My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything, and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her.’ I’m not even gonna say what network,” Rock told Fallon. “So me, Cardi B and her management went to get a show going, and it never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.’”
“I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people. It’s like…[Dave] Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?” he continued. “Like in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there! She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man…Cardi can hang with anybody.”
Hear/watch Rock tell it via the YouTube video above.
READ MORE: Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit
“She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr!” 😂@chrisrock remembers recruiting @iamcardib for comedy before she had released music #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/89QrESMXNL
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2020
In related news… Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on October 3.
This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.
The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
“There was some interest on his part,” SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture of Carey’s casting.
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer.
Willow Smith Says Will and Jada Have ‘Real Love’ After Speaking About ‘Affair’ with August Alsina
*Willow Smith opened up about her mother’s “entanglement” with August Alsina on Monday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”
Jada, 49, previously addressed allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the singer while still married to Will Smith.
“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal,'” Willow, 19, said. “That’s real love.”
In August, Jada and Will appeared on “Red Table Talk” to set a few things straight after Alsina, 28, claimed Will gave his blessing to the affair with his wife — which the couple denied.
READ MORE: Body Language Expert Says Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Not ‘Honest’ About August Alsina ‘Entanglement’
The wait is finally over and we couldn’t be more excited to be back! ❣️ Here at the table, we’re not afraid to break silence, break barriers, and break down the conversations. See you on Monday, Sept. 28th for all-new episodes of Red Table Talk, only on @FacebookWatch pic.twitter.com/XpicQOoOZH
— Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) September 23, 2020
“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Jada said on the show.
The Smiths claim they were on a break during what Jada described as an “entanglement” with Alsina four years ago.
“I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though,” Will said jokingly. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”
On Monday’s “Red Table Talk,” Willow noted that after her parents’ candid conversation on the show, they are now relationship goals.
“Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand’… that’s really important,'” she said.
“Red Table Talk” airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.
Watch the episode below.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Kobe Bryant’s In-Laws Fighting Over His Money
*There’s a lot of conversation in the Black community about using our collective power to demand what’s rightfully owed to us.
Whether that comes in the form of monetary reparations from the federal government, using our political power to pass favorable legislation and to stop legalized genocide done by bully, liar, killer cops. Most of the time the conversation focuses on getting what’s owed to us!
What about millionaire Black people who create generational wealth, but get involved in interracial marriages? Marrying the wrong person can be just as detrimental as never creating wealth.
When NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed last January in a helicopter crash with eight other people – one of those people being his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna – I had planned to wait a respectful amount of time before I mentioned the fact that Kobe’s multi-million dollar empire was going to be under the control of his Latina wife, Vanessa, after his death. The chance of the wealth he created as a professional athlete and a successful businessman after he retired being used to improve the Black community went from slim to none, because of who he chose to marry.
Due to the corona-virus pandemic I forgot about it. Then came recent news about the family feud between Kobe’s widow and his mother-in-law over that multi-million dollar empire Bryant left behind after his unexpected death.
DID U C THIS: Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision
Kobe’s mother in law, Sophia Laine, did a videotaped interview accusing her daughter, Kobe’s widow, of throwing her out of the house and re-possesing the car they had gifted her. Vanessa claimed, for the past 20 years she and Kobe had been paying her mother a monthly stipend, paid for an apartment for her mom to live in and a car for her mom to drive. But let’s be clear about one thing: Whatever money Vanessa’s mom was living on was Kobe’s money. A Black man’s money!
When Kobe met Vanessa she was still in high school. They met on the set of a video shoot. He already was a pro-baller, about 20 years old. When they got married she was fresh out of high school – not college – high school! She went from her mother’s house to Kobe’s mansion.
Although Vanessa’s mom might have approved of her teen-aged daughter marrying a Black man with millions of dollars, Kobe’s parents did not approve. At 21, Kobe’s parents, Joe and Patricia Bryant, thought he was too young for marriage. And they did it without a prenuptial agreement. She had nothing to offer him but a cute face and a slim waist. He had, well, everything to offer her. That’s not to say she was a gold digger, because Gold diggers come in all cultures and colors. I don’t know either of them personally.
I just want us to keep in mind that when we become fortunate enough to create enough money that can be considered as generational wealth, we should be more discriminate about who we marry and who we have babies with. Kobe and Vanessa had four children together.
Even though they were married for about 20 years before he was killed. Kobe’s relationship with his parents became distant after he married Vanessa. That probably turned out to be detrimental to Kobe in his remaining years, and it possibly kept Vanessa from having a better respect for African-American culture and the importance of generational wealth in our community. It’s the consequence of committing to inter-racial relationships.
And if you’re someone with celebrity status you have to ask yourself if your significant other wants you for what you have or for who you are? If you’re unsure keep looking. If you are serious about created generational wealth for your family or your community make sure your significant other feels the same way and will respect your wishes once you pass on.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
