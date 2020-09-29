Social Heat
17 People (Including NBA Youngboy) Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug & Firearms Charges
*According to local news station WAFB, police say chart-topping rapper NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was among 16 people who were taken into police custody on Monday, Sept. 28.
As of right now, he’s facing a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say the others also face similar variations of the same charges.
No further details were shared. However, in a fan-recorded video that has been circulating online apparently shows the moment the rapper was arrested while shooting a new music video for “Choppa City.”
Fans also noticed that as reports of the arrest surfaced, NBA Youngboy deleted all of his social media, including his Instagram and Twitter.
And there’s this …
In March, a woman said to be NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend was injured in a deadly shootout outside of Trump International Beach Resort Miami. The rapper was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens that day.
NBA Youngboy has reportedly also been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather.
MORE INTERESTING NEWS: Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Gave Her Part of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae NBA YoungBoy found himself in shackles again, this time on drug, and firearm charges. __________________________________________________ According to local news station WAFB, police say the chart-topping rapper also known as Kentrell Gaulden, was among 16 people who were taken into police custody on Monday, Sept. 28. As of right now, he’s facing a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say the others also face similar variations of the same charges. __________________________________________________ No further details were shared. However, in a fan-recorded video that has been circulating online apparently shows the moment the rapper was arrested while shooting a new music video for “Choppa City.” Fans also noticed that as reports of the arrest surfaced, NBA Youngboy deleted all of his social media, including his Instagram and Twitter. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: WAFB __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Education
Tats and Surgically Blackened Eyes Cost This Kindergarten Teacher His Job – He’s Feels ‘Betrayed’
*A French teacher says he is banned from teaching kindergarten due to his tattoos and overall appearance.
35-year-old Sylvain Helaine taught at the Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau (France) and was terminated from the school after a child told his parents he was scared of Helaine’s appearance.
Helaine said the child was not in his class but he was removed after the parents filed a complaint then banned from teaching children under the age of 6. Throughout his 12-year teaching career, Helaine has only received a few comments from parents about his tattoos.
He also underwent surgery to have his eyeballs and tongue permanently darkened three years ago along with tattooing his entire body. “They didn’t even try to convince the parent that I was a good teacher and that I had a lot of experience … I felt betrayed by them and I’m a bit sad.”
MORE NEWS: Sealed Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to be Released After Juror Files Lawsuit Seeking ‘Justice’
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet A French teacher says he is banned from teaching kindergarten due to his tattoos and overall appearance. ___________________________________________________ 35-year-old Sylvain Helaine taught at the Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau and was terminated from the school after a child told his parents he was scared of Helaine’s appearance. Helaine said the child was not in his class but he was removed after the parents filed a complaint then banned from teaching children under the age of 6. Throughout his 12-year teaching career, Helaine has only received a few comments from parents about his tattoos. ___________________________________________________ He also underwent surgery to have his eyeballs and tongue permanently darkened three years ago along with tattooing his entire body. “They didn’t even try to convince the parent that I was a good teacher and that I had a lot of experience … I felt betrayed by them and I’m a bit sad.” ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Health
Chrissy Teigen in ‘Scary’ Situation: She’s Been Hospitalized Halfway Through Pregnancy / VIDEO
*Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy.
The 34-year-old took to social media to explain her situation and told fans she’s been bleeding heavily despite being on bed rest for the last few weeks.
”We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,” Teigen said via her Instagram Stories. “And that’s super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I take baths twice a week, no showering… I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.”
Teigen who is expecting her third child with singer John legend continued to explain: “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she continued. “But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with [the situation]… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”
MORE NEWS: Officer in Breonna Taylor Shooting Threatens to Sue for Being Called a ‘Murderer’
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy. The 34-year-old took to social media to explain her situation and told fans she’s been bleeding heavily despite being on bed rest for the last few weeks. __________________________________________________ ”We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,” Teigen said via her Instagram Stories. “And that’s super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I take baths twice a week, no showering… I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.” __________________________________________________ Teigen who is expecting her third child with singer John legend continued to explain: “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she continued. “But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with [the situation]… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.” ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: IG __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
President Donald Trump
John Legend: Americans May Have to Go ‘Somewhere Else’ if Trump is Re-elected
*John Legend is thinking ahead. In an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer said Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if Donald Trump wins the election again.
“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights.” He added, “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said.
Legend, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, have been outspoken critics of Trump, who called the 41-year-old star “boring,” and referred to Teigen as the performer’s “filthy-mouthed wife.”
Legend said he’s “not nervous” about the November election because he believes the country is “exhausted” by Trump’s poor actions. However, he says, he thinks about leaving the U.S. “every once in awhile” if Trump was to remain in office: “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” he said.
THIS IS NOT A JOKE: Michael Jackson’s Cousin is Actually Selling His Final Bloodstained IV Drip / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae John Legend is thinking ahead! in an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer said Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if President Trump wins the election again. ——————————————————————————- “At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights.” He added, “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said. ——————————————————————- Legend, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, have been outspoken critics of Trump, who called the 41-year-old star “boring,” and referred to Teigen as the performer’s “filthy-mouthed wife.” Legend said he’s “not nervous” about the November election because he believes the country is “exhausted” by Trump’s poor actions. However, he says, he thinks about leaving the U.S. “every once in awhile” if Trump was to remain in office: “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” he said. ——————————————————————- Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]