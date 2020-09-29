17 People (Including NBA Youngboy) Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug & Firearms Charges

*According to local news station WAFB, police say chart-topping rapper NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was among 16 people who were taken into police custody on Monday, Sept. 28.

As of right now, he’s facing a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say the others also face similar variations of the same charges.

No further details were shared. However, in a fan-recorded video that has been circulating online apparently shows the moment the rapper was arrested while shooting a new music video for “Choppa City.”

Fans also noticed that as reports of the arrest surfaced, NBA Youngboy deleted all of his social media, including his Instagram and Twitter.

And there’s this …

In March, a woman said to be NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend was injured in a deadly shootout outside of Trump International Beach Resort Miami. The rapper was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens that day.

NBA Youngboy has reportedly also been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather.

MORE INTERESTING NEWS: Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Gave Her Part of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary