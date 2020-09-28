THE REAL: Loni Would Only Have a Relationship With a Racial Ally / WATCH

*Today, Monday, Sept. 28, the hosts of The Real compare notes about discussing racism with their significant others, as they all have experience with bi-racial relationships.

Co-host Loni Love explains that she’s “not sleeping with nobody who’s not down for my people,” and that she and boyfriend James have been having many more conversations about their respective backgrounds due to this summer’s social unrest.

Then, This is Us’ Niles Fitch drops in to talk about how it feels to be the first Black live-action Disney prince in Secret Society of Second Born Royals and his thoughts regarding voting in a presidential election for the first time this November.

And, with Halloween events being canceled throughout much of the country due to the pandemic, the hosts discuss their plans for this upcoming ghostly holiday.

Later, the ladies welcome Bethenny Frankel, who chats about her new podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel. She also reveals whether she would be up for joining another Real Housewives franchise and confesses that she does not own a computer!

Loni & James Have Candid Conversations About Race

What the Ladies Have Planned for a COVID Halloween

Loni Love: James and I, because of everything that’s been happening this summer, we really, like, started watching more documentaries… we started having really deep discussions and understanding… But, he has always been an ally. First of all, I’m gonna tell anyone out there, I don’t care what color it is, make sure that a person understands who you are and what you stand for. I’m not sleeping with nobody who’s not down for my people! Okay? Understand that!

Loni: So, I always said that… completely straight. But, it’s also talking about understanding– you know it’s like what you learn when you sit down and talk to each other, you know? But, we really have been growing and understanding. And he really has become a strong ally and support system for me. And I appreciate that.

