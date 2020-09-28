Entertainment
THE REAL: Loni Would Only Have a Relationship With a Racial Ally / WATCH
*Today, Monday, Sept. 28, the hosts of The Real compare notes about discussing racism with their significant others, as they all have experience with bi-racial relationships.
Co-host Loni Love explains that she’s “not sleeping with nobody who’s not down for my people,” and that she and boyfriend James have been having many more conversations about their respective backgrounds due to this summer’s social unrest.
Then, This is Us’ Niles Fitch drops in to talk about how it feels to be the first Black live-action Disney prince in Secret Society of Second Born Royals and his thoughts regarding voting in a presidential election for the first time this November.
And, with Halloween events being canceled throughout much of the country due to the pandemic, the hosts discuss their plans for this upcoming ghostly holiday.
Later, the ladies welcome Bethenny Frankel, who chats about her new podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel. She also reveals whether she would be up for joining another Real Housewives franchise and confesses that she does not own a computer!
MORE NEWS: The Kingdom of Yahweh Turns 10: King Yahweh Celebrates with Miami Birthday Bash
Loni & James Have Candid Conversations About Race
What the Ladies Have Planned for a COVID Halloween
Loni Love: James and I, because of everything that’s been happening this summer, we really, like, started watching more documentaries… we started having really deep discussions and understanding… But, he has always been an ally. First of all, I’m gonna tell anyone out there, I don’t care what color it is, make sure that a person understands who you are and what you stand for. I’m not sleeping with nobody who’s not down for my people! Okay? Understand that!
Garcelle Beauvais: Okay.
Jeannie Mai: Mmhm. Yep.
(Adrienne Houghton applauds)
Loni: So, I always said that… completely straight. But, it’s also talking about understanding– you know it’s like what you learn when you sit down and talk to each other, you know? But, we really have been growing and understanding. And he really has become a strong ally and support system for me. And I appreciate that.
News
Former Pussycat Doll Turns to ‘Dr. 90201’ to Fix Labia Injury [WATCH]
*Former Pussycat Doll pussycat is set to appear on the series premiere of “Dr. 90210,” where she seeks help for her botched labia.
The new reality series follows four female plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills — and Peralta meets with Dr. Cat Begovic for a consultation.
“I had some tearing on my labia,” she explains of her injury in the clip above. She shares that the vaginal tearing occurred in 2016 when she gave birth to her daughter. “They tried to sew it up. I could feel the thread being pulled through the skin, but because I didn’t have any pain medication I pretty much wimped out.”
“As a woman, you want to feel sexy and it’s just made me very self-conscious,” she adds, PEOPLE reports.
READ MORE: FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)
Dr. Dubrow is rarely left speechless 😱 Catch this new case on tonight’s all-new #Botched! https://t.co/XnND2wmaHn pic.twitter.com/niaDqDe539
— Botched (@BotchedTV) September 14, 2020
Peralta says she wants plastic surgery because “everything functions well, it just looks a little crazy.”
“Let’s say a hook ripped your cheek in half. Could you still eat? Yeah, I can chew on the other side of my mouth. Can you still smile? Yeah, but it looks really crazy,” she adds. “If you can have it fixed, why not?”
And when it comes to her sex life…“Prior to the injury I was much much more free sexually with my husband. Ever since, I am not confident enough to allow the access that he wants,” she says in the clip with a laugh. “Access has been denied,” she explains in a preview for tonight’s episode.
Peralta says a previous male doctor tried to persuade her not to have the surgery.
“I did have an experience with a male OB/GYN who told me, ‘Oh why would you do that? It’s not worth it. You just look like any ol’ woman that’s had a baby, and who cares?’ And it’s like, I care and that’s enough of a reason,” she tells Dr. Cat.
“Exactly, and I’m so glad that you didn’t let that discourage you or make you feel bad in any way. You caring is enough,” the plastic surgeon says.
“See, you understand because you’re another woman,” says Peralta.
Check out the preview via the YouTube video above.
“Dr. 90210” premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on E!.
Entertainment
Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision
*Chairman Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers have reached a mutual decision that Rivers will step down as head coach of the L.A. Clippers.
“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Ballmer said. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”
Rivers, 58, was the most successful head coach in Clippers history, compiling a record of 356-208 over seven seasons. Under his direction, the Clippers made the playoffs six times and reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2020, 2015, and 2014. Before arriving in Los Angeles in 2013, Rivers spent nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in 2008.
“I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles,” Ballmer added. “I am also extremely confident in our front office and our players. We will find the right coach to lead us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately.”
Developing …
Entertainment
FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)
*The first teaser trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video was released Monday ahead of its Friday, Oct. 2 premiere.
The event features performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia plus a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith.
All are showing off the latest savage styles on the runway, “offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality,” as Amazon puts it in a press release.
Watch the hot-off-the-press teaser below:
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
