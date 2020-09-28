Events
The Kingdom of Yahweh Turns 10: King Yahweh Celebrates with Miami Birthday Bash
*(Miami, Florida) — The Kingdom of Yahweh, a faith-based organization that serves people of all nationalities, celebrated its tenth anniversary in grand style with a party for the ages over the weekend of September 18-20, 2020. The invitation-only event, held in a palatial, white, exclusive, lakefront mansion in Miami, Florida also doubled as the 50th birthday bash for King Yahweh, its leader.
“I would like to thank you all for the birthday wishes, gifts, and love,” said the imperial majestic king. “My weekend was super amazing and I appreciate you all for making it possible,” he told the party-goers which included Shay Johnson, star of the popular TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”
Johnson arrived at the party in style, in a splendid Rolls Royce with a personal driver at the helm, courtesy of King Yahweh. He loves to roll out the red carpet for his guests and it was no different for the reality TV show beauty. In a Facebook post, she raved about the excellent and superior service she received from the king, saying it was the best royal treatment she has ever had. He presented her with a gold necklace bearing the Kingdom of Yahweh’s emblem on it.
Ms. Johnson felt very special in the mansion as she posed for pictures and chatted with a multitude of people. She felt like the most special person on earth by the King’s staff and guests while the music played softly in the background as people laughed and dined on exquisite foods.
JUICY GOSSIP: RHOA Star Nene Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her Out of Show: ‘They Definitely Did’
It is written, “In my father’s house, there are many mansions.” If heaven was on earth, the scenes from this incredible mansion have to be quintessential to the ones mentioned in God’s word. The 4-story home is indeed fit for a king. Replete with a gorgeous black Baby Grand piano, a classical pianist tickled the ivory as people gleefully celebrated the double honor, and each other, for making it through life as we deal with several pandemics at once, including race.
Attendees relished in the way people can live and love in this life—and not have to wait to die and go to heaven to experience. With two beautiful white Rolls Royce cars, a black Mercedes G-wagon, and an assortment of other high profile cars present, it left some in attendance in awe that this was happening at a social for an organization that takes pride in bringing joy into the lives of the less fortunate.
In 2015, King Yahweh was enstooled as a chief (king) in Ghana. He reigns over several territories in the nation. He is the first person in Ghana’s history to be enstooled in two different villages. He is responsible for actress LisaRaye becoming enstooled as a queen mother in Ghana. The elegant ceremony was held in a red carpet affair in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. It coincided with the King’s and LisaRaye’s birthdays. It was such a big deal, the Wendy Williams Show covered it twice in the same week on her national TV show.
The Kingdom of Yahweh believes in identifying with people where they are today, and not judging them by the issues of life, but offering to be a light in their lives moving forward. “We want to help nurture people’s souls, no matter what walk of life they come from,” asserted the King. “Regardless of race, creed, culture, or religious beliefs, we serve as freedom’s global bridge to peace and prosperity for all nations to connect, network, and collaborate in fostering a better tomorrow for all people.”
Because of that mindset, the Miami mansion party welcomed guests from various walks of life. It gave a glimpse into what heaven is like: luxurious, fun-loving, and filled with people of different ethnicities and religious backgrounds loving on one another. With bases in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Miami, the Kingdom of Yahweh is constantly putting forth efforts to show love to people while they live, and not wait until a tragedy strikes.
To learn more, visit TheKingdomOfYahweh.org.
source:
Lisa Smith
[email protected]
Entertainment
Lukevision, Underground Hits, Twelve27 Heads to Speak at ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 between 1-3pmPT at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom video conferencing the heads of two record labels, two management companies and a music producer to speak on the Professional Panel. The conference offers a “Q and A Session” with the panelists, a “professional talent showcase,” and a “national talent competition.” One winner from each category – singer, songwriter, dance or acting – in the competition will be selected by the panel to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lukevision Enterprises was founded in 2001 by Will Luke and is a management company and record label with a current roster that includes Netherland Hip-Hop/Pop singer/songwriter Odillia (pictured bottom right) and five year-old Los Angeles singing prodigy Lil’ Matick. Odillia is currently promoting her new single “End of the World” featuring rapper Lil’ Keed, a nice club single of eternal love and is produced by Robert Watson (Twelve27 Production). Odillia relocated to Los Angeles from her home in the Netherlands after winning Holland’s “Got Talent” reality competition, and immediately signed with Lukevision. Her single “End of the World” is accompanied by a music video. Lil’ Matick is currently promoting his debut single “I Love Hugs!.” Written by the young singer, “I Love Hugs!” is also accompanied by a music video that is certainly made for kids his age. His father is Will Luke, a 20 year music industry executive from Ohio, now living in Los Angeles. Luke has worked with Snoop Dogg, Jodeci, Nipsey Hussel, Don Omar and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Odillia will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles 21st annual “ULMII” Entertainment Conference during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom between 1-3pmPT.
Underground Hits Production, founded and headed by D. Baldwin (www.UGHIts.com) is a management company, record label and marketing group. Its roster consist of managing R&B singing sensation Eli (pictured bottom left), rapper Y.F.R.S., and Hip-Hop singer, songwriter, rapper and model Gxlden Doll aka Gene$i$ (pictured top). It also includes handling marketing for Motor Sports’ Richard Petty and NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace. The 19 year-old Kansas City native, Gxlden Doll, has garnered four nominations from Kansas City’s “People’s Choice Awards” – “Best Female Vocalist,” “Best Female Rapper,” “Best Make-Up Artist,” and “Best Model.” Both Gxlden Doll and Eli will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles “ULMII” Entertainment Conference between 1-3pmPT during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom.
Will Luke (Lukevision Enterprise), Robert Watson (Twelve27 Productions), and D. Baldwin (Underground Hits Production), are sponsors of the “Professional Talent Showcase.” The three veteran industry executives will serve on the “professional panel” along with Digital Publisher Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com); Television Personality and Model Melody Trice, host of “The Melody Trice Show” (www.MelodyTrice.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, who is also a film producer at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Lukas Rossi, winner of the CBS “Rock Star: Supernova” reality competition (www.LukasRossi.com), and multi-award winning Actor (PBS, DreamWorks)/Filmmaker (One Nation, Naga Pixie) Anthony Michael Hobbs, also founder of the “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival” and the “ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth” (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com).
You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, and for Zoom video conferencing access link/number.
# # #
Freelance Associates
562-424-3836
Long Beach, CA 90807
Events
NAACP to Host Conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris
*On Friday, September 25, the NAACP will host a conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
Moderated by CNN Commentator Angela Rye, the event will include Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, and other leaders.
Senator Harris will discuss the national reckoning on racism, the global pandemic and her vision for the future of America. The conversation is a premier event of the NAACP’s 111th national convention and will take place starting at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.
“We are excited to have a real conversation with Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris about the current climate and where we need to go,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “In the closing of our national convention, we are eager to discuss her plans for the safety and well-being of our communities in America.”
Join us for this critical conversation on naacpconvention.org.
“The NAACP recognizes the overwhelming significance of having the first black woman as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party,” said NAACP Board of Directors Chairman, Leon W. Russell. “We know that this pivotal moment sets the stage for our continued work to achieve equal justice and now is the time to engage in these conversations as the world faces unprecedented times and new realities during this global pandemic.”
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: Stanley Nelson Discusses the Evolution of the Revolution at CBC Virtual Panel
WHAT: Conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris
WHERE: naacpconvention.org
WHEN: Friday, September 25, 2020, @ 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
WHO:
- Senator Kamala Harris, Vice Presidential Candidate
- Angela Rye, CNN Commentator
- Leon W. Russell, Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors
- Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP
About NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
source:
Marc Banks
[email protected]
Events
Marsai Martin, Isis King, Tobe Nwigwe & More Join ESSENCE Girls United Summit
*(New York, N.Y.) — ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors – announces the first-ever ESSENCE Girls United Summit, sponsored by Ulta Beauty and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement.
Led by young Black women for young Black women, this impactful summit will convene the next generation of scholars, activists, leaders and creators to empower young Black women on topics that matter to them. The ESSENCE Girls United summit will take place virtually on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 6 P.M. – 10 P.M. ET on ESSENCE.com and ESSENCE Studios.
Amidst the multigenerational struggle for racial justice, equal rights and social and political change in America today, the summit answers the urgent need to amplify, connect, inspire and empower Black women and girls. In alignment with this year’s International Day of the Girl, the ESSENCE Girls United Summit takes on the United Nation’s 2020 theme for the day: “My voice, our equal future.”
With robust programming, the virtual summit will feature panels, workshops and masterclasses with artists, celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs about a range of topics, including self-empowerment, self-care, finances, voting, and standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights. The summit will culminate with special evening virtual performances, featuring Tobe Nwigwe, Donmonique, Tina Queen, Cuppy and G.L.A.M.
READ THIS: Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
Distinguished speakers for the summit include:
- Marsai Martin, Actress, Producer, and Entrepreneur
- Leyna Bloom, Actress, Model, Dancer, and Activist
- Isis King, Model, Actress and Activist
- Reginae Carter, Actress/Reality Star
- Kash Doll, Artist
- Renae Bluitt, Film Producer, She Did
- Jasmine Luv, Actress and Content Creator
- Ashlee Haze, Poet and Spoken Word Artist
As part of an ongoing partnership between ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty, the summit will also feature the next class of the Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities mentorship program in a panel titled, “Young Black and Bossed Up: Inside the Life of Gen Z Beauty Entrepreneurs.” This exciting initiative, launched in 2018, helps young entrepreneurial women break into the beauty industry. In addition to mentorship by ESSENCE and Ulta Beauty brand leaders, six young women have the opportunity to create a limited-edition capsule collection for Ulta Beauty to be sold in Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com early next year. To learn more about the initiative, please visit essence.com/beautifulpossibilities.
Additionally, in partnership with McDonald’s, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, ESSENCE will host the “Making Moves Now” Pitch Competition for Black women-owned businesses and founders between the ages of 18-25 during the summit. McDonald’s will award two enterprising women each with a $10,000 cash prize. Applications are open now through September 27th. The winners will be announced during the summit. To apply for the pitch competition, visit www.essence.com/girlsunitedsummit.
“For generations, ESSENCE has put Black women and the issues they care about at the forefront of everything that we do since our inception 50 years ago. That promise has never wavered,” said Caroline Wanga, Interim Chief Executive officer, ESSENCE Communications, Inc. “The ESSENCE Girls United Summit further exemplifies this commitment by continuing to empower the next generation of Black women for years to come.”
Launched in October 2018, ESSENCE Girls United demonstrates the iconic brand’s mission to serve its multigenerational audience globally across its platforms through content, culture and community. With its focus on inspiring young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors, the multi-content platform features year-round video, digital and social content centered on self-love, community and leadership through the platform’s core pillars: Beauty, Fashion, Politics, Identity and Career Development.
The ESSENCE Girls United Summit is sponsored by Ulta Beauty and McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement.
About Essence Communications Inc.
Essence Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 31 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned, consumer technology company merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.
source:
Aisha Becker-Burrowes, ESSENCE
[email protected]
Sheila Harris, ESSENCE
[email protected]
