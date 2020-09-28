Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Kobe Bryant’s In-Laws Fighting Over His Money
*There’s a lot of conversation in the Black community about using our collective power to demand what’s rightfully owed to us.
Whether that comes in the form of monetary reparations from the federal government, using our political power to pass favorable legislation and to stop legalized genocide done by bully, liar, killer cops. Most of the time the conversation focuses on getting what’s owed to us!
What about millionaire Black people who create generational wealth, but get involved in interracial marriages? Marrying the wrong person can be just as detrimental as never creating wealth.
When NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed last January in a helicopter crash with eight other people – one of those people being his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna – I had planned to wait a respectful amount of time before I mentioned the fact that Kobe’s multi-million dollar empire was going to be under the control of his Latina wife, Vanessa, after his death. The chance of the wealth he created as a professional athlete and a successful businessman after he retired being used to improve the Black community went from slim to none, because of who he chose to marry.
Due to the corona-virus pandemic I forgot about it. Then came recent news about the family feud between Kobe’s widow and his mother-in-law over that multi-million dollar empire Bryant left behind after his unexpected death.
DID U C THIS: Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision
Kobe’s mother in law, Sophia Laine, did a videotaped interview accusing her daughter, Kobe’s widow, of throwing her out of the house and re-possesing the car they had gifted her. Vanessa claimed, for the past 20 years she and Kobe had been paying her mother a monthly stipend, paid for an apartment for her mom to live in and a car for her mom to drive. But let’s be clear about one thing: Whatever money Vanessa’s mom was living on was Kobe’s money. A Black man’s money!
When Kobe met Vanessa she was still in high school. They met on the set of a video shoot. He already was a pro-baller, about 20 years old. When they got married she was fresh out of high school – not college – high school! She went from her mother’s house to Kobe’s mansion.
Although Vanessa’s mom might have approved of her teen-aged daughter marrying a Black man with millions of dollars, Kobe’s parents did not approve. At 21, Kobe’s parents, Joe and Patricia Bryant, thought he was too young for marriage. And they did it without a prenuptial agreement. She had nothing to offer him but a cute face and a slim waist. He had, well, everything to offer her. That’s not to say she was a gold digger, because Gold diggers come in all cultures and colors. I don’t know either of them personally.
I just want us to keep in mind that when we become fortunate enough to create enough money that can be considered as generational wealth, we should be more discriminate about who we marry and who we have babies with. Kobe and Vanessa had four children together.
Even though they were married for about 20 years before he was killed. Kobe’s relationship with his parents became distant after he married Vanessa. That probably turned out to be detrimental to Kobe in his remaining years, and it possibly kept Vanessa from having a better respect for African-American culture and the importance of generational wealth in our community. It’s the consequence of committing to inter-racial relationships.
And if you’re someone with celebrity status you have to ask yourself if your significant other wants you for what you have or for who you are? If you’re unsure keep looking. If you are serious about created generational wealth for your family or your community make sure your significant other feels the same way and will respect your wishes once you pass on.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
NeNe Leakes Says Wendy Williams is ‘On Cocaine’ and Slams ‘Racist’ Andy Cohen Following RHOA Exit
*NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to lash out at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams after they discussed her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” departure on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday.
Leakes did not mention their name in her series of tweets, but it was clear who her fury was direct at.
“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” Leakes tweeted on Sunday. She then added, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”
She also advised Cohen to “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are” and “The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done.”
“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good!” Leakes added. “Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”
READ MORE: RHOA Star Nene Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her Out of Show: ‘They Definitely Did’
Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020
Leakes also retweeted a clip of the “WWHL” episode alongside a fan’s comment that said, “Andy is THE biggest Gaslighter in all the Land of Housewives. I want to hear what @NeNeLeakes knows. #secrets #WWHL #BravoTV #RHOA.”
She then claimed that “systemic racism” played a part in her parting ways with Bravo.
“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG,” she tweeted. “My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she wrote.
Leakes was seemingly cool with the racism brewing at Bravo all those years they were cutting her a check. Now that she’s off the show, she’s singing (or crying racism) like a canary.
We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why pic.twitter.com/PcVfaqoguf
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020
So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020
We previously reported… when a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, the reality TV star said of Bravo, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after NeNe Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. In case you missed it, check out her video announcemnt below.
Meanwhile, Williams suggested that any spinoffs about Leakes would be “boring,” Page Six reports.
BLIND ITEM: Murder For Hire
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A list singer thought he met the love of his life. She had previously been married and was wealthy. She hobnobbed with big celebrities who adored her. Our singer was head over heels in love. He moved into her home. Soon after moving in, our singer signed an agreement which allowed his girlfriend to manage him. It was a very one sided contract in favor of the girlfriend, but the singer was in love and thought it was fine. It was fine until he realized just how much money the girlfriend was making off him.
She refused to renegotiate the contract. She refused to terminate the contract. So, our singer arranged to be out of town and had a mafia hit man murder the girlfriend at point blank range in the driveway of the girlfriend. There was someone with the girlfriend who was spared but remained silent for the rest of their life about who they saw pull the trigger.
Can you name the (old school) singer?
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother
*Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly Young has called out 50 Cent over his recent comments about her parents divorce.
In a post on Instagram earlier this month, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that read, “Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support.” He captioned the post, “These b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”
Truly caught wind of the comments and responded to the post on her Instagram Story on Friday.
“Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she wrote in a comment on the post, which she also shared on her IG. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*ck you.”
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Drama: His Studio Accuses Estranged Wife of Draining Business Account!
View this post on Instagram
👀😆these bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
Young posted another message that slammed 50 for referring to her mother as “a b*tch.”
“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f*cking disgusting and vile,” she wrote. “Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b*tch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d*ck, but you just proved it yourself.”
50 Cent responded to her post by sharing a photo of himself along with the caption: “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f*ck up,” he wrote. “LOL.”
We previously reported that Nicole is suing Dre as the co-owner of the trademark to his name, and now, she’s being accused of some criminal activity.
According to TMZtv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that Nicole drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
