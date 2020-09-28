Texas Boy Dies From Brain-eating Amoeba Found in County Water Supply [VIDEO]



*Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County after a deadly amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, was found in Lake Jackson’s water supply.

As reported by PEOPLE, a Do Not Use Water Advisory was issued to eight cities in Texas, warning of the brain-eating bacteria in the water supply

State and local officials are reportedly working with the Centers for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the issue.

Here’s more from ABC.com:

A “Do Not Use” water advisory was issued for Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens & TDCJ Wayne Scott, according to a social media post from the commission. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality subsequently lifted the “Do Not Use” advisory for all areas except Lake Jackson.

“After extensive conversations with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as well as ensuring that Brazosport Water Authority has an adequate disinfectant residual, a determination has been made that there is no safety issue for BWA’s distribution system,” according to a statement from TCEQ on Saturday.

“Lake Jackson residents are still urged to follow the Do not Use Water Advisory until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that the water is safe to use. It is not known at this time how long this make take,” the statement continued.

News of the tainted water comes after 6-year-old Texas boy Josiah McIntyre died earlier this month from the amoeba, PEOPLE reports.

“Texas Children’s did do everything that they could. No one left my son’s side. There was always a nurse or a doctor at the side of my son’s bed. Any fear that I had was able to be answered,” said the child’s mother Maria Castillo. “I’m angry and upset and sad and heartbroken. It really means a lot to me because we want to know as a family for peace of mind. I know it doesn’t bring him back. The fact that we know how he got it, how he contracted it, gives us peace of mind.”

The city reportedly traced the source of McIntyre’s amoeba to the Lake Jackson Civic Center Splash Pad and a home garden hose.

According to the CDC, initial symptoms of the Naegleria fowleri infection include fever, nausea, vomiting, while the symptoms that occur before death are seizures, hallucinations, and coma, according to the report.