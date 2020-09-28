Health
Texas Boy Dies From Brain-eating Amoeba Found in County Water Supply [VIDEO]
*Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County after a deadly amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, was found in Lake Jackson’s water supply.
As reported by PEOPLE, a Do Not Use Water Advisory was issued to eight cities in Texas, warning of the brain-eating bacteria in the water supply
State and local officials are reportedly working with the Centers for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the issue.
Here’s more from ABC.com:
A “Do Not Use” water advisory was issued for Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens & TDCJ Wayne Scott, according to a social media post from the commission. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality subsequently lifted the “Do Not Use” advisory for all areas except Lake Jackson.
READ MORE: Texas Teacher, Literally Named Lilli White, Was Fired for Refusing to Stop Wearing her BLM Mask at School (Video)
*UPDATE* Do Not Use Water Advisory LIFTED for most Brazosport Water Authority users
Lake Jackson residents are still urged to heed DO NOT USE Water Advisory. https://t.co/QEJ0uTNGUi pic.twitter.com/N8f1wVxnfT
— Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020
“After extensive conversations with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as well as ensuring that Brazosport Water Authority has an adequate disinfectant residual, a determination has been made that there is no safety issue for BWA’s distribution system,” according to a statement from TCEQ on Saturday.
“Lake Jackson residents are still urged to follow the Do not Use Water Advisory until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that the water is safe to use. It is not known at this time how long this make take,” the statement continued.
News of the tainted water comes after 6-year-old Texas boy Josiah McIntyre died earlier this month from the amoeba, PEOPLE reports.
“Texas Children’s did do everything that they could. No one left my son’s side. There was always a nurse or a doctor at the side of my son’s bed. Any fear that I had was able to be answered,” said the child’s mother Maria Castillo. “I’m angry and upset and sad and heartbroken. It really means a lot to me because we want to know as a family for peace of mind. I know it doesn’t bring him back. The fact that we know how he got it, how he contracted it, gives us peace of mind.”
The city reportedly traced the source of McIntyre’s amoeba to the Lake Jackson Civic Center Splash Pad and a home garden hose.
According to the CDC, initial symptoms of the Naegleria fowleri infection include fever, nausea, vomiting, while the symptoms that occur before death are seizures, hallucinations, and coma, according to the report.
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci Answers All of Your Mask Queries on ‘The Daily Show’ (Watch)
*Should you wear a mask while riding a bike?
How about in between courses when eating at a restaurant?
Dr. Anthony Fauci virtual-visited Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” and answered all the mask-related questions that you didn’t know you had.
Watch below, or view here on Facebook.
Coronavirus
CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH
*CeCe Winans of the singing Winans family along with actor Dennis Quaid find themselves denying that they are secret MAGA folk after appearing in coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
As far as Winans is concerned, she headed to social media and posted a selfie video saying that her involvement in the campaign does not mean she’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election. All she was trying to do was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.
“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”
MUST READ: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
View this post on Instagram
As far as the the campaign itself, according to Politico, the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Trump administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.
CeCe Winans spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Doctor Tony Fauci spoke with Dennis Quaid.
Meanwhile, Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement about the singer’s involvement in the now controversial campaign:
“She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”
You can best believe the the reason CeCe Winans is pleading her case to the public is because reactions like these below:
Never in a million years would’ve thought I had to cancel Cece Winans. 2020 just keeps showing its ashy ass. pic.twitter.com/KPGZ7OzYbP
— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) September 26, 2020
LORD JESUS!!!!! CECE WINANS IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND APPEARING IN A COVID PROPAGANDA VIDEO FOR HIM?!?!?. My God 2020 just won’t quit😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/5tWfMCjETe
— 💛🐝JustGina💗💚 (@ItsJustGinaP) September 26, 2020
The Black church looking at CeCe Winans in this ad. pic.twitter.com/aYHlHPJKkt
— Open the Portal 🤣 (@SarcasticSmiggy) September 26, 2020
Family - Parenting - Births
Pure Preciousness: Watch This 1-Year-Old React to Hearing His Mom’s Voice for the First Time (Video)
*The moment a Virginia 1-year-old heard his mother’s voice for the first time was captured on video shared by the hospital and has gone viral, with nearly 5 million views and counting.
The folks at VCU Children’s Hospital posted video of Mason McMillan taken moments after he was given specially fitted hearing aids to address his hearing loss. As he put them on for the first time, Maison’s mom, Lauryn Webb pulled out her cell phone to capture his reaction.
After Webb asks, “Can you hear me? Hi baby!,” Maison’s face suddenly lights up as he squeals and laughs.
my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN
— finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020
“Maison is the love of my life,” Webb told Richmond’s WRIC, which reported on the story. “In that moment it was like falling in love with him all over again. I started bawling my eyes out behind the camera.”
While pregnant, Webb was shot three times in a random home invasion in Hampton, which landed her and her unborn son in the Trauma Center at the VCU Medical Center. Webb’s arm was shattered and a major artery was hit by a bullet in her groin. She underwent two surgeries, which pushed her into emergency labor.
Born as a micro-premie, Maison was four months early weighing only 1 pound 5 oz. He was confined to an incubator for months, developed sepsis and chronic lung disease, and needed oxygen to survive. He spent 158 days total in the NICU. Webb couldn’t hold her son in her arms for the first two months of his life.
“He was just so tiny, really itty bitty. You could see through his skin and his eyes were still fused shut,” Webb explained. “It was all very scary. This is my first child, I’m a college student and didn’t expect any of this.”
Maison is now home and happy. Webb tells 8News, she is cherishing the milestone moments even more after their near death experience because she didn’t know whether her or her son would come out alive after the shooting.
Watch 8News’s report below or view here:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]