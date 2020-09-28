Today’s Video
One Black Church’s Ordeal with Racist Zoom Crashers (Watch)
*What started as a day of worship in Greensboro, N.C. quickly turned into chaos when a virtual church service got hacked on Sunday.
The Minister of Sharpe Road Church of Christ, Nicholas Glenn, told Fox8 WGHP that a group of individuals jumped on his congregation’s virtual Zoom church, posted pornographic images and typed racial slurs and threats during the service.
Glenn said police are now investigating the potential hate crime.
“We’ve had our share of challenges, but nothing like we’ve had today,” Glenn said.
“It was probably about four to five different people and they were just rapid fire saying different things,” Glenn continued.
The individuals identified themselves as white supremacists and also said “MAGA,” “white lives matter” and used racial slurs.
Watch Fox8’s report below:
BLIND ITEM: Murder For Hire
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A list singer thought he met the love of his life. She had previously been married and was wealthy. She hobnobbed with big celebrities who adored her. Our singer was head over heels in love. He moved into her home. Soon after moving in, our singer signed an agreement which allowed his girlfriend to manage him. It was a very one sided contract in favor of the girlfriend, but the singer was in love and thought it was fine. It was fine until he realized just how much money the girlfriend was making off him.
She refused to renegotiate the contract. She refused to terminate the contract. So, our singer arranged to be out of town and had a mafia hit man murder the girlfriend at point blank range in the driveway of the girlfriend. There was someone with the girlfriend who was spared but remained silent for the rest of their life about who they saw pull the trigger.
Can you name the (old school) singer?
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother
*Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly Young has called out 50 Cent over his recent comments about her parents divorce.
In a post on Instagram earlier this month, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that read, “Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support.” He captioned the post, “These b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”
Truly caught wind of the comments and responded to the post on her Instagram Story on Friday.
“Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she wrote in a comment on the post, which she also shared on her IG. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*ck you.”
READ MORE: Dr. Dre Drama: His Studio Accuses Estranged Wife of Draining Business Account!
View this post on Instagram
👀😆these bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
Young posted another message that slammed 50 for referring to her mother as “a b*tch.”
“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f*cking disgusting and vile,” she wrote. “Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b*tch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d*ck, but you just proved it yourself.”
50 Cent responded to her post by sharing a photo of himself along with the caption: “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f*ck up,” he wrote. “LOL.”
We previously reported that Nicole is suing Dre as the co-owner of the trademark to his name, and now, she’s being accused of some criminal activity.
According to TMZtv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that Nicole drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
RHOA Star Nene Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her Out of Show: ‘They Definitely Did’
*Nene Leakes is speaking out about her exit from “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” claiming she was “forced” off the show by Bravo executives.
In a Twitter exchange on Saturday, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. In case you missed it, check out her video announcemnt below.
READ MORE: Wendy Williams Says ‘Don’t Believe’ the Hype About NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Departure
“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” she said in the video posted on her YouTube channel earlier this month. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”
Leakes continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”
Following news of her exit, Bravo issued the following statement to PEOPLE, “We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”
RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen reacted to Leakes’ departure from the hit Bravo franchise that made her famous.
“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram post. “She is a gif and catchphrase machine.”
“Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA,” he added. “I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”
