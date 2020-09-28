Officer in Breonna Taylor Shooting Threatens to Sue for Being Called a ‘Murderer’

*One of the Louisville officer’s involved with the death of Breonna Taylor intends to file civil lawsuits against those calling him a “murderer” for his role in the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old.

Attorney Todd McMurtry posted video on Twitter last week that appeared to show Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly being driven away after he was shot during the March 13 incident at Taylor’s apartment.

In the tweet, McMurtry says: “They called him a ‘murderer,’ when all he did was defend himself.”

In an email to The Courier Journal on Friday, McMurtry said statements that the officer is a murderer “are defamatory and actionable.”

Mattingly intends to file civil lawsuits related to those statements.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by police when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.

12 of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors NEVER heard police announce themselves before breaking down her door. Did they get a voice at the Grand Jury proceedings? @KYOAG, if you have nothing to hide, release the transcripts so we know the FULL TRUTH of what was presented! pic.twitter.com/bXTvZIScjT — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 26, 2020

Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired off at least 22 shots.

Taylor was hit several times and died. One officer was subsequently fired, the other two remain on the police force.

Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

Walker said he didn’t know he was firing at police.

Last week, Mattingly sent a mass email to his department in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.

The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”

He goes on to call protesters over the police killing of Taylor “thugs.”

“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy,” he wrote.

Mattingly now intends to file civil lawsuits against those who have called him a “murderer,” according to his newly hired attorney.

Last week, only one officer involved in the shooting (former Detective Hankison) was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were inside at the time of the botched police raid.