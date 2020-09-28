Education
NAACP: Addressing the Black Student Debt Crisis Press Conference Today
*Baltimore, MD – The NAACP will host a Virtual press conference today, Monday, September 28 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
The student debt crisis has had a disproportionate impact on Black borrowers and their families. Across all racial groups, Black borrowers hold the most student loan debt despite also being consistently underserved by post-secondary institutions.
Many Black students enter college with considerably fewer financial resources for equitable student experiences in addition to navigating various forms of racial and educational violence on campus followed by navigating an unequal labor market.
Participants will discuss the serious interventions needed including the cancelation of current student debt as well as providing pathways to significantly reduce if not also eliminate potential debt traps for Black students in the future.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear remarks from Tiffany Dena Loftin, National Director at NAACPYouth and College Division ; Dr. Katherine Wheatle, Strategy Officer for Federal Policy and Equity at Lumina Foundation; Dr. Charles H.F Davis III, Assistant Professor of Higher Education at University of Michigan; Dr. Jalil Mustaffa Bishop, Vice Provost Postdoctoral Scholar and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education; Karon Blair, Executive Director at Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools; Russell Boyd II, National Field Organizer at NAACP Youth and College Division; Josh Thompson, President, Alabama Youth & College State Conference
Media interested in covering this event can contact NAACP Public Relations Specialist Austyn Ross at [email protected]. RSVP NOW.
WHAT: Virtual Press Conference: Addressing the Black Student Debt Crisis
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Monday, September 28 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.
WHO:
- Tiffany Dena Loftin, NAACP Youth and College Director
- Katherine Wheatle, Strategy Officer for Federal Policy and Equity at Lumina Foundation
- Dr. Charles H.F Davis III, Assistant Professor of Higher Education at University of Michigan
- Dr. Jalil Mustaffa Bishop, Vice Provost Postdoctoral Scholar and Lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education
- Karon Blair, Executive Director at Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
- Russell Boyd II, National Field Organizer at NAACP Youth and College Division
- Josh Thompson, Alabama Youth & College State Conference President
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP(National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of theNAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.
Austyn Ross
[email protected]
Talladega College Names Angela Poole Ph.D, CPA, Vice President for Administration and Finance
*(Talladega, AL) — Angela Poole, Ph.D., CPA, has been named vice president for administration and finance at Talladega College in Talladega, AL.
Dr. Poole brings over 20 years of professional financial management, leadership training, executive coaching, and consulting experience to the institution.
She will develop long and short-range strategic financial plans for the College; direct and oversee the institution’s business functions; and provide leadership and administration for the Division of Administration and Finance by directing and overseeing budget administration, financial planning, accounting and investments, purchasing and contracts, administrative support, auxiliary enterprises, information technology, human resources, facilities, and risk management. As a member of Talladega’s senior executive staff, she will participate in institutional planning, policy development and problem resolution.
Dr. Poole is a seasoned executive whose expertise includes implementing plans for fiscal stabilization to manage expenses, grow revenues, and reduce debt. Her professional experiences include higher education administration, not-for-profit leadership, accounting, consulting, and systems implementation. She has also worked at senior levels with professional consulting firms, medical centers, local municipalities and state agencies.
Prior to joining the College, she served as a managing consultant for AMP Expert Solutions. Prior to AMP Expert Solutions, she served as senior vice president for business affairs/CFO for Bethune-Cookman University.
She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), a Master of Accountancy degree from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the School of Business and Industry at FAMU. Dr. Poole completed a graduate certificate program in Institutional Effectiveness from the State University System of New York (SUNY).
She has been a licensed Florida Certified Public Accountant since 1999. She is also a certified Business Process Reengineering and Strategic Planning Practitioner and a trained Design Think facilitator.
Her current and past involvement in professional and civic organizations includes: Founding President of The Foundation for Wealth Building, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center, Lifetime member of the FICPA Scholarship Foundation, the National Association of College and University Business Officers, and Lifetime member of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University National Alumni Association.
Mary Sood
Director of Public Relations
Talladega College
[email protected]
DC Educator (Teresa Lasley) Fights Teacher Burnout
*School districts are having an increasingly hard time keeping their talented young teachers in the profession because of burnout at an early age.
Teresa Lasley, a Washington, D.C. high school teacher, was facing that crisis prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year for the second time in 15 years.
“The crisis of turnover is not just a teacher problem, it’s a community problem,” Lasley said. “The presence of teacher burnout perpetuates a constant questioning for educators of their life work and passion to impact future generations.”
After watching several of her peers and colleagues struggle with similiar anxiety, exhaustion, and leave the education system altogether she decided to develop a program. Lasley is now a catalyst for trying combat teacher burnout by developing a focused, intentional and tailored, or FIT, instruction program for academic leaders created by the Instructional Gym.
Ransomware Demands Surge During Pandemic / VIDEO
*As remote learning and employment have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, so have cyberattacks by criminals holding data hostage for a ransom.
One recent target was Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, the 12th-largest school district in the U.S. The scope of the attack on the district’s technology systems is not yet known, a Sept. 12 statement from the district said.
“If it is determined in the course of our investigation that personal information has been compromised, we will take steps to notify affected individuals as appropriate,” the district said, adding that the FBI was investigating.
The Fairfax County case is one of at least 219 attacks nationwide this year affecting school districts, governments, and other businesses and organizations, according to Brett Callow, a threat analyst for anti-malware company Emsisoft.
An email to Lucy Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the district, was not returned. A message could not be left with the media relations office because the voicemail was full.
The frequency of attacks underscores how organizations have struggled to contend with ransomware, a form of malware that makes files and systems inaccessible until a ransom is paid.
“We’re seeing attacks grow at an extraordinary rate,” Terry Oehring, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Solis Security, said in an email. “Unfortunately, a lot of the breach cases are due to a lack of basic controls that everyone should have in place by now. With a basic amount of security hygiene, I believe that many of the successful attacks would not have occurred.”
Schools are an active target because they’ve moved to virtual learning and have not invested in safeguards, Oehring said. Smaller companies are in similar circumstances, he added.
“Smaller businesses often think they won’t be the target of an attack, yet we’re seeing an increasing frequency of them being compromised,” Oehring said. “Due to lack of security awareness and the absence of basic controls, they often make for easy targets.”
Ransomware attacks have been one of the top reasons for cyber-insurance claims filed in the first half of 2020, according to a recent report published by Coalition, a cyber-insurance company. The attacks accounted for 41% of claims, according to data based on findings from 25,000 small and medium-sized companies in the U.S. and Canada. Exploitation of remote access during the pandemic was found to be the “root cause” of ransomware incidents.
Coalition reported a 47% increase in ransom demand among its policyholders from the first quarter of the year to the second. The average ransom demand from April to June was nearly $350,000, the report said.
Newer strains of ransomware, Maze and DoppelPaymer, are more complex, allowing cyber-criminals to demand higher ransoms, the report said.
The Maze cybercriminal gang claimed responsibility on its website for the attack on Fairfax County Public Schools and uploaded a zip file of data it claims was stolen from the district, InfoSecurity Magazine reports. The threat group’s website has since been taken down.
The pandemic may be accelerating the frequency of cyberattacks and ransom demands, but they are not new. The City of Baltimore came under attack in May 2019 when its computer systems were compromised by the ransomware RobbinHood. Other cities, including Atlanta and Pensacola, Fla., have also been affected.
The FBI received more than 2,000 ransomware complaints in 2019, resulting in adjusted losses of nearly $9 million, up from nearly 1,500 victims who told the FBI about $3.6 million in losses the previous year.
FBI Director Christopher Wray urged the private sector to be proactive about cyber attacks in a speech last week at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency cybersecurity summit in Washington, D.C.
“Agents in every single FBI field office spend a huge amount of time going out to companies and universities in their area, establishing relationships before there’s a problem, and providing threat intelligence to help prepare defenses,” he said. “We might not be able to tell you precisely how we knew you were in trouble — but we can usually find a way to tell you what you need to know to prepare for, or stop, an attack.”
(Edited by Ron Panarotti and Emily Crockett)
