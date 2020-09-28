Michael Cohen Welcomes Omarosa on ‘Mea Culpa’ Today / LISTEN to the Podcast!

*Amidst America’s reckoning with racial injustices and an ongoing turbulent political climate, Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast provides listeners with Jemele’s bold, unfiltered take on current events each week in real-time on some of the hottest topics of the day.

In the latest episode, music artist Big Sean joins fellow Detroit-native, Jemele Hill, to discuss the making of his #1 album Detroit 2, while coping with mental health challenges, and anxiety/depression. Moreover, Big Sean discusses why artists need to squash their beef and unite against racism, and stories behind his collaborations with Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu and Dave Chapelle. Plus, Big Sean talks about his #1 mission to inspire others, while Jemele Hill addresses the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) and how it has been politicized.

Making of Detroit 2 + Coping with Mental Health

Jemele: So why did you decide to do a follow up and do Detroit 2?

Big Sean (8:45): Well, I know that I was actually taking a risk doing that too, because I know a lot of people may not be able to all the way, see where I was coming from. Especially with some of the music choices, some of the flips and some of the stories, like some people just can’t relate to it. But I was hoping that I could bring them into my world, you know what I’m saying? And they would be able to relate it back to their own. So, I just, I felt like I was at a point where I always knew I wanted to do a sequel to Detroit. Cause to me that was like one of my favorite projects. And it was my biggest mixtape. And, you know, I was going through a lot. I was dealing with a lot personally. So it was like I was going through crazy depression, crazy like anxiety, you know, I felt like broken inside.

Jemele (11:02): And you were very open and candid on this album about, um, some of the mental health challenges that you face as well as you, you tweeted extensively about it. Um, about some, uh, the depression that you went through. Like one of my favorite lyrics is when you say in high school, I learned chemistry and biology but now how to cope with anxiety. Right. Which is, which is real. So what, uh, you mentioned therapy, what all has helped you get through, um, some of these struggles, not to suggest that they’re necessarily over with, but just at least learn how to call.

Big Sean: So like, obviously I still experience these things a lot, you know, but I just know like, like you said, I know how to deal with them better. You know, when they come up, come around and I realize that I’m in control really in my emotions until I give something else to control them, you know, can’t nobody else control how you feel except you. And one of the things besides meditation and besides taking time for myself and communicating is I just like to take time for myself. And sometimes I go on a walk sometimes and it doesn’t take long, you know, I just make sure I have fun. I feel like fun, having fun with whatever you’re doing is the biggest and most important ingredient for success. It’s like, you gotta have fun while you’re doing it, you know, because I realize that you get, you get what you give, you know? So if you give out love and fun and have a great time and blend this, that’s all I was going to come back to you, you know, when you take things way too serious, you’re stressed out, you, you know, you operate on a lower, lower frequency. So my advice is to just have fun and, you know, enjoy it because that’s when just, you know, the blessings are gonna come back to you, I feel like.

Jemele (14:30): Did you ever think about maybe giving up rapping?

Big Sean: Absolutely. I for sure was thinking about it, you know, because I was so frustrated sometimes trying to make some of these music in the beginning of me making an album. And it was like such a hard process and every day does seem hard and I was like, maybe I’m not supposed to be doing this. But then I just realized that I just wasn’t doing it out of passion. I was doing it because people were telling me I needed to do it. People, you know, ‘you got to stay hot, what’s taking so long.’ I was doing it for all the right reasons. I wasn’t doing it to have fun and to inspire and to like, you know, give something to lift. Some people I’ll give people motivation. I feel like we need that right now. No more than ever.

On Kanye West

Jemele (40:19): Now another, maybe not necessarily for you, but like sort of a bit of an awkward situation considering how the culture now looks at him, you know, obviously Kanye he worked with you with this, on this particular album. The culture is looking at Kanye side-eye and a little bit like, bro, what are you on right now? So for you, how are you able to, do you separate the two? Is that something you even broach into? Like how do you maintain that obviously very fruitful working relationship, knowing that there are a lot of your fans look at him like we all know what’s up with this guy.

Big Sean: I mean, for me, he gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. You know, he changed my life and you know, really, really gave me a chance to prove myself. So for that alone, like I’m gonna always have respect and love for him. You know what I’m saying? So that’s just where I’m at with it. It’s just like, you know, he’s a special guy. He’s an individual that is like, you know, talented beyond belief. So, you know, that’s kind of the, that’s what I focus on, you know what I mean?

