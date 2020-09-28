Former Pussycat Doll Turns to ‘Dr. 90201’ to Fix Labia Injury [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Former Pussycat Doll pussycat is set to appear on the series premiere of “Dr. 90210,” where she seeks help for her botched labia.

The new reality series follows four female plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills — and Peralta meets with Dr. Cat Begovic for a consultation.

“I had some tearing on my labia,” she explains of her injury in the clip above. She shares that the vaginal tearing occurred in 2016 when she gave birth to her daughter. “They tried to sew it up. I could feel the thread being pulled through the skin, but because I didn’t have any pain medication I pretty much wimped out.”

“As a woman, you want to feel sexy and it’s just made me very self-conscious,” she adds, PEOPLE reports.

Peralta says she wants plastic surgery because “everything functions well, it just looks a little crazy.”

“Let’s say a hook ripped your cheek in half. Could you still eat? Yeah, I can chew on the other side of my mouth. Can you still smile? Yeah, but it looks really crazy,” she adds. “If you can have it fixed, why not?”

And when it comes to her sex life…“Prior to the injury I was much much more free sexually with my husband. Ever since, I am not confident enough to allow the access that he wants,” she says in the clip with a laugh. “Access has been denied,” she explains in a preview for tonight’s episode.

Peralta says a previous male doctor tried to persuade her not to have the surgery.

“I did have an experience with a male OB/GYN who told me, ‘Oh why would you do that? It’s not worth it. You just look like any ol’ woman that’s had a baby, and who cares?’ And it’s like, I care and that’s enough of a reason,” she tells Dr. Cat.

“Exactly, and I’m so glad that you didn’t let that discourage you or make you feel bad in any way. You caring is enough,” the plastic surgeon says.

“See, you understand because you’re another woman,” says Peralta.

Check out the preview via the YouTube video above.

“Dr. 90210” premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on E!.