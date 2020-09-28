News
Former Pussycat Doll Turns to ‘Dr. 90201’ to Fix Labia Injury [WATCH]
*Former Pussycat Doll pussycat is set to appear on the series premiere of “Dr. 90210,” where she seeks help for her botched labia.
The new reality series follows four female plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills — and Peralta meets with Dr. Cat Begovic for a consultation.
“I had some tearing on my labia,” she explains of her injury in the clip above. She shares that the vaginal tearing occurred in 2016 when she gave birth to her daughter. “They tried to sew it up. I could feel the thread being pulled through the skin, but because I didn’t have any pain medication I pretty much wimped out.”
“As a woman, you want to feel sexy and it’s just made me very self-conscious,” she adds, PEOPLE reports.
Peralta says she wants plastic surgery because “everything functions well, it just looks a little crazy.”
“Let’s say a hook ripped your cheek in half. Could you still eat? Yeah, I can chew on the other side of my mouth. Can you still smile? Yeah, but it looks really crazy,” she adds. “If you can have it fixed, why not?”
And when it comes to her sex life…“Prior to the injury I was much much more free sexually with my husband. Ever since, I am not confident enough to allow the access that he wants,” she says in the clip with a laugh. “Access has been denied,” she explains in a preview for tonight’s episode.
Peralta says a previous male doctor tried to persuade her not to have the surgery.
“I did have an experience with a male OB/GYN who told me, ‘Oh why would you do that? It’s not worth it. You just look like any ol’ woman that’s had a baby, and who cares?’ And it’s like, I care and that’s enough of a reason,” she tells Dr. Cat.
“Exactly, and I’m so glad that you didn’t let that discourage you or make you feel bad in any way. You caring is enough,” the plastic surgeon says.
“See, you understand because you’re another woman,” says Peralta.
“Dr. 90210” premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on E!.
#BlackLivesMatter
Former Officer Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Breonna Taylor Case
*Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment related to Breonna Taylor’s killing.
Hankison was fired from the department in June, three months after he and two other offifers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid on Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 shots. Taylor was hit several times and died on the scene. Hankison was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police as they entered the apartment unannounced and wearing plain clothing.
READ MORE: Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of Zoom Class Over Trump Flag on Bedroom Wall (Watch)
Last week, Hankison was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child.
Hankison fired through “a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window,” according to state attorney general Daniel Cameron’s indictment, CNN reports.
No other officers involved in the deadly raid at the apartment were charged.
Hankison was released on $15,000 bail shortly after he was arrested last week. As a condition of his bond, he will not be allowed to keep any firearms. His attorney claims he’s being threatened and wants a weapon to protect himself.
If convicted on all three charges, Hankison faces three to 15 years in prison.
In the days since Republican AG Daniel Cameron announced that no murder charges would be brought against the officers connected toTaylor’s death, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage appears to show Hankison, walking into the crime scene after the shooting incident — a violation of police policy.
Education
Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of Zoom Class Over Trump Flag on Bedroom Wall (Watch)
*A 16-year-old boy was told by his teacher to remove a Trump 2020 flag from his bedroom wall or else be kicked out of class.
The student, at Colusa High School in California, was in his bedroom participating in an online Chemistry class when the teacher demanded that the flag be taken down or placed out of view.
“You can sit up, remove the flag, or reposition your camera within the next 15 seconds or I’m kicking you out of class,” the teacher said. A video of the incident shows the teacher counting to 15 seconds.
Watch below. (The teacher begins counting at the 1:06 mark.)
Entertainment
Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision
*Chairman Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers have reached a mutual decision that Rivers will step down as head coach of the L.A. Clippers.
“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Ballmer said. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”
Rivers, 58, was the most successful head coach in Clippers history, compiling a record of 356-208 over seven seasons. Under his direction, the Clippers made the playoffs six times and reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2020, 2015, and 2014. Before arriving in Los Angeles in 2013, Rivers spent nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in 2008.
“I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles,” Ballmer added. “I am also extremely confident in our front office and our players. We will find the right coach to lead us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately.”
