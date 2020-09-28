Dr. Fauci Answers All of Your Mask Queries on ‘The Daily Show’ (Watch)

*CeCe Winans of the singing Winans family along with actor Dennis Quaid find themselves denying that they are secret MAGA folk after appearing in coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

As far as Winans is concerned, she headed to social media and posted a selfie video saying that her involvement in the campaign does not mean she’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election. All she was trying to do was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.

“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”

View this post on Instagram A quick urgent message! A post shared by CeCe Winans (@cecewinans) on Sep 25, 2020 at 9:08pm PDT

As far as the the campaign itself, according to Politico, the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Trump administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.

CeCe Winans spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Doctor Tony Fauci spoke with Dennis Quaid.

Meanwhile, Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement about the singer’s involvement in the now controversial campaign:

“She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”

You can best believe the the reason CeCe Winans is pleading her case to the public is because reactions like these below:

Never in a million years would’ve thought I had to cancel Cece Winans. 2020 just keeps showing its ashy ass. pic.twitter.com/KPGZ7OzYbP — Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) September 26, 2020

LORD JESUS!!!!! CECE WINANS IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND APPEARING IN A COVID PROPAGANDA VIDEO FOR HIM?!?!?. My God 2020 just won’t quit😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/5tWfMCjETe — 💛🐝JustGina💗💚 (@ItsJustGinaP) September 26, 2020

The Black church looking at CeCe Winans in this ad. pic.twitter.com/aYHlHPJKkt — Open the Portal 🤣 (@SarcasticSmiggy) September 26, 2020