Dr. Fauci Answers All of Your Mask Queries on ‘The Daily Show’ (Watch)
*Should you wear a mask while riding a bike?
How about in between courses when eating at a restaurant?
Dr. Anthony Fauci virtual-visited Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” and answered all the mask-related questions that you didn’t know you had.
CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH
*CeCe Winans of the singing Winans family along with actor Dennis Quaid find themselves denying that they are secret MAGA folk after appearing in coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
As far as Winans is concerned, she headed to social media and posted a selfie video saying that her involvement in the campaign does not mean she’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election. All she was trying to do was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.
“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”
As far as the the campaign itself, according to Politico, the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Trump administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.
CeCe Winans spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Doctor Tony Fauci spoke with Dennis Quaid.
Meanwhile, Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement about the singer’s involvement in the now controversial campaign:
“She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”
You can best believe the the reason CeCe Winans is pleading her case to the public is because reactions like these below:
Never in a million years would’ve thought I had to cancel Cece Winans. 2020 just keeps showing its ashy ass. pic.twitter.com/KPGZ7OzYbP
— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) September 26, 2020
LORD JESUS!!!!! CECE WINANS IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND APPEARING IN A COVID PROPAGANDA VIDEO FOR HIM?!?!?. My God 2020 just won’t quit😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/5tWfMCjETe
— 💛🐝JustGina💗💚 (@ItsJustGinaP) September 26, 2020
The Black church looking at CeCe Winans in this ad. pic.twitter.com/aYHlHPJKkt
— Open the Portal 🤣 (@SarcasticSmiggy) September 26, 2020
Alicia Keys Surprises Frontline Workers with New Music on ‘GMA’ (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Good Morning America” Alicia Keys thanked essential workers on the frontline of America’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a trio of songs at a safe social distance.
During the event in New York City to honor nurses Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, the 15-time Grammy winner sang a trio of songs, “Good Job” and “Love Looks Better” from her new album, “Alicia,” and her NYC anthem “Empire State of Mind.”
Keys, 39, also spoke about her upcoming album — her first since 2016 — as well as her new book, “More Myself,” which she considers a “companion piece” to the self-titled album, out Friday. She said on GMA, “The book takes you up to today and the music takes you from today on. It’s definitely about all sides of us as people.
“I have so many sides to myself — we all do — and I’ve been embracing that on this music, so you’re going to love it,” she added. “It’s going to take you to many places and many reflections.”
Watch her interview and performances below or view here at goodmorningamerica.com.
“Good Job” and “Empire State of Mind”
“Love Looks Better”
Anti-Masker Buffoonery: Target Dance Mob; South Dakota School Board; Dr. Phil Grills ‘Trader Joe’s Karen’ (Watch)
*A flurry of anti-masker antics have gone viral in recent days, from the “Trader Joe’s Karen” who now tells Dr. Phil that she is not a Karen, to the man who had to be dragged out of a South Dakota school board meeting, to the “flash mob” dancing maskless through the aisles of a Florida Target.
The Target Tomfoolery involved a bunch of maskless demonstrators – some in MAGA gear – barreling through the store while hollering, “This is America!” and yelling at customers to take off their masks – as Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” blared from someone’s phone. According to HuffPost, the video, “apparently taken by someone shopping in the store, popped up on Reddit, and later on Twitter.”
Swinging West to South Dakota, police physically dragged this maskless man out of a school board meeting about the district’s mask mandate. According to the Mitchell Republic, the man has been identified as Reed Bender, a local resident who has spoken out against mask mandates in the past. He refused to wear a mask during the meeting, even after district officials offered him one. So Superintendent Joe Graves called the cops.
And then there’s this lady, who went viral in June after having a mask meltdown at her local Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Calif. She’s gone viral again after appearing on Dr. Phil to explain herself. “I am not a Karen,” she said on the show.
