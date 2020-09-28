Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision

*NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to lash out at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams after they discussed her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” departure on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday.

Leakes did not mention their name in her series of tweets, but it was clear who her fury was direct at.

“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” Leakes tweeted on Sunday. She then added, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

She also advised Cohen to “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are” and “The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done.”

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good!” Leakes added. “Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

Leakes also retweeted a clip of the “WWHL” episode alongside a fan’s comment that said, “Andy is THE biggest Gaslighter in all the Land of Housewives. I want to hear what @NeNeLeakes knows. #secrets #WWHL #BravoTV #RHOA.”

She then claimed that “systemic racism” played a part in her parting ways with Bravo.

“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG,” she tweeted. “My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she wrote.

Leakes was seemingly cool with the racism brewing at Bravo all those years they were cutting her a check. Now that she’s off the show, she’s singing (or crying racism) like a canary.

We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why pic.twitter.com/PcVfaqoguf — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

We previously reported… when a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, the reality TV star said of Bravo, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Her comments come weeks after NeNe Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. In case you missed it, check out her video announcemnt below.

Meanwhile, Williams suggested that any spinoffs about Leakes would be “boring,” Page Six reports.