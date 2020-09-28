Connect with us

Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision

Published

45 mins ago

on

Doc Rivers1 - ThePlaybook_Season1_Episode1_00_04_09_1820200824-6667-16idn16
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers looks on in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

*Chairman Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers have reached a mutual decision that Rivers will step down as head coach of the L.A. Clippers.

“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Ballmer said. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”

Rivers, 58, was the most successful head coach in Clippers history, compiling a record of 356-208 over seven seasons. Under his direction, the Clippers made the playoffs six times and reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2020, 2015, and 2014. Before arriving in Los Angeles in 2013, Rivers spent nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in 2008.

“I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles,” Ballmer added. “I am also extremely confident in our front office and our players. We will find the right coach to lead us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately.”

Developing …

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Rihanna
Rihanna

RIhanna – Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Premieres on Amazon Prime Video Friday, October 2, 2020

*The first teaser trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video was released Monday ahead of its Friday, Oct. 2 premiere.

The event features performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia plus a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith.

All are showing off the latest savage styles on the runway, “offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality,” as Amazon puts it in a press release.

Watch the hot-off-the-press teaser below:

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

NeNe Leakes Says Wendy Williams is ‘On Cocaine’ and Slams ‘Racist’ Andy Cohen Following RHOA Exit

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

NENE LEAKES

wendy williams, nene leakes

*NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to lash out at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams after they discussed her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” departure on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday.

Leakes did not mention their name in her series of tweets, but it was clear who her fury was direct at.

“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” Leakes tweeted on Sunday. She then added, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

She also advised Cohen to “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are” and “The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done.”

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good!” Leakes added. “Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

READ MORE: RHOA Star Nene Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her Out of Show: ‘They Definitely Did’

Leakes also retweeted a clip of the “WWHL” episode alongside a fan’s comment that said, “Andy is THE biggest Gaslighter in all the Land of Housewives. I want to hear what @NeNeLeakes knows. #secrets #WWHL #BravoTV #RHOA.”

She then claimed that “systemic racism” played a part in her parting ways with Bravo.

“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG,” she tweeted. “My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she wrote. 

Leakes was seemingly cool with the racism brewing at Bravo all those years they were cutting her a check. Now that she’s off the show, she’s singing (or crying racism) like a canary. 

We previously reported… when a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, the reality TV star said of Bravo, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Her comments come weeks after NeNe Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. In case you missed it, check out her video announcemnt below. 

Meanwhile, Williams suggested that any spinoffs about Leakes would be “boring,” Page Six reports.

Daveed Diggs Co-stars in New Showtime Series ‘The Good Lord Bird’ / VIDEO

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Daveed Diggs (screensghot)

*”Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs  is now co-starring in the new Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird.” This limited series tells the story of abolitionist John Brown and his efforts to end slavery.

Diggs plays the great Frederick Douglass who Brown seeks out to help him with his fight. It is known that Douglass helped with the underground railroad and was a free black man that often spoke publicly about the unjust conditions of slavery. But he didn’t involve himself in slave revolts which is what John Brown was about. He went through the south freeing slaves and killing their slave masters if it came down to it.  

WE’VE GOT POLITICAL NEWS! Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH

The Good Lord Bird - poster2

 Diggs is able to grasp the essence of the legend that is Frederick Douglass as well as showing him as a human being. Some may be shocked to see that Frederick Douglass was just like most men, having a wife and a girlfriend. The series is a satire based on actual events so you may question if this part of the story is actually a fact.

“Yeah, a black wife and a white mistress that’s real facts,” says Diggs when asked if this was true about Douglass. 

That isn’t the only new thing you may learn watching this series. John Brown, played by Ethan Hawke  (Training Day), was planning an attack and take over of Harpers Ferry, a United States arsenal. It is said this act was the prelude to the civil war which took place 2 years later. The show is based on a novel of the same name. We also asked Diggs how similar the script is to the novel

“It really is trying to capture the spirit of the novel, which does hold all this duality,” says Diggs. Narrated by a young slave boy named Onion, played by Joshua Caleb Johnson, we experience the show from his point of view. Showing the struggle of black people from both the perspective of a slave and what it meant to be a free slave during those times.  

 The Good Lord Bird premieres Sunday, October 4 on Showtime. 

