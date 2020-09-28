Politics
CeCe Winans to Set Record Straight About COVID-19 PSA Tomorrow (09-29-20) on IG Live
*(Los Angeles, CA) The name CeCe Winans is synonymous with brotherly love and unity, but recently the gospel music legend came under fire for a COVID-19 PSA that was later linked by Politico, to the White House Administration.
Winans’ interview with Surgeon General Jerome Adams was strictly focused on the virus and the role of Americans to promote safe practices and help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
Winans has a long standing history of remaining non-political, especially, during election year. She has performed for both Republican and Democratic sitting presidents and a host of dignitaries.
Anyone who knows the singer is aware that her heart is always to unite and not divide. The backlash she received before the PSA ever ran was prompted by the use of her image and likeness in the Politico article.
Dr. A.R Bernard, Pastor of Christian Cultural Center will host an IG Live interview with CeCe Winans to set the record straight about this unfortunate turn of events on Tuesday,
September 29 at 2pm/PST, 4pm/CST and 5pm/EST
Candace Owens Claps Back at Criticism of GOP Kentucky AG Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case [VIDEO]
*Candace Owens has come to the defense of Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.
The bestselling author and Trump loyalist claims Cameron is being “racially attacked by the left” since his announcement of the grand jury’s decision in the Taylor shooting investigation.
Owens appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to share her thoughts about the public’s reaction to the case.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by police when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times. She was shot several times and died on the scene. One officer was subsequently fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police.
READ MORE: Officer in Breonna Taylor Shooting Threatens to Sue for Being Called a ‘Murderer’
Tucker Carlson says “it seems wrong” that Joy Reid has a TV show and Candace Owens doesn’t.
Oh no… pic.twitter.com/treEcIlqgX
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 25, 2020
Only Hankison has been incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were inside.
In the days since the grand jury’s decision, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage from the night Taylor was killed appears to show Hankison walking into the crime scene after the shooting — a violation of police policy.
Meanwhile, Cameron, who is Black, is catching heat after announcing no murder charges would be brought against the white officers connected to Taylor’s death.
“For me, it’s absolutely infuriating to watch,” said Owens to Tucker Carlson about the criticism that Cameron is facing, Fox News reports. “I’ve been on the receiving end of the same sort of attacks. Here’s what’s so fundamentally wrong and backwards about it … if you actually look at what they are saying and what the deeper implications are here, it’s there is a right way, a correct way and a wrong way to be Black.
“Ironically Tucker, that’s the very definition of racism,” she continued, “and it’s coming from the liberals who like to say that they see racism everywhere but they can’t recognize it when it’s coming out of their own mouth.”
Owens added, “I’ve often said the Democrat Party has built almost a prototype of what it means to be a Black American,” Owens said. ” You must vote Democrat … you must react emotionally and not rationally … we must be faithful and abide by icons like ‘King’ Lebron James and ‘Queen’ Beyonce.”
At a news conference Wednesday, Cameron attempted to downplay the public’s emotions of the Taylor case.
“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Cameron said.
On Thursday, Owens said Cameron “did the right thing by ignoring the various pressures coming from culture and the mainstream media and for that you are seeing him being socially lynched and stripped of his identity because he acted professionally and rationally.”
Trump Blames Dems for Suicide Attempt of His Ex-campaign Manager
*President’s Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is reportedly under psychiatric care at a Fort Lauderdale hospital after being talked out of suicide attempt over the weekend.
Parscale served as Trump’s re-election campaign manager until he was demoted in July. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Police Department confirmed he was admitted to Broward Health Medical Center for observation, but gave no reason for why Parscale wanted to take his own life.
On Sunday, Parscale’s wife reportedly called police to report “an armed male attempting suicide.”
She told officers “her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself.”
When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with Parscale, and “developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home.” He was then transported to the Broward Health Medical Center under Florida’s Baker Act, IBI Times reports.
READ MORE: Trump Only Paid $750 in Federal Income Tax in 2016 and 2017: Report
.@parscale isn’t in a psych ward because of the current @nytimes story.
He’s in a psych ward because he knows the next two stories that are coming.
Save this tweet.
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 28, 2020
“He came out and we got him some help,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told CNN.
The Trump campaign say Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans are to blame for Parscale’s suicide attempt.
“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign’s spokesperson. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”
News of the suicide attemt coincides with the bombshell report from the New York Times that details Trump‘s tax returns over two decades.
A line conservatives LOVE to use about victims of police violence is “why didn’t they just comply with the police?”
Parscale didn’t just fail to comply—they needed a hostage negotiator, + he wouldn’t get on the ground so an officer used a “double-leg takedown” subdue/cuff him.
— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) September 28, 2020
The report reveals that Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, respectively. He also didn’t pay income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years.
“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” Alan Garten, lawyer for the Trump Organization, said in a statement, in response to the Times’ report.
Meanwhile, bestselling author Don Winslow noted on Twitter, “@parscale isn’t in a psych ward because of the current @nytimes story. He’s in a psych ward because he knows the next two stories that are coming. Save this tweet.”
#StayTuned
BREAKING: Police bodycam footage of Trump’s ex-campaign manager Brad Parcale was just released by TMZ. One by one, they are all biting the dust. They are all criminals. pic.twitter.com/obVvYTO5TH
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 28, 2020
Biden Out With Ad Response to Trump’s Alleged Tax Avoidance (Watch)
*Within 24 hours of news that President Trump allegedly paid less taxes than regular working folk on millions of dollars in income, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has responded with a new ad.
The video posted on Twitter compares the amount of taxes that regular folk like teachers, firefighters and nurses typically pay compared to Trump’s alleged tax bill.
“Teachers paid $7,239. Firefighters paid $5,283. Nurses paid $10,216. Donald Trump paid $750,” the 30-second spot points out. As of Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the video had more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.
There’s no word from the vice president’s campaign if they plan to put money behind the spot to run on digital or TV.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
Teachers paid $7,239
Firefighters paid $5,283
Nurses paid $10,216
Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN
— Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020
