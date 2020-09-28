News
Candace Owens Claps Back at Criticism of GOP Kentucky AG Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case [VIDEO]
*Candace Owens has come to the defense of Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.
The bestselling author and Trump loyalist claims Cameron is being “racially attacked by the left” since his announcement of the grand jury’s decision in the Taylor shooting investigation.
Owens appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to share her thoughts about the public’s reaction to the case.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by police when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times. She was shot several times and died on the scene. One officer was subsequently fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police.
Tucker Carlson says “it seems wrong” that Joy Reid has a TV show and Candace Owens doesn’t.
Oh no… pic.twitter.com/treEcIlqgX
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 25, 2020
Only Hankison has been incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were inside.
In the days since the grand jury’s decision, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage from the night Taylor was killed appears to show Hankison walking into the crime scene after the shooting — a violation of police policy.
Meanwhile, Cameron, who is Black, is catching heat after announcing no murder charges would be brought against the white officers connected to Taylor’s death.
“For me, it’s absolutely infuriating to watch,” said Owens to Tucker Carlson about the criticism that Cameron is facing, Fox News reports. “I’ve been on the receiving end of the same sort of attacks. Here’s what’s so fundamentally wrong and backwards about it … if you actually look at what they are saying and what the deeper implications are here, it’s there is a right way, a correct way and a wrong way to be Black.
“Ironically Tucker, that’s the very definition of racism,” she continued, “and it’s coming from the liberals who like to say that they see racism everywhere but they can’t recognize it when it’s coming out of their own mouth.”
Owens added, “I’ve often said the Democrat Party has built almost a prototype of what it means to be a Black American,” Owens said. ” You must vote Democrat … you must react emotionally and not rationally … we must be faithful and abide by icons like ‘King’ Lebron James and ‘Queen’ Beyonce.”
At a news conference Wednesday, Cameron attempted to downplay the public’s emotions of the Taylor case.
“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Cameron said.
On Thursday, Owens said Cameron “did the right thing by ignoring the various pressures coming from culture and the mainstream media and for that you are seeing him being socially lynched and stripped of his identity because he acted professionally and rationally.”
Education
Teacher Threatens to Kick Student Out of Zoom Class Over Trump Flag on Bedroom Wall (Watch)
*A 16-year-old boy was told by his teacher to remove a Trump 2020 flag from his bedroom wall or else be kicked out of class.
The student, at Colusa High School in California, was in his bedroom participating in an online Chemistry class when the teacher demanded that the flag be taken down or placed out of view.
“You can sit up, remove the flag, or reposition your camera within the next 15 seconds or I’m kicking you out of class,” the teacher said. A video of the incident shows the teacher counting to 15 seconds.
Watch below. (The teacher begins counting at the 1:06 mark.)
Entertainment
Doc Rivers and the LA Clipper Part Ways After ‘Mutual’ Decision
*Chairman Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers have reached a mutual decision that Rivers will step down as head coach of the L.A. Clippers.
“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Ballmer said. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”
Rivers, 58, was the most successful head coach in Clippers history, compiling a record of 356-208 over seven seasons. Under his direction, the Clippers made the playoffs six times and reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2020, 2015, and 2014. Before arriving in Los Angeles in 2013, Rivers spent nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in 2008.
“I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles,” Ballmer added. “I am also extremely confident in our front office and our players. We will find the right coach to lead us forward and help us reach our ultimate goals. We will begin the search and interview process immediately.”
Developing …
source:
Clippers Communications Department
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NeNe Leakes Says Wendy Williams is ‘On Cocaine’ and Slams ‘Racist’ Andy Cohen Following RHOA Exit
*NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to lash out at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams after they discussed her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” departure on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday.
Leakes did not mention their name in her series of tweets, but it was clear who her fury was direct at.
“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” Leakes tweeted on Sunday. She then added, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”
She also advised Cohen to “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are” and “The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done.”
“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good!” Leakes added. “Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”
READ MORE: RHOA Star Nene Leakes Claims Bravo ‘Forced’ Her Out of Show: ‘They Definitely Did’
Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020
Leakes also retweeted a clip of the “WWHL” episode alongside a fan’s comment that said, “Andy is THE biggest Gaslighter in all the Land of Housewives. I want to hear what @NeNeLeakes knows. #secrets #WWHL #BravoTV #RHOA.”
She then claimed that “systemic racism” played a part in her parting ways with Bravo.
“We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG,” she tweeted. “My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why,” she wrote.
Leakes was seemingly cool with the racism brewing at Bravo all those years they were cutting her a check. Now that she’s off the show, she’s singing (or crying racism) like a canary.
We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why pic.twitter.com/PcVfaqoguf
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020
So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020
We previously reported… when a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, the reality TV star said of Bravo, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].”
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Her comments come weeks after NeNe Leakes revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of RHOA. In case you missed it, check out her video announcemnt below.
Meanwhile, Williams suggested that any spinoffs about Leakes would be “boring,” Page Six reports.
