Candace Owens Claps Back at Criticism of GOP Kentucky AG Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case [VIDEO]

*Candace Owens has come to the defense of Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

The bestselling author and Trump loyalist claims Cameron is being “racially attacked by the left” since his announcement of the grand jury’s decision in the Taylor shooting investigation.

Owens appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday to share her thoughts about the public’s reaction to the case.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by police when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.

Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times. She was shot several times and died on the scene. One officer was subsequently fired, the other two remain on the police force.

Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police.

Tucker Carlson says “it seems wrong” that Joy Reid has a TV show and Candace Owens doesn’t. Oh no… pic.twitter.com/treEcIlqgX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 25, 2020

Only Hankison has been incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were inside.

In the days since the grand jury’s decision, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage from the night Taylor was killed appears to show Hankison walking into the crime scene after the shooting — a violation of police policy.

Meanwhile, Cameron, who is Black, is catching heat after announcing no murder charges would be brought against the white officers connected to Taylor’s death.

“For me, it’s absolutely infuriating to watch,” said Owens to Tucker Carlson about the criticism that Cameron is facing, Fox News reports. “I’ve been on the receiving end of the same sort of attacks. Here’s what’s so fundamentally wrong and backwards about it … if you actually look at what they are saying and what the deeper implications are here, it’s there is a right way, a correct way and a wrong way to be Black.

“Ironically Tucker, that’s the very definition of racism,” she continued, “and it’s coming from the liberals who like to say that they see racism everywhere but they can’t recognize it when it’s coming out of their own mouth.”

Owens added, “I’ve often said the Democrat Party has built almost a prototype of what it means to be a Black American,” Owens said. ” You must vote Democrat … you must react emotionally and not rationally … we must be faithful and abide by icons like ‘King’ Lebron James and ‘Queen’ Beyonce.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Cameron attempted to downplay the public’s emotions of the Taylor case.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Cameron said.

On Thursday, Owens said Cameron “did the right thing by ignoring the various pressures coming from culture and the mainstream media and for that you are seeing him being socially lynched and stripped of his identity because he acted professionally and rationally.”