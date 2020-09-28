#BlackLivesMatter
California Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Plowing Through Pro-Trump Protesters [VIDEO]
*A California woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a viral video showed her attempting to flee an angry crowd of suspected white supremacists during a “Caravan for Justice” event in Yorba Linda, Calif. on Saturday Sept. 26.
Tatiana Turner, 40, reportedly struck and injured demonstrators during a dueling protest with Black Lives Matter activists and pro-Trump supporters. As the violent white mob began to surround her car, she sped away and was later arrested without incident. According to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun, the man and woman who were hit were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per MSN.com.
Turner has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.
This poor woman, Tatiana Turner. Was surrounded by suspected white supremacists and was merely trying to escape.
According to the official statement released by the police, “At approximately 3 pm, after several dispersal orders, a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals. The driver, believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice, continued to leave the parking lot and was detained a short distance away from the incident. The two people struck, a man and a woman believed to be at the protest, were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries but are expected to survive.”
Turner’s white sedan was pursued by dozens of protesters who smashed several of the car’s windows before she was laster detained by law enforcement a few blocks away. She is also facing a charge for assault with a deadly weapon. Police said she was on the scene as part of the “Caravan for Justice” event.
“People had broken her windshield,” Anthony Bryson, who helped plan the event for the Urban Organizers Coalition, told The Associated Press. “She was trying to leave. She was in fear for her life.”
Video shows a crowd of people surrounding Turner’s car before she accelerates forward. The rear window is smashed out as she drives away (check out the clips above).
Turner will reportedly appear in court Tuesday (Sept. 29).
In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision / LOOK!
*Thousands of protesters marched through New York City on Wednesday night, angered by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
Protests began earlier this year after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement and emboldened activists around the country to speak out against systemic racism. The recent protests also brought attention to Taylor’s case, who on March 13 was killed after police officers entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant and fired multiple shots at the unarmed 26-year-old.
On Wednesday, a firestorm of pain and outrage seemed to hit the United States all at once. Rallies and marches materialized like flash mobs with a purpose. Every voice had a face. Every face had a story. And at moments like this every story, journalists know, drips with humanity and challenges America’s conscience.
Two of the three Louisville officers in the case have not been charged with any crime. A third faces a charge of wanton endangerment, something demonstrators in New York saw as a slap on the wrist. They used far more colorful language, shouting to anyone who would hear.
The largest march began around Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where speakers expressed rhetoric about racial injustice, police abuse and a justice system broken beyond repair. And then the masses came, streaming into the plaza adjacent to the Barclays Center arena.
“Say Their Names!” and “Breonna’s Life Matters,” their signs read. Others bore obscenities directed at police. Shirts and masks did, too.
“No justice, no peace!” The too-familiar refrain of these protests.
And then the sea of people streamed out.
Both lanes of the Manhattan Bridge swelled with righteous anger, the route into lower Manhattan clogged. Police kept them safe, blocking vehicle traffic and arresting no one.
Some idled drivers honked their horns in encouragement. Others left their cars to mingle and shake hands, COVID-19 be damned.
As the groups moved up Manhattan’s famed avenues, New Yorkers sat watching from windows and fire escapes. Clapping, shouting, banging pots and pans. A mixture of pro and con shouted in the direction of the NYPD, still following behind, still keeping the peace.
They were hardly needed. Groups of bicyclists formed a protective buffer around protesters and guided car traffic away from the crowds for blocks and blocks and blocks.
“We’re going to keep coming out here,” one protester said, declining to give their name. “As long as this keeps happening, we’re going to keep coming.”
The post In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision appeared first on Zenger News.
Outrage Over Charles Barkley & Shaq Siding with Cops in Breonna Taylor Case / WATCH
*Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are catching heat on social media after saying the police killing of Breonna Taylor is different from George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
“It’s just bad the young lady lost her life, but we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” Barkley said during NBA on TNT, referencing Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired a warning shot at people he thought were breaking into the home.
“So, like I said, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think we can just put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.”
READ MORE: The Real Hosts React to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision + Debra Messing and More
Charles Barkley says you can’t put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020
Barkley is now facing a flood of angry comments from social media users. And so is Shaq, after he agreed with the NBA star’s comments.
“I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in,” O’Neal said. “You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”
Barkley went on to condemn calls to abolish and defund the police.
“I hear these fools on TV talk about ‘defund the police,’ we need police reform and prison reform and things like that because you know who ain’t gonna defund the cops, white neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods,” he said. “So that notion that they keep saying that, I’m like wait a minute who are Black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? We need police reform.”
WATCH:
“We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap.”
– Charles Barkley
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 25, 2020
Stevie Wonder Says ‘Universe Is Watching Us’ After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [VIDEO]
*Stevie Wonder shared his feelings about the state of the nation in a moving video message shared on social media.
His seven-minute announcement arrived hours after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted one police officer with first-degree wanton endangerment for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement as part of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police department, but Wonder believes “no amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?'” he says in the clip above. “‘Why would we accept anyone [to] call a fallen soldier anything less than an ultimate hero?'”
“And for me, good trouble is bringing our nation, this nation, back together again. And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out. We just can’t put November in the hands of fate. But we can put it in our hands. The universe is still watching us. And now,” the teary-eyed singer declared, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us, too.”
READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Dan Levy, and more celebrities reacted to the news that none of the three officers in Taylor’s case were charged for her death.
“God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure,” Duvernay tweeted. The director has championed racial justice and highlighted issues in the criminal justice system through projects like Selma, 13th, and When They See Us.
“What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment,” “grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi wrote, adding, “‘No knock warrants’ feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America … The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”
George Clooney issued a statement to The New York Times in response to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron condemning celebrities for reacting to the news.
“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”
Scroll up and watch Wonder’s full empowering message via the YouTube video above.
