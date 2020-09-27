Trump Only Paid $750 in Federal Income Tax in 2016 and 2017: Report

*You probably won’t be surprised to learn that President Donald Trump on Sunday labeled a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017 as “phony and fake.”

The paper reported that Documents show the president paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years.

He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.

If you’ve followed this story, you know that Trump has previously blasted the long-running quest for his financial records as a “continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country.”

Here’s more via the DailyMail:

The businessman is the only modern president who has refused to release his tax returns. Before he was elected, he had promised to do so.

Data obtained by The Times does not include his his 2018 and 2019 personal returns.

Trump’s lawyer Alan Garten, said that ‘most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate’. He added: ‘Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.’

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday, and weeks before a divisive election.