President Donald Trump
Trump Only Paid $750 in Federal Income Tax in 2016 and 2017: Report
*You probably won’t be surprised to learn that President Donald Trump on Sunday labeled a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017 as “phony and fake.”
The paper reported that Documents show the president paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years.
He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.
If you’ve followed this story, you know that Trump has previously blasted the long-running quest for his financial records as a “continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country.”
Here’s more via the DailyMail:
The businessman is the only modern president who has refused to release his tax returns. Before he was elected, he had promised to do so.
Data obtained by The Times does not include his his 2018 and 2019 personal returns.
Trump’s lawyer Alan Garten, said that ‘most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate’. He added: ‘Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.’
The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday, and weeks before a divisive election.
Arts & Culture
Stacey Abrams and Desus & Mero to Guest Star on Animated ‘Black-ish’ Episode
*The Johnsons and “black-ish” return to ABC with a special one-hour television event on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).
The two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.
On his campaign trail, Dre seeks advice from an animated Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Later, he joins Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show “DESUS & MERO,” for an interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.
In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.
Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. Stacey Abrams, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero guest star as themselves.
Animation for “Election Special Pt. 2” is being produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios and Rod Amador, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Big Jump Entertainment.
In its upcoming seventh season, “black-ish” will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.
Editor’s Note: Airdate and timing are subject to the change due to the NBA Finals schedule.
source:
briana claiborne | jr. publicist
THE MRKT | multicultural marketing
| mrktco.com | ig: @mrktco
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
This Multicultural Family is Behind De Niro’s THE WAR WITH GRANDPA! – In Theaters Oct. 9 / WATCH
*Imagine having your 8 year old child pitch you a movie idea based on a book they read… then that idea is then turned into a movie starring Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour!
It actually happened!
Tre Peart, or as De Niro calls him “his boss” is that child! His parents Marvin Peart (Brookdale Studios) and Rosa Peart (Marro Media Company) financed and produced the comedy film, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA, along with their son. The film is in theaters on October 9, 2020 and you can check out the trailer above.
Imagine. Marvin, Rosa and their son Tre independently financed the film, which will be one of the first family films to go into theaters this Fall following the pandemic. Yes, Imagine that.
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA
In Theaters October 9, 2020
DIRECTOR | Tim Hill
SCREENPLAY | Tom J. Astle, Matt Ember
CAST | Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Laura Marano, Oakes Fegley, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour
SYNOPSIS | Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid-he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.
Based on the award-winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith, The War with Grandpa is a hilarious family comedy featuring an all-star supporting cast: Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour.
#BlackLivesMatter
In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision / LOOK!
*Thousands of protesters marched through New York City on Wednesday night, angered by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
Protests began earlier this year after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement and emboldened activists around the country to speak out against systemic racism. The recent protests also brought attention to Taylor’s case, who on March 13 was killed after police officers entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant and fired multiple shots at the unarmed 26-year-old.
On Wednesday, a firestorm of pain and outrage seemed to hit the United States all at once. Rallies and marches materialized like flash mobs with a purpose. Every voice had a face. Every face had a story. And at moments like this every story, journalists know, drips with humanity and challenges America’s conscience.
Two of the three Louisville officers in the case have not been charged with any crime. A third faces a charge of wanton endangerment, something demonstrators in New York saw as a slap on the wrist. They used far more colorful language, shouting to anyone who would hear.
The largest march began around Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where speakers expressed rhetoric about racial injustice, police abuse and a justice system broken beyond repair. And then the masses came, streaming into the plaza adjacent to the Barclays Center arena.
“Say Their Names!” and “Breonna’s Life Matters,” their signs read. Others bore obscenities directed at police. Shirts and masks did, too.
“No justice, no peace!” The too-familiar refrain of these protests.
And then the sea of people streamed out.
Both lanes of the Manhattan Bridge swelled with righteous anger, the route into lower Manhattan clogged. Police kept them safe, blocking vehicle traffic and arresting no one.
Some idled drivers honked their horns in encouragement. Others left their cars to mingle and shake hands, COVID-19 be damned.
As the groups moved up Manhattan’s famed avenues, New Yorkers sat watching from windows and fire escapes. Clapping, shouting, banging pots and pans. A mixture of pro and con shouted in the direction of the NYPD, still following behind, still keeping the peace.
They were hardly needed. Groups of bicyclists formed a protective buffer around protesters and guided car traffic away from the crowds for blocks and blocks and blocks.
“We’re going to keep coming out here,” one protester said, declining to give their name. “As long as this keeps happening, we’re going to keep coming.”
The post In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision appeared first on Zenger News.
