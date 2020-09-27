Education
Talladega College Names Angela Poole Ph.D, CPA, Vice President for Administration and Finance
*(Talladega, AL) — Angela Poole, Ph.D., CPA, has been named vice president for administration and finance at Talladega College in Talladega, AL.
Dr. Poole brings over 20 years of professional financial management, leadership training, executive coaching, and consulting experience to the institution.
She will develop long and short-range strategic financial plans for the College; direct and oversee the institution’s business functions; and provide leadership and administration for the Division of Administration and Finance by directing and overseeing budget administration, financial planning, accounting and investments, purchasing and contracts, administrative support, auxiliary enterprises, information technology, human resources, facilities, and risk management. As a member of Talladega’s senior executive staff, she will participate in institutional planning, policy development and problem resolution.
Dr. Poole is a seasoned executive whose expertise includes implementing plans for fiscal stabilization to manage expenses, grow revenues, and reduce debt. Her professional experiences include higher education administration, not-for-profit leadership, accounting, consulting, and systems implementation. She has also worked at senior levels with professional consulting firms, medical centers, local municipalities and state agencies.
Prior to joining the College, she served as a managing consultant for AMP Expert Solutions. Prior to AMP Expert Solutions, she served as senior vice president for business affairs/CFO for Bethune-Cookman University.
She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), a Master of Accountancy degree from Florida State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the School of Business and Industry at FAMU. Dr. Poole completed a graduate certificate program in Institutional Effectiveness from the State University System of New York (SUNY).
She has been a licensed Florida Certified Public Accountant since 1999. She is also a certified Business Process Reengineering and Strategic Planning Practitioner and a trained Design Think facilitator.
Her current and past involvement in professional and civic organizations includes: Founding President of The Foundation for Wealth Building, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tallahassee Christian College and Training Center, Lifetime member of the FICPA Scholarship Foundation, the National Association of College and University Business Officers, and Lifetime member of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University National Alumni Association.
source:
Mary Sood
Director of Public Relations
Talladega College
[email protected]
Education
DC Educator (Teresa Lasley) Fights Teacher Burnout
*School districts are having an increasingly hard time keeping their talented young teachers in the profession because of burnout at an early age.
Teresa Lasley, a Washington, D.C. high school teacher, was facing that crisis prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year for the second time in 15 years.
“The crisis of turnover is not just a teacher problem, it’s a community problem,” Lasley said. “The presence of teacher burnout perpetuates a constant questioning for educators of their life work and passion to impact future generations.”
After watching several of her peers and colleagues struggle with similiar anxiety, exhaustion, and leave the education system altogether she decided to develop a program. Lasley is now a catalyst for trying combat teacher burnout by developing a focused, intentional and tailored, or FIT, instruction program for academic leaders created by the Instructional Gym.
The post DC Educator Fights Teacher Burnout appeared first on Zenger News.
Education
Ransomware Demands Surge During Pandemic / VIDEO
*As remote learning and employment have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, so have cyberattacks by criminals holding data hostage for a ransom.
One recent target was Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, the 12th-largest school district in the U.S. The scope of the attack on the district’s technology systems is not yet known, a Sept. 12 statement from the district said.
“If it is determined in the course of our investigation that personal information has been compromised, we will take steps to notify affected individuals as appropriate,” the district said, adding that the FBI was investigating.
The Fairfax County case is one of at least 219 attacks nationwide this year affecting school districts, governments, and other businesses and organizations, according to Brett Callow, a threat analyst for anti-malware company Emsisoft.
An email to Lucy Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the district, was not returned. A message could not be left with the media relations office because the voicemail was full.
MORE NEWS: Mariah Carey Speaks Candidly on Childhood Struggles, Marriage & More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
The frequency of attacks underscores how organizations have struggled to contend with ransomware, a form of malware that makes files and systems inaccessible until a ransom is paid.
“We’re seeing attacks grow at an extraordinary rate,” Terry Oehring, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Solis Security, said in an email. “Unfortunately, a lot of the breach cases are due to a lack of basic controls that everyone should have in place by now. With a basic amount of security hygiene, I believe that many of the successful attacks would not have occurred.”
Schools are an active target because they’ve moved to virtual learning and have not invested in safeguards, Oehring said. Smaller companies are in similar circumstances, he added.
“Smaller businesses often think they won’t be the target of an attack, yet we’re seeing an increasing frequency of them being compromised,” Oehring said. “Due to lack of security awareness and the absence of basic controls, they often make for easy targets.”
Ransomware attacks have been one of the top reasons for cyber-insurance claims filed in the first half of 2020, according to a recent report published by Coalition, a cyber-insurance company. The attacks accounted for 41% of claims, according to data based on findings from 25,000 small and medium-sized companies in the U.S. and Canada. Exploitation of remote access during the pandemic was found to be the “root cause” of ransomware incidents.
Coalition reported a 47% increase in ransom demand among its policyholders from the first quarter of the year to the second. The average ransom demand from April to June was nearly $350,000, the report said.
Newer strains of ransomware, Maze and DoppelPaymer, are more complex, allowing cyber-criminals to demand higher ransoms, the report said.
The Maze cybercriminal gang claimed responsibility on its website for the attack on Fairfax County Public Schools and uploaded a zip file of data it claims was stolen from the district, InfoSecurity Magazine reports. The threat group’s website has since been taken down.
The pandemic may be accelerating the frequency of cyberattacks and ransom demands, but they are not new. The City of Baltimore came under attack in May 2019 when its computer systems were compromised by the ransomware RobbinHood. Other cities, including Atlanta and Pensacola, Fla., have also been affected.
The FBI received more than 2,000 ransomware complaints in 2019, resulting in adjusted losses of nearly $9 million, up from nearly 1,500 victims who told the FBI about $3.6 million in losses the previous year.
FBI Director Christopher Wray urged the private sector to be proactive about cyber attacks in a speech last week at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency cybersecurity summit in Washington, D.C.
“Agents in every single FBI field office spend a huge amount of time going out to companies and universities in their area, establishing relationships before there’s a problem, and providing threat intelligence to help prepare defenses,” he said. “We might not be able to tell you precisely how we knew you were in trouble — but we can usually find a way to tell you what you need to know to prepare for, or stop, an attack.”
(Edited by Ron Panarotti and Emily Crockett)
The post Ransomware Demands Surge During Pandemic appeared first on Zenger News.
Education
WOW … Sound the alarm! Every Man and Woman.Take Your Position.Vote!
Sound the alarm! Every man and woman. Take your position. Vote!
Ezekiel 22:30 30“I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.” Ezekiel’s religious call came in July 592 according to biography.com ( https://www.biography.com/religious-figure/ezekiel) .
Those words of the prophet were true then and they are true today. God is looking for His people who are called by His name to humble ourselves, repent, turn from our wicked ways and put His word into action through any means necessary.
There is no excuse when we hit our knees for hours and fall out in a prostrate position before the Lord praying, His will be done, yet not get in the car and drive to the polling place. There is no excuse when we lift holy hands, but not use those hands to cast a life changing ballot.
God is in control regardless as to who wins. Yet, He has given us a wonderful opportunity to be found as the one willing and actively ” building the wall”, answer our prayers, and let our life have meaning through the power of the vote! It is my prayer that at the end of this article you will see that the alarm, to take a stand, was sounded many years ago and every man and woman can take an active role in voting. The voting process was never meant to be about ourselves. It was meant to offer up a plea for others.
Lord, my plea is that we will show up to vote and allow You to demonstrate Your power through us. In 2 Chronicles 16:9 it says “ For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of [them] whose heart [is] perfect toward him”.
Vote by Mail aka Absentee Ballot
Only certain people qualify and are eligible to vote by mail aka absentee ballot. Those people are elderly, disabled, military, or out of town on Election Day. It’s easy to request an absentee ballot. You must state a specific reason to vote by mail. The qualifications are 65 or older, disabled, a military member, or out of town on Election Day. Fear of catching covid-19 is not considered a valid reason to vote by mail. The deadline to request a ballot is October 23, 2020. If you missed the deadline to request a ballot, contact your elections office for any last-minute or emergency options.
If you need to buy stamps, consider using the Post Office’s online store, usps.com.
Put it in the mail. Place it in your own mailbox for the mail carrier to collect, or put it in a post office blue mailbox, or take it to a post office. Mail it early, if you can, to be sure it arrives on time.
If you mail it on Election Day, ask the post office to “hand cancel it” (that means it will have the right date to prove you mailed it on time). Drop it off at a drop box or vote center. To find where you can drop off
your ballot, go to your state or county website. Be sure to drop it off in time. If you drop it off in person at a voting center, practice physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering, and wash your hands before and after dropping off your ballot.
Find your voter registrar’s office: access.tarrantcounty.com/…/Voter-Registration.html
Early Voting
People who want to vote before election day the early voting period is usually less crowded than going on Election Day itself. The time period is From October 13 through October 30th. People who do not qualify for mail in but do not want to be around a lot of people should vote early.
Find your voting clerk early: access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information.html.
You must first understand the origin of the word, “vote” to know that the process was never meant to be about ourselves. What is the etymology of the word” to vote”? Etymology; From Middle English -“prayers or pleas on behalf of another”, from Old French, from Medieval Latin suffragium, from Latin suffragium (“support, vote, right of voting”). The sense of “vote” or “right to vote” was directly derived from classical Latin. The root meaning of voting is to offer up a prayer or plea on the behalf of another. Voting was never meant to be about ourselves. If you are a follower of Jesus then you know it is always about someone else. Jesus’ ministry was about others. Jesus said in Luke 4:18, “The Spirit of the Almighty LORD is with me because the LORD has anointed me to deliver good news to humble people. He has sent me to heal those who are brokenhearted, to announce that captives will be set free and prisoners will be released. It is impossible to follow Jesus and not vote. Jesus loved people and championed the cause of others; especially those who were and are suffering. We are called to do the same.
People with Mental Illness can vote!
While mental competency is an eligibility requirement for voting, competency must be decided based on the ruling of a judge—not a family member or facility staff member. People with mental illness are entitled to help with their ballot even if they are struggling with less visible health issues, from anxiety attacks to psychosis. This protection also covers “intellectual, developmental or mental disability.” There are only two rules about who can help you cast your ballot: they cannot be your employer or union leader. But you can ask a friend, coworker, or even a stranger. Poll workers should be trained to assist you, and if one discourages you or tries to stop you from voting, they are breaking federal law. You can report interference to the national voter hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683). Sources: http://www.bazelon.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2016_State-Laws-Affecting-Voting-Rights-of-PWD.pdf, The Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA), The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 and The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993.
People who are hospitalized can vote!
If you are in the hospital, you still have the right to vote if you are registered. In 2016 Dr. Kelly Wong launched patientvoting.com to help hospital patients find options available to them on Election Day so they can vote even on election day! Some hospitals have staff trained to assist, but if they do not, you can contact your local election commission to help. A staff member can also make the call on your behalf—and if they refuse or do anything else to impede you, they are also breaking the law. Visit the website Patient Voting.com for more specifics and options for emergency absentee voting. It might be difficult to advocate for your voting rights in a health emergency, but if you have the fortitude, nobody has the right to stop you.
People in a nursing home can vote!
When you move into a nursing home or assisted living facility, your address changes, which means you probably need to register to vote based on the new address. Once you are registered, you still need to physically cast your ballot. Consider voting absentee. Being at least aged 60 to 65 is a reason to qualify for an absentee ballot. Based on Texas (Tex. Elec. Code § 64.032); it is the voter’s choice as to who can help you complete your ballot. These people are not allowed to help you fill out a ballot: employer, or agent of the voter’s employer or union; the assistant signs an oath. Sources: National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care
People who are convicted felons can vote!
Convicts who have been punished – by parole, prison sentence, pardon, or probation – are qualified to register. However, they would have to re-register before showing up at the polls. After conviction, a felon’s right to vote is withdrawn, temporarily. If an individual still faces indictment, prosecution, or is an active participant on other procedures that comes up before a final conviction, their criminal status is yet undetermined and, at such, may retain his voting eligibility in Texas elections. If you are clueless about your what to do and how to go about it, consult your local defense attorney. For detailed information on how states restore rights of felons, please refer to the summary compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
People who are paranoid can vote!
People who are paranoid or government conspirator thinkers. Track your ballot: https://ballottrax.com/
If you are ineligible to vote….Pray!
James 5:16 The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.
Resources
Check your registration status: https://www.vote.org/am-i-registered-to-vote
Register by mail: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml
Find your voter registrar’s office: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/county/locations.html
Request absentee ballot: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml
Track your ballot: https://ballottrax.com/
Find your early voting clerk: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information.html
Find your polling location: https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html
Find your sample ballot: https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html
In conclusion,
The alarm has been sounded. Do not harden your heart. Every man and woman can do something from casting the ballot to praying. The voting process was never about you. You have been anointed to show up and allow God to show out. God will give you wisdom as to what to do. It is not by force nor by strength, but by my Spirit, says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies. Vote!
By The one favored and beloved of the Lord
WOW … Works of Wonder … The Single Christians Experience exist to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like-minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty-five years of age and older. Everyone is welcome.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]