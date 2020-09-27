Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s Cousin is Actually Selling His Final Bloodstained IV Drip / WATCH
*We’re thinking Michael Jackson‘s cousin is broke-broke since she’s resorting to selling his last IV drip — the one that delivered the fatal dose of Propofol.
The late legendary singer’s relative’s name is Marsha Stewart is looking to move complete IV setup which includes the tubing and the bag used to administer drugs.
By the way, this thing is not only the real deal, it even has a bloodstain from the King of Pop … according to cousin Marsha, who claims she took it from his bedroom shortly after his death.
Lord have mercy. Think about that for a moment or two.
U SHOULD WITNESS THIS: Breonna Taylor Protestor Brutally HAMMERED by Deputies with Police Shield! / WATCH
Martha, err, Marsha Stewart says she boosted the IV from the rented Holmby Hills mansion where MiJac died back in 2009. She claims she saw it near Michael’s bed, and that there was a “white milk fluid” — an accurate description of Propofol — inside the bag, which has since dissolved.
Still, Michael’s cousin says traces of his blood on the device caught her eye and made her want to put it in her purse to take home.
Now, the IV drip is going up for auction through Las Vegas based Memorabilia Expert Auctions and the auction house is looking to get at least $2,500 for this gruesome piece of MJ history.
As for the validity of the item? As TMZ notes, it seems odd that police would not have collected the IV as evidence at the scene.
What do you think?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Janet and LaToya Celebrate Michael Jackson’s 62nd Birthday with Touching Instagram Message
*Janet Jackson and LaToya Jackson paid tribute to their late brother on what would have been his 62nd birthday on August 29.
On Saturday, Tito Jackson joined his famous siblings in celebrating Michael Jackson’s birthday on social media.
“I miss u big bro,” Janet, 54, wrote over a blue background on Instagram, adding a kiss emoji.
LaToya, 64, shared a beautiful photo of Michael from early in his career.
“A Big Happy Birthday To The Greatest Entertainer Of All Times,” she wrote, adding “King of Pop,” “MJ4EVER,” “RIPMJ,” and several other hashtags in the caption.
READ MORE: Bounce Premieres ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ and ‘A Chance in the World’ Sept 5 & 7 / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
Tito also shared a throwback family photo on Instagram, writing “Happy birthday, MJ!”
Michael died June 25, 2009, under circumstances that remain questionable. He was found dead in his I.A. mansion after allegedly going into cardiac arrest.
He is survived by his three children: Prince Michael, 23, Paris, 22, and Blanket, 18.
View this post on Instagram
A Big Happy Birthday To The Greatest Entertainer Of All Times #MichaelJackson #MJ #MJ4Ever #KingofPop #RIPMJ #Entertainer #Singer #Dancer #Music #Family #Jackson #TheJackson #Sibling #Greatest #Talent #Performer #Grateful #PositiveVibesOnly #SendingLoveAndLight💞💫 #LaToyaJackson💞
Paris recently opened up about her father in her Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.
“It’s been 11 years and I’ve been through hell, whether it was him passing or all the other s— I’ve been through in my life,” she said. “If I don’t talk about it or if I don’t let it in my music, it’s gonna completely ruin my life and it’s gonna own me and I’ll be a slave to that kind of pain. I don’t want that.”
In related news, we previously reported… director Spike Lee revealed over the weekend a new version of Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” short film during his annual Brooklyn Loves Michael Jackson block party celebrating the King of Pop’s birthday, which this year took place virtually.
“Great protest songs can’t get old, stale or non-relevant because the struggle still continues,” he said. “That’s why THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US is the anthem during this chaotic, pandemic world we are living in.”
“They Don’t Care About Us (2020)” incorporates scenes from the original two short films for the “HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I” single (one filmed in Brazil and one set in prison examining police brutality) with footage from protests which took place all over the world including cities such as Osaka, Helsinki, Paris, Madrid, Atlanta, NYC, Tel Aviv, Rafah, Brooklyn, Tunis, London, Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Toronto, Kenosha, Melbourne, Chicago and many more.
LISTEN:
Entertainment
Michael Jackson Made History 32 Years Ago Today with These Five Songs [EUR Video Throwback]
*On July 2, 1988, Michael Jackson became the first artist in music history to have five number one singles from one album.
This astonishing feat was set the moment “Dirty Diana” reached the top of the US charts from the album “Bad,” his follow-up to the biggest selling album of all time, “Thriller.”
Below, Billy Idol’s longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens, who was recruited by producer Quincy Jones to do his thing on “Dirty Diana,” takes us back to the night it was recorded, gives his impressions of MJ during the session and talks about filming the video.
Below are the other four No 1 singles that put “Bad” in the history books:
2. Bad
3. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You
4. The Way You Make Me Feel and 5. Man in the Mirror (30th Annual Grammy Awards, 1988)
Below, hear MJ talks to EbonyJet.com about the track’s “Bad,” “Man in the Mirror,” “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” (he recorded that while in bed, in the dark), “Dirty Diana” (about a groupie, not Diana Ross or Princess Diana), and the entire creative process behind crafting “Bad.”
Apple News
O.J. Simpson Pleads with Golf Courses Not to Close During Coronavirus Pandemic [WATCH]
*O.J. Simpson says he’ll “go crazy” in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, so he is pleading with golf courses nationwide to stay open, despite government officials taking steps to limit person-to-person contact.
“You don’t really get that close to one another on a golf course,” Simpson said. “And, I think for some of the older guys that golf as their only exercise, I think it’s gonna hurt them if you start closing all the golf courses.”
“I’m just saying, and if you do close them, you better open up some insane asylum, get me a bed because I know if I can’t play golf for the next month, I’ma go crazy.”
Simpson also didn’t seem too happy that one of the golf courses he played at on Wednesday was closing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Check out the clips below.
OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Lessons From Black Millionaires Used to Launch Online Network & Mastermind For Entrepreneurs
Keep them open. A lot of people need them. pic.twitter.com/IFzYAc7NqL
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 18, 2020
In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Simpson, 72, described a recent trip to the doctor where he was treated for all known symptoms of COVID-19, but O.J. thought he had the common flu. Simpson said he was in bed for days and took steroids and antibiotics. The doctor never diagnosed him with COVID-19, but he and his friends are conviced he contracted the potentially fatal virus.
“It’s funny how many other people told me they went through the same thing. We are convinced now it was corona,” Simpson said. “And the big question that I have, that my friends have, is can you get it again? Can you reinfect? No one seems to have a clear answer about it. It is so confusing.”
Meanwhile, Simpson says if the golf courses are shut down, … “Get me a bib. I know if I can’t play golf for the next month, I’m going to go crazy. I’m just saying.”
WATCH:
In today’s world, sports still takes a back seat. pic.twitter.com/EwbXTXiadm
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 17, 2020
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]