John Legend: Americans May Have to Go ‘Somewhere Else’ if Trump is Re-elected



*John Legend is thinking ahead. In an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer said Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if Donald Trump wins the election again.

“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights.” He added, “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said.

Legend, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, have been outspoken critics of Trump, who called the 41-year-old star “boring,” and referred to Teigen as the performer’s “filthy-mouthed wife.”

Legend said he’s “not nervous” about the November election because he believes the country is “exhausted” by Trump’s poor actions. However, he says, he thinks about leaving the U.S. “every once in awhile” if Trump was to remain in office: “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” he said.

