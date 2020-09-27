President Donald Trump
John Legend: Americans May Have to Go ‘Somewhere Else’ if Trump is Re-elected
*John Legend is thinking ahead. In an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer said Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if Donald Trump wins the election again.
“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights.” He added, “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said.
Legend, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, have been outspoken critics of Trump, who called the 41-year-old star “boring,” and referred to Teigen as the performer’s “filthy-mouthed wife.”
Legend said he’s “not nervous” about the November election because he believes the country is “exhausted” by Trump’s poor actions. However, he says, he thinks about leaving the U.S. “every once in awhile” if Trump was to remain in office: “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” he said.
THIS IS NOT A JOKE: Michael Jackson’s Cousin is Actually Selling His Final Bloodstained IV Drip / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae John Legend is thinking ahead! in an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer said Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if President Trump wins the election again. ——————————————————————————- “At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights.” He added, “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said. ——————————————————————- Legend, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen, have been outspoken critics of Trump, who called the 41-year-old star “boring,” and referred to Teigen as the performer’s “filthy-mouthed wife.” Legend said he’s “not nervous” about the November election because he believes the country is “exhausted” by Trump’s poor actions. However, he says, he thinks about leaving the U.S. “every once in awhile” if Trump was to remain in office: “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” he said. ——————————————————————- Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
News
Trump Only Paid $750 in Federal Income Tax in 2016 and 2017: Report
*You probably won’t be surprised to learn that President Donald Trump on Sunday labeled a New York Times report that he paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017 as “phony and fake.”
The paper reported that Documents show the president paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years.
He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.
If you’ve followed this story, you know that Trump has previously blasted the long-running quest for his financial records as a “continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country.”
RELATED: Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH
Here’s more via the DailyMail:
The businessman is the only modern president who has refused to release his tax returns. Before he was elected, he had promised to do so.
Data obtained by The Times does not include his his 2018 and 2019 personal returns.
Trump’s lawyer Alan Garten, said that ‘most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate’. He added: ‘Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.’
The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday, and weeks before a divisive election.
Coronavirus
CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH
*CeCe Winans of the singing Winans family along with actor Dennis Quaid find themselves denying that they are secret MAGA folk after appearing in coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
As far as Winans is concerned, she headed to social media and posted a selfie video saying that her involvement in the campaign does not mean she’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election. All she was trying to do was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.
“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”
MUST READ: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
View this post on Instagram
As far as the the campaign itself, according to Politico, the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Trump administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.
CeCe Winans spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Doctor Tony Fauci spoke with Dennis Quaid.
Meanwhile, Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement about the singer’s involvement in the now controversial campaign:
“She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”
You can best believe the the reason CeCe Winans is pleading her case to the public is because reactions like these below:
Never in a million years would’ve thought I had to cancel Cece Winans. 2020 just keeps showing its ashy ass. pic.twitter.com/KPGZ7OzYbP
— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) September 26, 2020
LORD JESUS!!!!! CECE WINANS IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND APPEARING IN A COVID PROPAGANDA VIDEO FOR HIM?!?!?. My God 2020 just won’t quit😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/5tWfMCjETe
— 💛🐝JustGina💗💚 (@ItsJustGinaP) September 26, 2020
The Black church looking at CeCe Winans in this ad. pic.twitter.com/aYHlHPJKkt
— Open the Portal 🤣 (@SarcasticSmiggy) September 26, 2020
Multimedia
Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore critiques the President Donald Trump Platinum Black Plan unveiled in Atlanta, GA this week.
Moore looks at the economics and shows why the wealth proposed is far too nominal to assist Black Americans.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]