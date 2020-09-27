Entertainment
Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH
*Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have racked up a HUGE Hollywood endorsement from non-other than The Rock a/k/a Dwayne Johnson.
The former pro wrestler-turned-action-superstar made his first-ever presidential endorsement on Sunday during an online seven-minute chat with Democrats Biden and Harris.
“I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican,” Johnson, a 48-year-old “political independent and centrist,” wrote. By the way, Johnson can boast of an astounding 306.4M social media followers.
“In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and…I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being kind and respectful to one another will always matter.”
ATTENTION!! CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH
“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is,” Johnson said, speaking to the pair.
When the bi-racial actor and entrepreneur asked them how they plan on earning the respect of the entire nation, Biden, the 77-year-old former Vice President was first to respond.
“By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility,” Biden explained.
Ok, now that we got that out of the way, in related news, on September 19, Johnson got back to work as Interpol agent in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action adventure comedy Red Notice – streaming next year on Netflix – alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the Daily Mail noted.
Meanwhile, Biden will face off against incumbent President Donald Trump at the first official debate this Tuesday (09-29-20) and Harris will debate Vice President Mike Pence on October 7.
** FEATURED STORY **
Monti Washington Defying All Odds with the Help of His ‘Bruhs!’ (EUR Exclusive!) / WATCH
*EURweb recently sat down with one of the stars of Tyler Perry’s new “Bruhs” series on BET+, Monti Washington, to talk about his acting journey, his road to success and thriving against all odds.
Washington’s story is an all too familiar story, with a less than familiar ending. You see, he started his life “against all odds.” From drug-addicted parents to sleeping in parks, writer, actor, model and motivational speaker, Monti Washington, has had quite a journey to living out his American Dream.
Because of the constant change and frequent moving around as a foster child, Monti was determined to break the stigma and stereotypes of foster children and decided to take action to reach his goals and follow his dreams to become an actor and motivational speaker.
Monti Washington has can be seen on a number of TV networks including CBS, Spike TV, UMC and as we already mentioned, BET+. You’ll find him in recurring roles as Terrence in BET’s new drama series, “Games People Play,” Vaugn in UMC’s “Stuck With You” and as mentioned, is one of the new leads of Tyler Perry’s newest TV series Bruh.
THIS IS A BIG DEAL: Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH
When he is not acting, Washington is a motivational speaker who has impacted thousands of students’ lives nationwide. Recognized as “America’s Adversity Coach” for his ability to show students how to turn any adversity into real-life success, Monti Washington demonstrates to students how to achieve, overcome, and turn obstacles and adversities into real-life success. And it all started with the vision he had for his life and a Shakespeare play! He knew he wanted to be an actor from that moment forward and channeled all of his inner strength to become what he envisioned.
As far as the Tyler Perry series, “Bruh,” he plays lead character, Bill, a successful architect who is navigating his relationship with women and coming across a few obstacles along the way.
When EURweb spoke with Washington about these obstacles, he said his character – like his own real life – “didn’t realize what he had, until it was gone.”
In relationships, he went on to say, often times men don’t realize that they’ve met “the one” until “the one” is no longer in their lives. This is the case with his character Bill whose long term girlfriend is now getting married to someone else and he is having an adverse response to it all. His character is just realizing that he cannot let Regina (his ex-girlfriend) get married to someone else. He now has a wedding to stop!
“Bruhs” on BET+ returned from its mid season break September 10, 2020 with episodes 13 and 14, titled “Playing with Fire” and “On Thin Ice” respectively. Both episodes have Bill chasing his love and as the titles indicate, perhaps it didn’t go as he planned.
Make sure to catch up on all the “Bruh” episodes, streaming now on BET+ and watch our EURweb exclusive convo above for hints about what is next for Bill and for Monti Washington!
Coronavirus
CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH
*CeCe Winans of the singing Winans family along with actor Dennis Quaid find themselves denying that they are secret MAGA folk after appearing in coronavirus ad that was reportedly commissioned by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
As far as Winans is concerned, she headed to social media and posted a selfie video saying that her involvement in the campaign does not mean she’s supporting Donald Trump for re-election. All she was trying to do was to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in public.
“I was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, about the coronavirus,” she said. “This interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask. It also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It is not political at all. We have lost so many lives to COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”
MUST READ: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
View this post on Instagram
As far as the the campaign itself, according to Politico, the Health and Human Services department is leading a $300 million ad campaign that spokesman Michael Caputo previously said was ordered by Donald Trump. The ads, which will run before Election Day (November 3), will feature video interviews between Trump administration officials and celebrities who speak on the pandemic with Donald Trump’s response to it.
CeCe Winans spoke with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Doctor Tony Fauci spoke with Dennis Quaid.
Meanwhile, Chaz Corzine, a representative for Winans, also made a statement about the singer’s involvement in the now controversial campaign:
“She volunteered her time participating in the PSA and was happy to do so because of her concerns about how Covid has and is impacting the African American community.”
You can best believe the the reason CeCe Winans is pleading her case to the public is because reactions like these below:
Never in a million years would’ve thought I had to cancel Cece Winans. 2020 just keeps showing its ashy ass. pic.twitter.com/KPGZ7OzYbP
— Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) September 26, 2020
LORD JESUS!!!!! CECE WINANS IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER AND APPEARING IN A COVID PROPAGANDA VIDEO FOR HIM?!?!?. My God 2020 just won’t quit😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/5tWfMCjETe
— 💛🐝JustGina💗💚 (@ItsJustGinaP) September 26, 2020
The Black church looking at CeCe Winans in this ad. pic.twitter.com/aYHlHPJKkt
— Open the Portal 🤣 (@SarcasticSmiggy) September 26, 2020
Entertainment
Grammy-winning Diva Stephanie Mills Reveals Who Her Famous Cousins of R&B Are
*Former Broadway musical star and Grammy-winning R&B singer Stephanie Mills recently revealed that she’s not the only powerful singer in the family.
It turns out that Mill’s real cousins are K-Ci (Cedric Hailey) and JoJo (Joel Hailey) lead vocalists of the R&B group Jodeci which formed in the late 1980s.
The group, with the Hailey brothers, elevated its style of R&B music to include, hip hop, soul, gospel, and new jack swing. Over the past three decades, “Jodeci” has scored numerous Top-10 hits to include “Forever My Lady,” “Stay,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Cry for You,” “Feenin” and “What About Us.” The two brothers, between 1996 and 2013, released five albums as a duo, all of which charted nationally and internationally.
MORE NEWS: Debmar-Mercury & Will Packer’s ‘Central Ave’ Debuts in 200+ Markets This Weekend!
Mills said recently that she will soon release a new single, titled “Afraid to Love,” which will include duets with her cousins K-Ci and JoJo. And to show the extended power of the family’s musical DNA, Mills, K-Ci and JoJo have other famous singing cousins. There’s Dave Hollister, who once sang lead vocals for the R&B group “Blackstreet.” Hollister is featured on the group’s smash hit “Before I Let You Go.” He later recorded and performed as a solo artist.
According to industry sources, Dave’s father and K-Ci and JoJo’s fathers are brothers. The family tree of music also includes Grammy-winning R&B singer Fantasia, who is a first cousin to K-Ci and JoJo; their fathers are brothers, as well. Like her cousin Stephanie Mills, Fantasia, has starred on Broadway, when the American Idol winner dazzled audiences in the classic production, “The Color Purple.”
While this is an amazing story of cousins with powerful musical genes and a strong singing DNA, Mills began it all for the family when she starred on Broadway as “Dorothy” in “The Wiz” in the mid-1970s. In the 1980s, she charted many R&B hits to include “Home,” “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” “I Feel Good All Over,” “(You’re Puttin’) A Rush on Me,” “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin’ ” and “Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel).” Mills also won a Grammy for the R&B hit “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”
With so much vocal power and talent in the family, will there be a music project that will feature the cousins, Stephanie Mills, K-Ci, JoJo, Dave Hollister, and Fantasia? Inquiring minds want to know!
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]