Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH

*Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have racked up a HUGE Hollywood endorsement from non-other than The Rock a/k/a Dwayne Johnson.

The former pro wrestler-turned-action-superstar made his first-ever presidential endorsement on Sunday during an online seven-minute chat with Democrats Biden and Harris.

“I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican,” Johnson, a 48-year-old “political independent and centrist,” wrote. By the way, Johnson can boast of an astounding 306.4M social media followers.

“In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and…I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being kind and respectful to one another will always matter.”

ATTENTION!! CeCe Winans Says She’s Not MAGA After Appearing in Trump Coronavirus Advert / WATCH

“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is,” Johnson said, speaking to the pair.

When the bi-racial actor and entrepreneur asked them how they plan on earning the respect of the entire nation, Biden, the 77-year-old former Vice President was first to respond.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility,” Biden explained.

Ok, now that we got that out of the way, in related news, on September 19, Johnson got back to work as Interpol agent in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action adventure comedy Red Notice – streaming next year on Netflix – alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the Daily Mail noted.

Meanwhile, Biden will face off against incumbent President Donald Trump at the first official debate this Tuesday (09-29-20) and Harris will debate Vice President Mike Pence on October 7.