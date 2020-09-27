Other News
5 Moving Hacks for a Faster, Easier, and Less Stressful Move
*Do you know how it is to carry boxes of books and endless suitcases of belongings during the move?
If you do, then you probably did not know that summer shoes are more convenient to transport in wine boxes, and books — in a suitcase on wheels.
We have collected life hacks of people who know exactly how to pack things correctly. Their advice will make the process of moving quickly and even enjoyable.
- How to pack boxes right
On each box, you have to indicate not only the name of the room but also the content of the box itself. Then you don’t have to open it to understand what is inside. You can use a different color for each room — it will be even more convenient to sort them out. Children will probably want to disassemble their boxes themselves. Photos on the surface will help them find their favorite toys faster. To make searching even easier, store toys in transparent containers. If you don’t have enough time to arrange it yourself, use the moving services Spokane or the alternatives to help you with this task.
- Put all the documents in a separate folder
Losing your documents will be especially unpleasant. Put them in a separate folder to keep safe. Put the folder in your personal bag — not a travel bag, but the one that you carry with you all the time.
- How to pack accessories
Small things are often lost when moving. In order not to accidentally lose your favorite jewelry, tape them to the outside of the box. In this way, they will not be lost, and it will be very easy for you to find them. Another easy way to avoid losing jewelry during transportation is to pack them in a bushing in one of the boxes, so your accessories will be better protected.
- Use cotton pads to protect cosmetics
Cosmetics may be spoiled during transportation. Cotton pads will help to avoid this. Just make sure that the box with cosmetics is tightly closed, and for this, choose pads that are not too large.
- Put the furniture fittings in signed bags
If you dismantle furniture for transportation, small bags will help you not to lose the necessary parts from it. To prevent the bags from getting lost, you can stick them to the bigger parts of furniture with tape.
In Conclusion
We hope these tips will help you move to a new place faster and not forget anything in the old one. What are you doing to make your move easier, faster, and not stressful? Share your own tips with us in the comments.
Civil Rights
Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
*There’s been a Ben Carson sighting.
After being off the radar since his RNC speech, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development popped up Thursday evening at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. trying to argue that race is being manipulated this election cycle in order to create chaos and divide Americans.
“In this election season, everything is race. And, obviously, it’s being manipulated along those lines,” he said during an interview with Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins. “Things have changed so incredibly dramatically in this country, but in order to create the kind of chaos that’s necessary to make people want a change, you divide them, you divide them in every way you possibly can: by race, by gender, by age, by income.”
Dr. Carson also said that as a black child growing up in Detroit in the 1950s and 60s, he saw racism “that would curl your hair.”
“You don’t see that kind of stuff anymore,” the retired pediatric neurosurgeon said. “We’ve made so much progress, it’s absolutely astonishing.”
Dr. Carson also appeared to suggest that protesters are beholden to government as opposed to democracy. He said, “Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government. Those are two very different things.”
Watch below, or click here to view on Twitter:
.@secretarycarson on the civil unrest:
“Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government.
Those are two very different things. @secretarycarson #VVS20 pic.twitter.com/m5s9z3nGvs
— FRCAction (@FRCAction) September 25, 2020
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: Mazda’s CX-30
Highlight: The CX-30 is approximated $1,300 more than Mazda’s CX-3.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $31,670 (Base Model: $23,000)
Seating Capacity: 4
Standard Safety Features: airbags; side airbags; ABS; hill launch assist; traction control system; stability control; automatic on/off headlights; rain sensing wipers; a rearview camera; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure warning system; a tire pressure monitoring system; sunvisor extensions; a smart city brake support system; and a driver fatigue monitor system
Standard Equipment (Base Model): 16-inch wheels; front wheel drive; an electronic parking brake; dual power exterior mirrors; a manual a/c; center console armrest with covered storage compartment; cloth seats; manual adjusted front seats; a push button ignition starter system; a keyless remote system with a panic button; and an 8-inch infotainment screen
Standard Equipment (Premium Package Model): 18-inch wheels; paddle shifters connected with the steering wheel; electric assist power steering; front/rear signature LED illuminated headlights; a power liftgate; roof rails; a dual zone ventilation system; rear ventilation vents; leather seats; heated front seats; power driver’s seat with a memory control feature; overhead console with sunglass holder; vanity mirror illumination; rear armrest with cupholders; a 12-speaker Bose AM/FM audio system; SiriusXM; Andorid/Apple CarPlay; a 9-inch infotainment system with Pandora ready radio integration; a drive attention alert system; a radar activated cruise control system; a blindspot monitoring system with a rear traffic cross alert system; a heads up display (HUD) system; and an active front lighting system
Optional Features On Test Vehicle: paint color; frameless auto dimming mirror; navigation system; active driving display system; an adaptive front lighting system; leather seats; front/rear LED signature illumination; power moonroof; paddle shifters; and power rear liftgate roof rails.
Other Trim Levels:
Select
Preferred
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: an 8-speaker AM/FM/HD radio
Apple CarPlay/Android: Available
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder/186-hp (horsepower)
Recommended Fuel: Regular
Standard Fuel Mileage (Non AWD): 25-city/33-hwy
What’s New: For the 2020 model year, the CX-30 compact crossover is a new addition to the Mazda portfolio.
To continue reading, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
#BlackLivesMatter
Planning for the Worst: Black Californians Among Groups State is Targeting for Emergency Preparedness
*Black Americans were already in the midst of two disasters this year – the disproportionate toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and a spate of horrifying incidents of police brutality — when fire season in California started early. Wildfires have burned over 3.1 million acres in California since the beginning of the year, breaking the record for the deadliest year of wildfires in the state, according to CalFire.
Though Black communities are disproportionately vulnerable to and impacted by disasters, Black households are less likely to be prepared for disasters than White households, according to the NAACP.
This September, which is Emergency Preparedness Month, some Black activists as well as community-based organizations have been partnering with Listos California, an emergency preparedness campaign anchored in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). These partnerships are aimed at getting the word out about emergency preparedness to diverse communities through more accessible and impactful means, such as artwork and person-to-person conversation.
“Listos California awarded $50 million in local assistance grants to non-profit organizations throughout the state to build resiliency in vulnerable communities and connect residents to culturally and linguistically competent support — a whole community approach that fosters critical networks that can save lives. This month, I urge all Californians to learn about how they can help keep their loved ones and communities safe during an emergency,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in his declaration for Emergency Preparedness Month.
For Aliyah Sidqe, a Sacramento-based artist who depicts Black life in America, it’s important for the Black community to be prepared to fend for themselves, she says, in an emergency situation.
“The Black community is already subject to a lot, and we’re not thought about all the time. It’s important for us to take matters into our own hands and really be prepared for what’s to come because sometimes we’re not considered in the game plan as far as what the world needs to do,” Sidqe said.
MORE NEWS: Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
According to a poll of California residents living in zip codes at risk of floods, wildfires or earthquakes, conducted by EMC Research, 88 % of vulnerable residents agree that preparing for a disaster is important. However, those respondents admitted to not taking action to prepare because they think doing so is scary (63%), expensive (61%) or time-consuming (54%).
“I think a portion of people don’t take certain things seriously, or they’re not really thinking about all that is going on right now. It’s easier just to kind of push that to the back of your mind. But I think the fact that we’re already marginalized makes it super important for us to really be ready to take care of ourselves and be prepared for anything,” Sidqe said.
Since partnering with Listos California, Sidqe has started conversations with family members and friends about what they would do during emergencies.
“Before I really had’t thought too much about it, but it did kind of spark that, for my partner and me — conversations like where would we go if we did have to evacuate. Actually, in our area, there was a fire really close to us and a few neighborhoods had to evacuate. So, we did put a plan in place of where we would go in case that would happen.”
The Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, a nonprofit serving youth in San Bernardino County, has been sharing information about emergency preparedness alongside their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. During their relief events, which include twice-a-month drive-thru distribution of essential items, CEO Terrance Stone and the Young Visionaries staff inform community members about the importance of being prepared.
“I’ve been introducing the program like this: I always ask if somebody came and knocked at your door right now, and told you that you have five minutes to pack your necessities and go, are you going to be able to get what you need within those five minutes? It’s an eye opener for everybody, because then they’re like, wait, like what do I actually need,” said Jennifer Rosales, Administrative Assistant at Young Visionaries.
“I tell everybody, it doesn’t have to be expensive. You don’t have to go out and spend $200, $300 to try to get a go–bag or a ready bag. I think the number one thing is this: Just look at your basic needs, something that you need every day, and then just start that way. It’s important to know that it doesn’t have to cost you a lot of money to keep your family and your friends safe,” said Rosales.
El Sol Neighborhood Education Center is coordinating outreach activities with 11 community groups from different parts of San Bernardino County.
“We have developed specific strategies to target specific communities. We have to bring cultural brokers or cultural speakers so that they understand the language, the culture and the lived experiences of each target community. We partner with agencies and churches — African American, Asian American, Latino and Native American partners. Each group knows how to best reach the people in their own communities”, says Alex Fajardo, El Sol’s executive director.
The Listos California website has Disaster Ready Guides in multiple languages if readers want to know more about what to have prepared for an emergency.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
