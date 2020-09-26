Obama/Trump/Political
Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’: $500B to Black communities + Designate KKK, Antifa as ‘Terrorist Organizations’
*On Friday Donald Trump announced details of his “Platinum Plan” for African-Americans, which would include increasing capital in black communities by $500 billion, designate the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations, and making lynching a national hate crime.
The president unveiled his plan, which would also make Juneteenth a national holiday, at the Black Economic Empowerment Conference in Atlanta.
“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president said. “The Democrats will always take black voters for granted until large numbers of black Americans vote Republican.”
The plan would also help to create 500,000 new black-owned businesses and create 3 million new jobs for the black community, according to Fox News.
THIS WILL MAKE TRUMP SMILE: Breonna Taylor Protestor Brutally HAMMERED by Deputies with Police Shield! / WATCH
The Platinum Plan also pledges to give black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities; bring better and tailored healthcare to address what the campaign called “historic disparities,” and advance home ownership opportunities and enhance financial literacy in black communities.
“Instead of fighting for public safety for these communities, the Democrats are attacking our police and empowering far-left rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump said. “In the Republican Party, we believe in protecting ALL black lives – including the unborn,” adding that Republicans “believe that every child, of every race – born and unborn – is made in the Holy image of God. Republicans believe that all human life is sacred.”
“At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, and two agendas for the future,” Trump said.
#BlackLivesMatter
Mo’Kelly’s ‘2-Minute Warning’ Commentaries Syndicated Nationwide Via iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network
*Mo’Kelly’s 2-Minute Warning commentaries on the news of the day are now syndicated nationwide and will be heard 5 days a week across the country as part of iHeartMedia’s new Black Information Network all-news format of stations.
This is in addition to his award-winning weekend program, The Mo’Kelly Show on KFI AM640 Los Angeles, political commentary for BBC Radio and co-host for the weekday iHeartMedia podcast, Nerd-O-Rama with Tawala Sharp.
Each day at :11 past the hour and :42 the following hour, Mo’Kelly offers 2 minutes on a top trending topic from politics, to culture and even entertainment.
More at https://www.binnews.com/
About Mo’Kelly: More at http://mrmokelly.com
As stations are being added to the lineup, this list will grow and be updated as needed.
|Callsign
|Frequency
|Band
|City
|State
|Network status
|WHTY
|1460
|AM
|Phenix City
|Alabama
|Affiliate
|KFOO
|1440
|AM
|Riverside
|California
|Affiliate
|KKSF
|910
|AM
|Oakland–SF
|California
|Affiliate
|KRRL-HD2*
|92.3-2
|FM
|Los Angeles
|California
|Affiliate
|KSSX-HD2*
|95.7-2
|FM
|San Diego
|California
|Affiliate
|WUST
|1120
|AM
|Washington
|DC
|Affiliate
|WMZQ-HD2*
|98.7-2
|FM
|Washington
|DC
|Affiliate
|WBTP-HD2*
|95.7-2
|FM
|Tampa
|Florida
|Affiliate
|WBIN
|640
|AM
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WWPW-HD3*
|96.1-3
|FM
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WYNF
|1340
|AM
|Augusta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WMGE
|1670
|AM
|Macon
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WVAZ-HD2*
|102.7-2
|FM
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Affiliate
|W279AQ
|103.7
|FM
|Mascoutah
|Illinois
|n/a (KATZ-HD2 relay)
|WODT
|1280
|AM
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Affiliate
|WNOE-HD2*
|101.1-2
|FM
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Affiliate
|WQLL
|1370
|AM
|Baltimore
|Maryland
|Affiliate
|WJMN-HD2*
|94.5-2
|FM
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|Affiliate
|WDFN
|1130
|AM
|Detroit
|Michigan
|Affiliate
|KQQL-HD2*
|107.9-2
|FM
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Affiliate
|W227BF
|93.3
|FM
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|n/a (KQQL-HD2 relay)
|KATZ-HD2*
|100.3-2
|FM
|St. Louis
|Missouri
|Affiliate
|WWPR-HD3*
|105.1-3
|FM
|New York City
|New York
|Affiliate
|WRFX-HD2*
|99.7-2
|FM
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|Affiliate
|W254AZ
|98.7
|FM
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|n/a (WRFX-HD2 relay)
|WIZE
|1340
|AM
|Springfield–Dtn
|Ohio
|Affiliate
|WMMS-HD2*
|100.7-2
|FM
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|Affiliate
|W256BT
|99.1
|FM
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|n/a (WMMS-HD2 relay)
|WTEL
|610
|AM
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Affiliate
|WDAS-HD2*
|105.3-2
|FM
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Affiliate
|WGVL
|1440
|AM
|Greenville
|South Carolina
|Affiliate
|WNRQ-HD2*
|105.9-2
|FM
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Affiliate
|W248BQ
|97.5
|FM
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|n/a (WNRQ-HD2 relay)
|WNOH
|105.3
|FM
|Norfolk
|Virginia
|Affiliate
|KHHO
|850
|AM
|Tacoma–Seattle
|Washington
|Affiliate
Obama/Trump/Political
Trump Allegedly Said ‘Lack of Initiative’, Not Racism, Prevents Progress of Black Americans (Video)
*The Washington Post reported Wednesday that President Trump allegedly said privately to senior officials that a lack of initiative, rather than racism, had prevented Black Americans from progress in the United States.
The Post story, which sourced two dozen current and former U.S. officials, put remarks Trump made in private in the context of other derogatory remarks it said he privately made about other groups, including Hispanics and Jewish Americans. The Post said many of the officials spoke candidly on the condition of anonymity because they said they feared retribution.
Officials said that in one instance, Trump said following phone calls with Jewish lawmakers that Jews “are only in it for themselves” and “stick together” in an ethnic alliance. In response to first lady Melania Trump’s planned 2018 trip to Africa, the president reportedly said he “could never understand why she would want to go there.” According to a former senior White House official who spoke to the Post, Trump responded to staffers who challenged him on his views by saying, “No one loves Black people more than me.”
The White House responded to the Post story in a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.
“Donald Trump’s record as a private citizen and as president has been one of fighting for inclusion and advocating for the equal treatment of all,” Matthews told the Post. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is only seeking to sow division.”
The article comes a day after Trump announced that he was extending his administration’s ban on race- and sex-based discrimination training for federal agency employees by including federal contractors as well.
Below, the YouTube show The Young Turks discuss Trump’s comments about Black people in Bob Woodward’s interview tapes for his new book “Rage.”
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)
*For the first time in 17 years, the cast of 27-time Emmy Award winning NBC series “The West Wing” will reunite, along with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a special benefit stage presentation of a 2002 episode for HBO Max.
It’s happening on Oct. 15 and will support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who is scheduled to make a guest appearance, along with President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the third-season episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which premiered on February 27, 2002. The episode finds Sheen’s President Bartlet engaging both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
Watch clips from the original episode below:
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.
Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization and the production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
