Social Heat
Remember Actor Reggie Hayes (‘Girlfriends’)? He’s Battling Heart Issues & Can’t Find Work
*While speaking with Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz, “Girlfriends” star Reggie Hayes spoke about the classic sitcom that recently started streaming on Netflix as well as many other things including his health and acting career.
The actor who gained fame for his role as William Jerrome, reveals that his life has been pretty rough, 20 years after the hit show premiered. On Friday, the Chicago native was hospitalized for congestive heart failure in Los Angeles.
Hayes explained to Metz, “We’re still not sure what’s going on, I gotta take more tests. But I have congestive heart failure and it was difficult to breathe. Here in L.A., the sky has been orange with smoke (because of wildfires) and it was just really terrible. So I was in the hospital overnight, they were having trouble getting my blood pressure back down. Seems like the more they look, the more problems they find.” However, Hayes noted, that “the good thing is, I don’t have the coronavirus.”
Aside from his health, he also talked about his life after “Girlfriends,” which also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White. Hayes, who won the NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times said he has struggled to find substantive work on, and off, screen. “It’s not my most proud time,” Hayes reflected, adding he hasn’t gotten many opportunities.
Police - Police Abuse
Barkley on Defunding the Police: ‘Who Are Black People Supposed to Call? Ghostbusters?’ / WATCH
*During an NBA playoffs pregame show on TNT Thursday, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley mocked calls to defund the police, asking, “Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?”
While speaking on the subject, Barkley explained, “We have to really be careful. I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that. We need police reform, prison reform, and things like that. Because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.”
”So, that notion, they keep saying that,” Barkley added. “I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” In addition to that comment, Barkley also cautioned not to compare Breonna Taylor’s death with other high-profile police killings including the death of George Floyd, with Barkley pointing out that Taylor’s boyfriend ”shot at police” first.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
*As #MariahCarey’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public.
Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it’s all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister.
So far from the snippets of Mariah’s memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren’t just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”…
Social Heat
Kodak Black Goes Crying to Trump Begging to be Let Out of Prison
*Just shortly after it was announced that rapper Kodak Black had filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture, he’s not taking even bigger steps to get out of the slammer.
According to TMZ, he’s now turning to Donald Trump for help, begging the President to commute his prison sentence or just help him out of prison. The news site notes that the rapper’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, sent a petition to Trump, asking him to give Kodak a break.
In his petition obtained by TMZ lists a number of reasons why he should be let out. Cohen points out that Kodak was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in his federal gun case, and claims the average sentence for the same crime is 18 months. Kodak’s attorney’s also notes that he’s being unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami, repeating their earlier claim that Kodak was set up, tortured, humiliated, and possibly drugged.
