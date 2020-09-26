Remember Actor Reggie Hayes (‘Girlfriends’)? He’s Battling Heart Issues & Can’t Find Work

*While speaking with Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz, “Girlfriends” star Reggie Hayes spoke about the classic sitcom that recently started streaming on Netflix as well as many other things including his health and acting career.

The actor who gained fame for his role as William Jerrome, reveals that his life has been pretty rough, 20 years after the hit show premiered. On Friday, the Chicago native was hospitalized for congestive heart failure in Los Angeles.

Hayes explained to Metz, “We’re still not sure what’s going on, I gotta take more tests. But I have congestive heart failure and it was difficult to breathe. Here in L.A., the sky has been orange with smoke (because of wildfires) and it was just really terrible. So I was in the hospital overnight, they were having trouble getting my blood pressure back down. Seems like the more they look, the more problems they find.” However, Hayes noted, that “the good thing is, I don’t have the coronavirus.”

Aside from his health, he also talked about his life after “Girlfriends,” which also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White. Hayes, who won the NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times said he has struggled to find substantive work on, and off, screen. “It’s not my most proud time,” Hayes reflected, adding he hasn’t gotten many opportunities.

