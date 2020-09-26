Lil Nas X: Rapper to Release Children’s Book ‘C Is for Country’

*Lil Nas X says he is writing ‘the best kids book of all time,’ titled “C Is for Country.”

“i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!”

Set for release on Jan. 5, the picture book follows a pony named Panini on a “joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” according to the official synopsis.

The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”

Check out the rapper’s post below announcing the projet.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

Variety:

The plot of the book follows Lil Nas X and his trusty steed, Panini, who shares a name with one of the rapper’s hit songs. Targeted for kids aged 3 to 7, it will also educate children on the ABC’s through various country-themed objects such as cowboy hats and animals typically found on the farm. Surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find, according to the announcement.

“C Is for Country” is available for preorder now ahead of its Jan. 5 debut.