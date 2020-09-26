Books
Lil Nas X: Rapper to Release Children’s Book ‘C Is for Country’
*Lil Nas X says he is writing ‘the best kids book of all time,’ titled “C Is for Country.”
“i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!”
Set for release on Jan. 5, the picture book follows a pony named Panini on a “joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown,” according to the official synopsis.
The book’s announcement adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find.”
Check out the rapper’s post below announcing the projet.
READ MORE: Lil Nas X Denied Running Nicki Minaj Fan Account Because He 'Didn't Want People to Know I Was Gay'
i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO
— nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020
“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could’ve hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”
Here’s more from Variety:
The plot of the book follows Lil Nas X and his trusty steed, Panini, who shares a name with one of the rapper’s hit songs. Targeted for kids aged 3 to 7, it will also educate children on the ABC’s through various country-themed objects such as cowboy hats and animals typically found on the farm. Surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find, according to the announcement.
“C Is for Country” is available for preorder now ahead of its Jan. 5 debut.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Says He’s Making the Love He Wants / EUR Exclusive WATCH
*Mike Johnson has made a name for himself leaving “Bachelorette” fans in an uproar after not being selected as the first black bachelor in the franchise.
Even though Johnson hasn’t made history yet on his path to love, he hasn’t given up either. Debuting his new book called “Making The Love You Want,” Mike is now focused on making the love he wants.
EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless sat down with the season 15 The Bachelorette contestant to discuss his relationship status, his new book, and making the love he truly wants.
“I like a woman that has a strong backbone. I like a woman who has confidence in handling themselves. I like a woman who can teach me some things, someone who knows she’s a boss.” Johnson goes on to say “ I want one lady for the rest of my life, I want to build with her, I want a partnership, I want to build businesses, I want to be a mogul couple.”
Before “The Bachelorette” Mike lived a life of anonymity as a financier in Grand Prairie, TX. But once he received the phone call that he was cast on Hannah Brown’s season, life as he knew it completely changed. The Texas native knew on the journey to finding love, his life experiences would be exposed on national TV. Ready to tell his story The Bachelor In Paradise participant was compelled to take a deeper dive into his past leading him to write his debut book.
MORE NEWS: Rancic and Fox Cancel Hosting Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID!
“I love my title so much because that’s what its all about, making the love you want within my book, within life, and all the things you want out of life. Really starting from within.” Mike let us know that he got so transparent in the book that he had to sit down and have a conversation with his mother whom he’s very close to, about it.
The handsome bachelor has turned his full focus on his philanthropic work, speaking engagements, and continuing being an active mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Get to know Johnson better by purchasing his book “Making The Love You Want” on October 2.
Cicely Tyson: Hollywood Icon to Release Memoir in 2021
*Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson is releasing a book about her life that is slated to hit bookshelves in 2021.
The memoir, titled “Just As I Am,” will chronicle her early life in Harlem, performing arts training, her career as a dancer and transition into acting, per NewsOne.
“The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story,” Tyson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. That foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am.”
Publisher HarperCollins announced the title on Tuesday, which was penned in collaboration with Oprah Magazine founding editor Michelle Burford.
READ MORE: Cicely Tyson Honored with Hand and Footprint Ceremony with Tribute by Tyler Perry
“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity.” https://t.co/DGDjnIzU9z
— ESSENCE (@Essence) September 17, 2020
Here’s more from Essence:
The book will detail not only her friendships with iconic actors such as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Ossie and Ruby Davis, Richard Pryor and James Earl Jones, but will also shed light on her moments with other luminaries, including Maya Angelou, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Aretha Franklin and even Quincy Jones.
“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity,” Tyson said in a statement. “The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story.”
“Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. And that foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am,” she continued.
“Just As I Am” will be released on January 26, 2021.
Barack Obama’s Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Set for Release AFTER Election: Nov. 17
*Finally, we’re getting word that former US President Barack Obama‘s long-awaited memoir is set to go on sale starting November 17, two weeks after this year’s presidential election. It’s also worth noting that the tome will come in two parts.
Volume one is titled “A Promised Land” and according to publisher Penguin Random House, the book will trace Obama from his childhood through his first term in the White House, culminating in the death of Osama bin Laden.
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office,” Obama said in a statement.
“Along with being a fun and informative read, I hope more than anything that the book inspires young people across the country – and around the globe – to take up the baton, lift up their voices, and play their part in remaking the world for the better,” the former president added.
READ THIS! Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless 'Landlord'
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
The first volume will be released in 25 languages and the publisher plans to print 3 million copies.
A publication date for the second volume has not yet been set and will be announced at a later date.
The first volume of the book will also cover his early political activism through the 2008 presidential campaign, where he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then beat John McCain in the general election to become the nation’s first African American president.
Lest you forget that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017 and were reportedly paid $65 million.
Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was released last year and went onto become a mega-seller which also prompted a super successful tour that was interrupted b y the coronavirus crisis.
The man who occupied the White House from 2008 – 2016 has authored two other books: ‘Dreams From My Father,’ published in 1995, has sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada and ‘The Audacity of Hope,’ which was published in 2006, has sold more than 4.2 million.
For more info, hit up ObamaBook.com.
