Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is Now the Interim Police Chief in Rochester, NY

*There’s been a change in Rocherster, NY. Specifically, the mayor, Lovely Warren, has appointed a new interim police chief and two individuals to the Rochester Police Department Command Staff.

Here’s the bottom line: Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will become the interim chief of the department on October 14. Herriott-Sullivan, a former RPD Lieutenant who rose through the department’s ranks until her retirement in 2009, will be the first female to hold the Police Chief’s position in the history of the department.

“These are difficult times for the city of Rochester, and other communities as well. I will do my best to put my experience and commitment to good use in helping Rochester move forward. We will all need to bring our best to the table,” said Herriott-Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Mark Simmons will continue to serve as acting Rochester Police chief until then.

Herriott-Sullivan retired from RPD in 2009 after more than 20 years with the department, including time spent as a lieutenant. Since 2016, she has been employed at Rochester Housing Authority (RHA).

Herriott-Sullivan said that she would take up her role in October after getting acclimated and doing research on the command structure and critical

“Ironically, I left law enforcement because I wanted to have a bigger hand in keeping people out of jail…”, Herriott-Sullivan said in her remarks during the announcement at City Hall.

Warren has previously said that the interim chief would serve until June of 2021, while the city conducts a national search for a replacement for former chief Le’Ron Singletary who was fired by Mayor Warren just two weeks shy of his expected retirement … due to his handling (or mishandling) of the now infamous Daniel Prude case.

RPD Captain Gabriel Person was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations and RPD Officer Moses Robinson will serve as part of the Department’s Command Staff.