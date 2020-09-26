Police - Police Abuse
Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is Now the Interim Police Chief in Rochester, NY
*There’s been a change in Rocherster, NY. Specifically, the mayor, Lovely Warren, has appointed a new interim police chief and two individuals to the Rochester Police Department Command Staff.
Here’s the bottom line: Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will become the interim chief of the department on October 14. Herriott-Sullivan, a former RPD Lieutenant who rose through the department’s ranks until her retirement in 2009, will be the first female to hold the Police Chief’s position in the history of the department.
“These are difficult times for the city of Rochester, and other communities as well. I will do my best to put my experience and commitment to good use in helping Rochester move forward. We will all need to bring our best to the table,” said Herriott-Sullivan.
Meanwhile, Mark Simmons will continue to serve as acting Rochester Police chief until then.
Herriott-Sullivan retired from RPD in 2009 after more than 20 years with the department, including time spent as a lieutenant. Since 2016, she has been employed at Rochester Housing Authority (RHA).
Herriott-Sullivan said that she would take up her role in October after getting acclimated and doing research on the command structure and critical
“Ironically, I left law enforcement because I wanted to have a bigger hand in keeping people out of jail…”, Herriott-Sullivan said in her remarks during the announcement at City Hall.
Warren has previously said that the interim chief would serve until June of 2021, while the city conducts a national search for a replacement for former chief Le’Ron Singletary who was fired by Mayor Warren just two weeks shy of his expected retirement … due to his handling (or mishandling) of the now infamous Daniel Prude case.
RPD Captain Gabriel Person was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations and RPD Officer Moses Robinson will serve as part of the Department’s Command Staff.
Barkley on Defunding the Police: ‘Who Are Black People Supposed to Call? Ghostbusters?’ / WATCH
*During an NBA playoffs pregame show on TNT Thursday, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley mocked calls to defund the police, asking, “Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?”
While speaking on the subject, Barkley explained, “We have to really be careful. I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that. We need police reform, prison reform, and things like that. Because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.”
”So, that notion, they keep saying that,” Barkley added. “I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” In addition to that comment, Barkley also cautioned not to compare Breonna Taylor’s death with other high-profile police killings including the death of George Floyd, with Barkley pointing out that Taylor’s boyfriend ”shot at police” first.
Louisville Police Arrest Rep. Attica Scott, Author of ‘Breonna’s Law’ That Would End No-Knock Warrants (Watch)
*Rep. Attica Scott, the only Black female representative in the Kentucky Capitol and author of Breonna’s Law, a bill that would end no-knock warrants statewide, was among 24 protesters arrested in Louisville, KY Thursday night as they gathered near First Unitarian Church and the Louisville Free Public Library, which had allegedly been set on fire, according to a police report reviewed by WAVE.
The state representative received a felony charge of first-degree rioting and two misdemeanors for failure to disperse and unlawful assembly, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
Watch Rep. Scott’s arrest below:
The protests began Wednesday after the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting were not indicted for her death. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., instead indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was fired in June, with three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The verdict meant the former detective endangered the lives of Taylor’s neighbors by firing the rounds.
“Breonna’s Law” would force police to knock and verbally announce themselves, and require that a judge approve the use of violent entry when issuing the warrant. Additionally, officers would have to activate their body cameras when serving the warrant.
It is unclear if, or when, the Kentucky House will vote on “Breonna’s Law.” Two months before Scott brought the legislation to the state level, Louisville city council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants.
“The bill that I have filed, Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, has to pass,” Scott said to NPR. “It has to pass so that what happened in the case of Breonna Taylor does not happen again — that we have to get policy change because this system will not change unless the policies reflect what the people are demanding.”
Below, Rep. Scott announces the statewide no-knock warrant bill.
Joy Reid’s Take on Breonna Taylor Case; ‘Defund the Police’ and More on ‘Tonight Show’ (Watch)
*Joy Reid was a guest on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to talk about the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police.
The host of MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” also breaks down the details of what happened to her, including the police arresting her boyfriend Kenneth Walker for trying to defend her.
Additionally, Reid speaks about the difficulty of explaining police brutality to her children, explains that the police are trained to shoot to kill and explains what it really means to defund the police.
Watch below:
