Breonna Taylor Protestor Brutally HAMMERED by Deputies with Police Shield! / WATCH

*Relationship and sexpert, Shan ‘Boody’ Boodram is known for her openness on dating, sex tips and her new show on Quibi, Sexology.

Shan sat down with EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless to share baby news, how to date during quarantine, navigating her own relationship, and how to date in Los Angeles.

“The great thing about living in LA is that perseverance is already a friend of yours, that you are well acquainted with. You understand that things don’t come easily, that you have to work a little harder.” Shan explains “All the things you have done to survive in the city [LA] are probably the things you need to do to create the intimate life that you want.”

Boodram does it all, she’s a certified sex educator, intimacy expert, author, wife, becoming a new mom, and killing the YouTube game with over 35 million YouTube views. She has worked hard to build the life she has dreamed of.

“Nothing has come to me just by luck or by chance. Nothing has just fallen in my lap, not the Quibi show, not my husband. Everything has been really cerebral and process-oriented. I’m happy to pass that advice on as the alternative to the Disney storyline.”

Not only has she created her life she’s out here spilling the tips on how to find love in one of the saturated cities in America, Los Angeles. The expert is also spreading the love on why dating apps can be a good thing, especially during these crazy times.

“I think the option of online is the most obvious one and I think it’s one that has definitely changed. What 2020 has provided in addition to chaos, pain, and confusion, has been a bit more of slowness, a lot more attention on intimacy, and a lot more attention to connecting with people.”

Sexology with Shan Boodram, which launched on Quibi in early April. The show airs every weekday with 10 minute or less episodes. It teaches viewers how to navigate dating, sex and relationships today, especially when the rules of love and dating are confusing and fluid.