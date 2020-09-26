Top News
Breonna Taylor Protestor Brutally HAMMERED by Deputies with Police Shield! / WATCH
*Thanks to a videographer who goes by the handle of @mrcheckpoint_ on Instagram, we’re able to see how an anti-police protestor was literally hammered with a police shield … at the hands of an L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy. And it happened repeatedly. This is straight up police brutality on display.
The video shows the deputy forcefully striking the detained protester repeatedly in the legs and ankles.
TMZ is reporting that the Sheriff’s office says there were several acts of vandalism during the protest. Deputies declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone to leave.
It’s unclear what happened to the protester who was struck with the shield, but 6 people were arrested.
The demonstrators were protesting the outcome of the Grand Jury hearing in the Breonna Taylor case.
Watch it below.
INTERESTING STORY: Smallish NBA Dreamer (Keifer Sykes) Has European Career but Giant Impact on Chicago's Forgotten Communities
But what these officers do to the person they shove to the ground and get on top of.. It looks like the officer is slamming the edge of his shield into the person he is on top of. Omg. Who is that officer? Who is that person? @lasdhq video by @buffalo_baff this is why we @alwaysfilmthepolice #AFTP #mrcheckpointcommunity #alwaysfilmthepolice #lasd #lasdhq #losangeles #breonnataylor
Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is Now the Interim Police Chief in Rochester, NY
*There’s been a change in Rocherster, NY. Specifically, the mayor, Lovely Warren, has appointed a new interim police chief and two individuals to the Rochester Police Department Command Staff.
Here’s the bottom line: Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will become the interim chief of the department on October 14. Herriott-Sullivan, a former RPD Lieutenant who rose through the department’s ranks until her retirement in 2009, will be the first female to hold the Police Chief’s position in the history of the department.
“These are difficult times for the city of Rochester, and other communities as well. I will do my best to put my experience and commitment to good use in helping Rochester move forward. We will all need to bring our best to the table,” said Herriott-Sullivan.
Meanwhile, Mark Simmons will continue to serve as acting Rochester Police chief until then.
SAD NEWS: Remember Actor Reggie Hayes ('Girlfriends')? He's Battling Heart Issues & Can't Find Work
Herriott-Sullivan retired from RPD in 2009 after more than 20 years with the department, including time spent as a lieutenant. Since 2016, she has been employed at Rochester Housing Authority (RHA).
Herriott-Sullivan said that she would take up her role in October after getting acclimated and doing research on the command structure and critical
“Ironically, I left law enforcement because I wanted to have a bigger hand in keeping people out of jail…”, Herriott-Sullivan said in her remarks during the announcement at City Hall.
Warren has previously said that the interim chief would serve until June of 2021, while the city conducts a national search for a replacement for former chief Le’Ron Singletary who was fired by Mayor Warren just two weeks shy of his expected retirement … due to his handling (or mishandling) of the now infamous Daniel Prude case.
RPD Captain Gabriel Person was promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations and RPD Officer Moses Robinson will serve as part of the Department’s Command Staff.
‘Sexpert’ Shan ‘Boody’ Boodram Spills the Tea on How to Date in LA / WATCH
*Relationship and sexpert, Shan ‘Boody’ Boodram is known for her openness on dating, sex tips and her new show on Quibi, Sexology.
Shan sat down with EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless to share baby news, how to date during quarantine, navigating her own relationship, and how to date in Los Angeles.
“The great thing about living in LA is that perseverance is already a friend of yours, that you are well acquainted with. You understand that things don’t come easily, that you have to work a little harder.” Shan explains “All the things you have done to survive in the city [LA] are probably the things you need to do to create the intimate life that you want.”
SAD STORY: Remember Actor Reggie Hayes ('Girlfriends')? He's Battling Heart Issues & Can't Find Work
Boodram does it all, she’s a certified sex educator, intimacy expert, author, wife, becoming a new mom, and killing the YouTube game with over 35 million YouTube views. She has worked hard to build the life she has dreamed of.
“Nothing has come to me just by luck or by chance. Nothing has just fallen in my lap, not the Quibi show, not my husband. Everything has been really cerebral and process-oriented. I’m happy to pass that advice on as the alternative to the Disney storyline.”
Not only has she created her life she’s out here spilling the tips on how to find love in one of the saturated cities in America, Los Angeles. The expert is also spreading the love on why dating apps can be a good thing, especially during these crazy times.
“I think the option of online is the most obvious one and I think it’s one that has definitely changed. What 2020 has provided in addition to chaos, pain, and confusion, has been a bit more of slowness, a lot more attention on intimacy, and a lot more attention to connecting with people.”
Sexology with Shan Boodram, which launched on Quibi in early April. The show airs every weekday with 10 minute or less episodes. It teaches viewers how to navigate dating, sex and relationships today, especially when the rules of love and dating are confusing and fluid.
Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’: $500B to Black communities + Designate KKK, Antifa as ‘Terrorist Organizations’
*On Friday Donald Trump announced details of his “Platinum Plan” for African-Americans, which would include increasing capital in black communities by $500 billion, designate the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations, and making lynching a national hate crime.
The president unveiled his plan, which would also make Juneteenth a national holiday, at the Black Economic Empowerment Conference in Atlanta.
“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president said. “The Democrats will always take black voters for granted until large numbers of black Americans vote Republican.”
The plan would also help to create 500,000 new black-owned businesses and create 3 million new jobs for the black community, according to Fox News.
THIS WILL MAKE TRUMP SMILE: Breonna Taylor Protestor Brutally HAMMERED by Deputies with Police Shield! / WATCH
The Platinum Plan also pledges to give black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities; bring better and tailored healthcare to address what the campaign called “historic disparities,” and advance home ownership opportunities and enhance financial literacy in black communities.
“Instead of fighting for public safety for these communities, the Democrats are attacking our police and empowering far-left rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump said. “In the Republican Party, we believe in protecting ALL black lives – including the unborn,” adding that Republicans “believe that every child, of every race – born and unborn – is made in the Holy image of God. Republicans believe that all human life is sacred.”
“At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, and two agendas for the future,” Trump said.
