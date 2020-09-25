Sports
Viral Photo Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West Homeless, Begging for Money
*A photo of former NBA star Delonte West has gone viral, showing him dirty and apparently homeless while begging for money.
Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers, and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old.
The photo was reportedly taken in Dallas, and shows West holding a sign while standing on the side of the road. He allegedly asked fans for money on the street.
TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid.
Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP
— 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020
Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family.
Following the incident, Aaron Goodwin, West’s ex agent, told TMZ that the former athlete was recovering with family members.
Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, also wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”
This is not funny 😕 #socialmedia I’m sure some of your family members are battling with the same demons. #DelonteWest pic.twitter.com/rulc1bYR69
— Own Your Masters (@ThaArchitect) January 21, 2020
West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.
Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge said he tried to help West in the past.
“Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he’s trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path,” Ainge said in January.
Obama is Calling on Americans to Text Him and Share ‘How You’re Planning on Voting’
*Barack Obama gave out his ‘phone number’ to the American people so they can text him and share “how you’re planning on voting this year.”
“All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687,” he tweeted and posted to Instagram Wednesday.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Obama is using a service called Community that allows subscribers to receive text messages from him and write back.
“Leaders are able to directly text all their members at once, reach members in a specific city, or chat with a single member one-on-one,” a press release announcing Obama’s involvement said.
When texting the number, users reportedly receive a link that registers them with Community’s service.
All right, let’s try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year.
I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too. pic.twitter.com/NX91bSqbtG
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 23, 2020
“OK, I’ve got your number saved,” the next message reads. “Good to be connected. More from me soon, but first the required legalese: Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel at any time.”
A contact card then pops up with a picture of Obama, so subscribers can save his ‘number.’
The former president is calling on Americans to text and share “what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year.”
“If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year. I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too,” Obama tweeted to his nearly 123 million followers.
He also pitched to voters during the Democratic National Convention.
“This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win,” Obama said in his speech at the DNC. “So we have to get busy building it up — by pouring all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like never before — for Joe and Kamala [Harris], and candidates up and down the ticket, so that we leave no doubt about what this country we love stands for — today and for all our days to come.”
Stevie Wonder Says ‘Universe Is Watching Us’ After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [VIDEO]
*Stevie Wonder shared his feelings about the state of the nation in a moving video message shared on social media.
His seven-minute announcement arrived hours after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted one police officer with first-degree wanton endangerment for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement as part of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police department, but Wonder believes “no amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?'” he says in the clip above. “‘Why would we accept anyone [to] call a fallen soldier anything less than an ultimate hero?'”
“And for me, good trouble is bringing our nation, this nation, back together again. And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out. We just can’t put November in the hands of fate. But we can put it in our hands. The universe is still watching us. And now,” the teary-eyed singer declared, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us, too.”
Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Dan Levy, and more celebrities reacted to the news that none of the three officers in Taylor’s case were charged for her death.
“God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure,” Duvernay tweeted. The director has championed racial justice and highlighted issues in the criminal justice system through projects like Selma, 13th, and When They See Us.
“What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment,” “grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi wrote, adding, “‘No knock warrants’ feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America … The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”
George Clooney issued a statement to The New York Times in response to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron condemning celebrities for reacting to the news.
“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”
Scroll up and watch Wonder’s full empowering message via the YouTube video above.
Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting with New Diss Track, Album
*On Thursday night, Tory Lanez decided to break his silence about the July 12 shooting incident with Megan The Stallion.
After taking to social media to say he had “time today” tell his side of what really happened that night, many assumed the Canadian rapper would take to IG Live to spill the tea. Instead he dropped a full-length album titled “Daystar” that appears to be entirely dedicated to denying the shooting allegations while at the same time professing his love for Thee Stallion.
The “Wap” rapper previously alleged that it was Tory that pulled the trigger and shot her in her feet.
On “Daystar,” Tory denies the allegations and suggests that he’s innocent and is being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Sent Megan Thee Stallion a Text Apologizing for Shooting: ‘I Just Got Too Drunk’
On the track “Look How God Works,” Tory raps: “Can’t believe she played the witness tryna make them statements […] Grace of God you know the truth, so I’m gon’ beat them cases/I would never put my hands on a woman, dawg/I would never let it blem on a woman, dawg.”
On “Queen And Slim,” he talks about hanging with Megan and Kylie Jenner prior to the shooting and admits to having a “crush on Kylie.”
We previously reported… word on the curb is that Megan and Tory fought about his affection for the reality TV star, and rumor has it that this is what led to the shooting. But Megan has denied this.
Last month on Instagram live, she confirmed that Lanez shot her and his team lied about it.
“Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Meg said on the livestream. “Yes, this in*gga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f*ckin’ dragging it. Muthaf*ckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this in*gga. I never hit you. Muthaf*ckas was like, ‘Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna of*ck with Kylie.’ No, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”
The LAPD is reportedly investigating what went down that night between Meg and Lanez, but he has yet to be charged in the shooting.
Fans have responded to Tory’s new project by criticizing him for attempting to profit off the assult of a Black woman.
