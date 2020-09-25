Viral Photo Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West Homeless, Begging for Money

*A photo of former NBA star Delonte West has gone viral, showing him dirty and apparently homeless while begging for money.

Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers, and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old.

The photo was reportedly taken in Dallas, and shows West holding a sign while standing on the side of the road. He allegedly asked fans for money on the street.

TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family.

Following the incident, Aaron Goodwin, West’s ex agent, told TMZ that the former athlete was recovering with family members.

Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, also wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

This is not funny 😕 #socialmedia I’m sure some of your family members are battling with the same demons. #DelonteWest pic.twitter.com/rulc1bYR69 — Own Your Masters (@ThaArchitect) January 21, 2020

West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.

Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge said he tried to help West in the past.

“Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he’s trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path,” Ainge said in January.