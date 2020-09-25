Urban Videos
Tyra Banks Admits ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Could Have Been More Inclusive [VIDEO]
*Tyra Banks admits “America’s Next Top Model” could have done a better job at being more inclusive and highlighting diversity.
“We were still operating in a world—I was still a model at the time, not a retired model yet, and still operating in this world that had so many rules,” the former model said on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday. “It was this awful push and pull that we all had.”
Banks said there were “different categories of things we messed up” and that the series had “a whole bunch of things that we did mess up.” Banks sees the show’s missteps as her attempt to avoid hurting the contestants’ careers.
READ MORE: Tyra Banks Explains Why She Was an ‘Insensitive’ Hater in ANTM Clips After Backlash
“I was trying to push boundaries but was also torn to try to make sure that these girls could work, so it was a balance,” Banks said. “It was like, ‘Oh, break beauty barriers,’ but yeah, I can break them all I want on the show, but they’ll graduate from the show, and they won’t work.”
In May she addressed criticism over the disturbing ANTM clips that resurfaced, showing her rude, toxic and demeaning handling of several contestants.
In one clip, she criticized cycle six winner Danielle Evans’ choice not to close the gap in her front teeth.
“Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks said after Evans decided against dental work.
“I had model agents here saying, ‘These three girls could really, really work, but this must change,’ so there was a whole behind-the-scenes thing happening,” Banks told Hall. “Instead of me saying, ‘You must change this,’ on TV, I think what I should have said is, ‘You’re beautiful.’”
Banks went on to explain… “America’s Next Top Model was created—I created it—to introduce diversity and inclusion into a world that was pretty much not representing that or representing it in the most minute ways,” Banks said. “So that was the crux of why I created America’s Next Top Model. It’s why my partner Ken Mok and I, who’s Chinese American, got up every single day, and we made so many inroads.”
“Top Model” debuted in 2003 and was canceled in 2015. It was later rebooted on VH1.
Scroll up and watch Tyra’s interview with Tamron via the YouTube video above.
John David Washington Talks ‘Tenet’ & Being Named the Black James Bond! – EUR Exclusive / WATCH
*EURweb sat down with John David Washington, the star of Tenet, to talk all things inversion, classic spy movies and being named “The Black James Bond!”
The highly anticipated, globe trotting action epic, Tenet, from the great mind of Christopher Nolan, has landed in IMAX theaters.
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, this movie is a Protagonist’s journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
THIS IS A TRIP! Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
Simply called, the Protagonist, John David Washington’s character takes the viewers on an unprecedented thrill ride through time, within the concept of inversion.
We asked Washington what it was like to film his own inverted fight scenes and he said:
“For all the physical requirements of the film, it took about two and a half months of training before principal photography started. It was intense. I was on a strict diet and [he] had the mentality of a strict operative. A mentality of a killer. A savior of the world.”
He went on to say that the training was very difficult, but he loved every moment of it. The moves that you see in this movie, have never been done before. The hand-to-hand combat, in the rules of inversion, have never been filmed before…ever! The moves were specifically created for this film and filmed through an IMAX camera.
Washington gave interviews for “Tenet,” as recent as last week, even though the movie opened on September 3rd. Tenet can only be seen in theaters. It is not streaming anywhere. But, with many cineplexes still closed and many moviegoers reluctant to return, due to the global pandemic, its $20 million opening was low by the nine-digit standards of director Christopher Nolan, whose blockbusters include “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Washington and Nolan, want you to feel comfortable going back to theaters, safely. This blockbuster is the answer. It is a palindrome, in title and in viewing. It is epic and it’s looking for viewers to experience the unexperienced!
John David Washington is phenomenal in this movie! He is indeed “The Black James Bond!” If you want a new viewing experience, if you want to see the genius of a strong Black lead in a thriller of a lifetime, Tenet is the movie for you!
“You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it.”
If this statement makes you curious, you have to add Tenet to your “must see” list!
Check your local theaters for showtimes.
Civil Rights
Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
*There’s been a Ben Carson sighting.
After being off the radar since his RNC speech, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development popped up Thursday evening at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. trying to argue that race is being manipulated this election cycle in order to create chaos and divide Americans.
“In this election season, everything is race. And, obviously, it’s being manipulated along those lines,” he said during an interview with Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins. “Things have changed so incredibly dramatically in this country, but in order to create the kind of chaos that’s necessary to make people want a change, you divide them, you divide them in every way you possibly can: by race, by gender, by age, by income.”
Dr. Carson also said that as a black child growing up in Detroit in the 1950s and 60s, he saw racism “that would curl your hair.”
“You don’t see that kind of stuff anymore,” the retired pediatric neurosurgeon said. “We’ve made so much progress, it’s absolutely astonishing.”
Dr. Carson also appeared to suggest that protesters are beholden to government as opposed to democracy. He said, “Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government. Those are two very different things.”
Watch below, or click here to view on Twitter:
.@secretarycarson on the civil unrest:
“Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government.
Those are two very different things. @secretarycarson #VVS20 pic.twitter.com/m5s9z3nGvs
— FRCAction (@FRCAction) September 25, 2020
News
YouTuber Ari Zahir Cast as New Voice of Cleveland Brown on ‘Family Guy’
*Family Guy has cast YouTuber Arif Zahir to voice Cleveland Brown after Mike Henry, a white man, announced he would be stepping down from the role because “persons of color should play characters of color.”
Henry announced his departure on social media in August, saying in a statement, “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”
“The Cleveland Show” ran from 2009 to 2013, during which Henry provided the voice of Cleveland and his stepson, Rallo Tubbs. The comedian also voices Consuela the maid and several other minor characters. He served as co-creator and lead star on the spinoff for the series’ four seasons, The Blast reports.
Henry provided the voice of the character since the Fox animated series’ debut in 1999.
READ MORE: Wendell Pierce Petitions to Voice Cleveland Brown After ‘Family Guy’ Star Mike Henry Steps Down
We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/i3YTSc0DiC
— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 25, 2020
The animated sitcom announced on Twitter Friday that Zahir, who is Black, will now voice Cleveland in season 19.
“We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz,” the series tweeted alongside a split photo of Zahir and Cleveland.
Of the news, Zahir, 26, said in a statement: “To Mike Henry, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Seth MacFarlane, thank you for this incredible gift. And to the millions of fans who love this show, I promise not to let you own.”
Actor Wendell Pierce had petitioned to become the new voice of Cleveland Brown, SandraRose reported.
He took to social media to pitch himself, writing “Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland, I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on ‘The Cleveland Show.’”
We previously reported, “The Simpsons” will no longer allow non-white characters to be voiced by white actors.
“Moving forward, “The Simpsons” will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the producers stated.
