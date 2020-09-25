Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting with New Diss Track, Album

*On Thursday night, Tory Lanez decided to break his silence about the July 12 shooting incident with Megan The Stallion.

After taking to social media to say he had “time today” tell his side of what really happened that night, many assumed the Canadian rapper would take to IG Live to spill the tea. Instead he dropped a full-length album titled “Daystar” that appears to be entirely dedicated to denying the shooting allegations while at the same time professing his love for Thee Stallion.

The “Wap” rapper previously alleged that it was Tory that pulled the trigger and shot her in her feet.

On “Daystar,” Tory denies the allegations and suggests that he’s innocent and is being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”

He continues:

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”

On the track “Look How God Works,” Tory raps: “Can’t believe she played the witness tryna make them statements […] Grace of God you know the truth, so I’m gon’ beat them cases/I would never put my hands on a woman, dawg/I would never let it blem on a woman, dawg.”

On “Queen And Slim,” he talks about hanging with Megan and Kylie Jenner prior to the shooting and admits to having a “crush on Kylie.”

We previously reported… word on the curb is that Megan and Tory fought about his affection for the reality TV star, and rumor has it that this is what led to the shooting. But Megan has denied this.

Last month on Instagram live, she confirmed that Lanez shot her and his team lied about it.

“Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Meg said on the livestream. “Yes, this in*gga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f*ckin’ dragging it. Muthaf*ckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this in*gga. I never hit you. Muthaf*ckas was like, ‘Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna of*ck with Kylie.’ No, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

The LAPD is reportedly investigating what went down that night between Meg and Lanez, but he has yet to be charged in the shooting.

Fans have responded to Tory’s new project by criticizing him for attempting to profit off the assult of a Black woman.