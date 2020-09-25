Education
THE REAL: Adrienne Won’t Send Her Kids to Traditional School + Janelle Monaé & Kieresey Clemons
*On Friday, Sept. 25, the hosts of The Real discuss whether teachers should be prohibited from displaying personal items that reflect their political beliefs, sexual identity, and other personal items on their desks or classrooms during the school year. Co-host Adrienne Houghton explains how she supports this ban and why she does not plan to have her future children attend traditional school.
Then, the co-hosts welcome D-Nice as a guest DJ and discuss with him how his career exploded during the COVID-19 quarantine, that he currently is crushing on someone who is NOT Halle Berry, and the most outrageous message that a fan once slid into his DMs!
And Janelle Monaé and Kieresey Clemons join the ladies to talk about their new film Antebellum, the fears they had taking on their difficult roles, and if they ever plan to collaborate musically together.
Adrienne Houghton: I personally wouldn’t have my children involved in traditional schooling because, you know, I actually believe teachers naturally are going to be bias to, like you said, whatever their belief system is, to however they were raised and what they believe to be true. And I wouldn’t want that to be an influence on my child, personally. Like when I was growing up in school I learned that Christopher Columbus was the greatest person because that’s what my textbook told me and what my teacher told me. Obviously, we know that now to be completely incorrect. And that’s why I just don’t believe in traditional schooling. That’s just me.
Jeannie Mai: I hear you.
Garcelle Beauvais: So, you would want your kids to be in a school where the teacher does not share anything personal, Adrienne. Is that how you’re feeling?
Adrienne: I would wanna homeschool.
Garcelle: Ah.
Adrienne: I love the idea of homeschooling or having a traditional setting…
Garcelle: Girl listen, you’ll do it for a week, then be like, “Get these kids outta here.” (Laughs)
Adrienne: No! I wouldn’t do it! I wouldn’t do it.
Jeannie: (Laughs)
Adrienne: I probably wouldn’t be doing the homeschooling. My sister does it with my nieces. So, I’d have her do it.
Garcelle: Oh. Okay.
Adrienne: But they also have this amazing situation now where you get multiple…
Jeannie: Girl! You ain’t gonna be raising a rainbow flag! You’re gonna be raising a white flag! (Motions like she is waving a flag) “Help!”
Garcelle: Yeah! Exactly! “Get me outta here!”
Adrienne: “Come get me! I surrender!” But, I love the idea of raising children together. You actually get multiple families together who choose to school their children together under a curriculum they all agree upon. Like, I would love for my children to learn about African history that doesn’t start with colonialism- or learn starting at slavery. Like, there’s certain things that I would want my children to learn that isn’t in our current school systems… Yeah, I don’t want them celebrating Christopher Columbus Day. But that’s just me…. So, I think that it’s very difficult to decide this because naturally- we naturally as human beings- even me being on this show, I’m sharing my personal opinion. If your child is spending eight hours a day with this teacher, naturally this person’s values and bias will absolutely be influential on your children’s lives.
WOW … Sound the alarm! Every Man and Woman.Take Your Position.Vote!
Sound the alarm! Every man and woman. Take your position. Vote!
Ezekiel 22:30 30“I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.” Ezekiel’s religious call came in July 592 according to biography.com ( https://www.biography.com/religious-figure/ezekiel) .
Those words of the prophet were true then and they are true today. God is looking for His people who are called by His name to humble ourselves, repent, turn from our wicked ways and put His word into action through any means necessary.
There is no excuse when we hit our knees for hours and fall out in a prostrate position before the Lord praying, His will be done, yet not get in the car and drive to the polling place. There is no excuse when we lift holy hands, but not use those hands to cast a life changing ballot.
God is in control regardless as to who wins. Yet, He has given us a wonderful opportunity to be found as the one willing and actively ” building the wall”, answer our prayers, and let our life have meaning through the power of the vote! It is my prayer that at the end of this article you will see that the alarm, to take a stand, was sounded many years ago and every man and woman can take an active role in voting. The voting process was never meant to be about ourselves. It was meant to offer up a plea for others.
Lord, my plea is that we will show up to vote and allow You to demonstrate Your power through us. In 2 Chronicles 16:9 it says “ For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of [them] whose heart [is] perfect toward him”.
Vote by Mail aka Absentee Ballot
Only certain people qualify and are eligible to vote by mail aka absentee ballot. Those people are elderly, disabled, military, or out of town on Election Day. It’s easy to request an absentee ballot. You must state a specific reason to vote by mail. The qualifications are 65 or older, disabled, a military member, or out of town on Election Day. Fear of catching covid-19 is not considered a valid reason to vote by mail. The deadline to request a ballot is October 23, 2020. If you missed the deadline to request a ballot, contact your elections office for any last-minute or emergency options.
If you need to buy stamps, consider using the Post Office’s online store, usps.com.
Put it in the mail. Place it in your own mailbox for the mail carrier to collect, or put it in a post office blue mailbox, or take it to a post office. Mail it early, if you can, to be sure it arrives on time.
If you mail it on Election Day, ask the post office to “hand cancel it” (that means it will have the right date to prove you mailed it on time). Drop it off at a drop box or vote center. To find where you can drop off
your ballot, go to your state or county website. Be sure to drop it off in time. If you drop it off in person at a voting center, practice physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering, and wash your hands before and after dropping off your ballot.
Find your voter registrar’s office: access.tarrantcounty.com/…/Voter-Registration.html
Early Voting
People who want to vote before election day the early voting period is usually less crowded than going on Election Day itself. The time period is From October 13 through October 30th. People who do not qualify for mail in but do not want to be around a lot of people should vote early.
Find your voting clerk early: access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information.html.
You must first understand the origin of the word, “vote” to know that the process was never meant to be about ourselves. What is the etymology of the word” to vote”? Etymology; From Middle English -“prayers or pleas on behalf of another”, from Old French, from Medieval Latin suffragium, from Latin suffragium (“support, vote, right of voting”). The sense of “vote” or “right to vote” was directly derived from classical Latin. The root meaning of voting is to offer up a prayer or plea on the behalf of another. Voting was never meant to be about ourselves. If you are a follower of Jesus then you know it is always about someone else. Jesus’ ministry was about others. Jesus said in Luke 4:18, “The Spirit of the Almighty LORD is with me because the LORD has anointed me to deliver good news to humble people. He has sent me to heal those who are brokenhearted, to announce that captives will be set free and prisoners will be released. It is impossible to follow Jesus and not vote. Jesus loved people and championed the cause of others; especially those who were and are suffering. We are called to do the same.
People with Mental Illness can vote!
While mental competency is an eligibility requirement for voting, competency must be decided based on the ruling of a judge—not a family member or facility staff member. People with mental illness are entitled to help with their ballot even if they are struggling with less visible health issues, from anxiety attacks to psychosis. This protection also covers “intellectual, developmental or mental disability.” There are only two rules about who can help you cast your ballot: they cannot be your employer or union leader. But you can ask a friend, coworker, or even a stranger. Poll workers should be trained to assist you, and if one discourages you or tries to stop you from voting, they are breaking federal law. You can report interference to the national voter hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683). Sources: http://www.bazelon.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2016_State-Laws-Affecting-Voting-Rights-of-PWD.pdf, The Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA), The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 and The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993.
People who are hospitalized can vote!
If you are in the hospital, you still have the right to vote if you are registered. In 2016 Dr. Kelly Wong launched patientvoting.com to help hospital patients find options available to them on Election Day so they can vote even on election day! Some hospitals have staff trained to assist, but if they do not, you can contact your local election commission to help. A staff member can also make the call on your behalf—and if they refuse or do anything else to impede you, they are also breaking the law. Visit the website Patient Voting.com for more specifics and options for emergency absentee voting. It might be difficult to advocate for your voting rights in a health emergency, but if you have the fortitude, nobody has the right to stop you.
People in a nursing home can vote!
When you move into a nursing home or assisted living facility, your address changes, which means you probably need to register to vote based on the new address. Once you are registered, you still need to physically cast your ballot. Consider voting absentee. Being at least aged 60 to 65 is a reason to qualify for an absentee ballot. Based on Texas (Tex. Elec. Code § 64.032); it is the voter’s choice as to who can help you complete your ballot. These people are not allowed to help you fill out a ballot: employer, or agent of the voter’s employer or union; the assistant signs an oath. Sources: National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care
People who are convicted felons can vote!
Convicts who have been punished – by parole, prison sentence, pardon, or probation – are qualified to register. However, they would have to re-register before showing up at the polls. After conviction, a felon’s right to vote is withdrawn, temporarily. If an individual still faces indictment, prosecution, or is an active participant on other procedures that comes up before a final conviction, their criminal status is yet undetermined and, at such, may retain his voting eligibility in Texas elections. If you are clueless about your what to do and how to go about it, consult your local defense attorney. For detailed information on how states restore rights of felons, please refer to the summary compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
People who are paranoid can vote!
People who are paranoid or government conspirator thinkers. Track your ballot: https://ballottrax.com/
If you are ineligible to vote….Pray!
James 5:16 The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.
Resources
Check your registration status: https://www.vote.org/am-i-registered-to-vote
Register by mail: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml
Find your voter registrar’s office: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/county/locations.html
Request absentee ballot: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml
Track your ballot: https://ballottrax.com/
Find your early voting clerk: http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information.html
Find your polling location: https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html
Find your sample ballot: https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html
In conclusion,
The alarm has been sounded. Do not harden your heart. Every man and woman can do something from casting the ballot to praying. The voting process was never about you. You have been anointed to show up and allow God to show out. God will give you wisdom as to what to do. It is not by force nor by strength, but by my Spirit, says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies. Vote!
By The one favored and beloved of the Lord
WOW … Works of Wonder … The Single Christians Experience exist to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like-minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty-five years of age and older. Everyone is welcome.
** FEATURED STORY **
Making People Laugh About the Hardships of Teaching Keeps Eddie B. Going (EUR Exclusive!)
*Eddie B. hit the mark when his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” in 2017 played to sold-out audiences. His later show “I’m Already Professionally Developed Tour” was also a huge success.
With funny and telling commentary about what teachers really think has made Eddie B. a hit with educators and comedy fans around the world. While the former teacher is excited about his success, he takes it all in stride.
“People ask me why am I so humble and I don’t know how to answer that,” Eddie B. told the EUR in a recent phone interview. “The only answer I came up with one time is that the more thankful you are you have no choice but to display humbleness. You have to be thankful for what you have. So being humble and thankful go hand in hand.”
THIS IS A SHAME: Viral Photo Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West Homeless, Begging for Money
With COVID-19 rendering comedy-tours practically non-existent, the Houston native keeps the jokes coming and his routines fresh by crashing virtual conferences held by, of course, teachers.
“I’m doing a lot of Zooms,” Eddie B. said. “I’m doing everybody’s meetings and convocations. I’ve been busy, busy, busy. Thank God.”
The consummate “class clown,” he was always the funny one in the room and began making serious moves as a comedian while attending Texas A&M University (Kingsville).
Although he was earning a local name for himself, Eddie B. was not making the kind of money he had hoped. Continuing the comedy club circuit after graduation and taking odd jobs, he began teaching because it was steady pay. He remained a teacher for 13 years while still doing comedy.
“A lot of teachers say, ‘I’ve been wanting to teach my whole life. I was born this way.’ No, you weren’t.” the single father laughed. “I’m a tell you right now 70% of all teachers didn’t want to teach. I guarantee you that. Teaching is a profession you get stuck in. The only reason you get stuck is because of the kids. You know the money’s not keeping us. It’s our relationships with the kids and other teachers too – the camaraderie of it all.”
Eddie B. retired from teaching for a short while during his tenure but soon had to return to pay the bills.
“I’m hearing Steve Harvey and ‘em say, ‘You gotta jump. Take the leap,’ That’s cute,” he added. “But what the hell do you do when you take the jump and you get pulled back? I jumped as high as I could and got snatched back down, which led me to believe that it’s got more to do with timing then jumping.”
Down but not out, Eddie B., who showed off his craft on YouTube, said a voice inside his head told him, “’Hey, why don’t you do a video about (teaching)?’ So, I shot it before the kids got in my (school) room and put it out by lunch time. But I was like I don’t even have teaching in my comedy.”
“A couple of days later on my Instagram I got about 100,000 views,” he continued. “I thought something was wrong. I thought it was a glitch. It was just teachers bouncing it off and that was the magic of it. It kept growing and growing. Millions of views and the video was only sixty seconds. It was called ‘What Teachers Really Want to Say’ and I was like man if they like this I’ve got 13 years of this.”
Now that he was getting traction, he had to figure out a way to keep the momentum going with the newer audience.
“What they (the teachers who liked his videos) didn’t know was that I’m a comedian,” Eddie B. said. “They just thought I’m a funny teacher. I had to take what I knew about teaching and put it in a (comedy) set now.”
But could he do that without alienating those who had supported his regular comedy for so long?
“My comedy wasn’t always clean. I used to curse with every other word. I’m from the neighborhood and a large percent of my audience is Caucasian (white women teachers). They don’t want to hear that language. But I’ve been on tour for almost 4 years now and I’ve toned it down. I had to grow with it and learn on the job. It was like teaching.”
For more on Eddie B., and to find out where he may be next virtually and otherwise, go to his official website here.
You can also buy his book, “I’m Already Professionally Developed: Straight from the Teacher’s Desk,” released last year.
Deion Sanders Talks New Jackson State Head Coach Gig, HBCUs and Bomani Jones Comment (Watch)
*On his new podcast “21st & Prime” on Sunday, Deion Sanders announced that he would be the new head football coach at Jackson State.
The Mississippi HBCU followed Monday with its own announcement, quoting Prime Time as saying “It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general.”
Today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame member spoke about the new gig and the state of HBCUs in general during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” Sanders also addressed comments from ESPN personality Bomani Jones that declared Sanders would “fail” in his new job if he focuses on himself and not the players.
First, Bomani’s comments below (or here), then, Sanders addressing Jones on “First Take” Wednesday morning (Sept. 23, 2020).
