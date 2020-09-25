*“It’s about my life growing up in D.C.,” said comedian/actor Rob Gordon (Comedy Factory) about his new comedy special “Problematic” on Amazon Prime.

When I asked what we can expect him to talk about in the special he said, “My trails and tribulations, graduating college and now having a son are some of the things I cover.”

Gordon possesses a degree in Architecture from Hampton University, but it was his natural comedic skills that shined the most.

“My passion led me,” Rob said about going into comedy. “We went to a club and my fool friend signed me up. I did it (stand-up comedy), it was ok and I’ve been doing it since.”

Rob was into football but damaged his knee, which probably was the catalyst for his “fool friend” to encourage him to do what he natural does – make people laugh.

“I was in college playing football and got hurt,” he told me. “One of my boys was at the club, he said, ‘You should try comedy.’ I said, ‘We in DC man, everybody funny!’ I ran it by my God-brother. He told me to think about it, so I let my passion lead me.”

I am a native of Baltimore, a neighbor to D.C., and I told Rob my people are naturally funny too and some could actually do comedy.

He said his family members are all funny as well. When I mentioned that I’m not really feeling those comedians that pick people out of the audience and make-fun-of-them, and that I love comedians that can take a word, an event or subject and make people laugh at it, he said, “Actually, it can be like that on occasions. I talk about my life. I think It’s relatable to people. Who can say what the future holds (comedic content). I’m in DC, so we talk about politics.”

Gordon also tried his hand at acting and did well in the 2013 Ashes of the Phoenix film as Jordan. He will be appearing in the 2020 film Holiday Heartbreak with A.J. Johnson, Michael Colyar, and LisaRay McCoy. Aside from the Comedy Club his comedic skills as been displayed on “The Roland Martin Show,” at the Navy Memorial event, and during the “DC Comedy Special.” Ron also has a film company Gordonism Films. www.RobGordonProblematic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.

