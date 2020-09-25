Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Stand-Up Comedian Rob Gordon Gets ‘Problematic’ in New Comedy Special
*“It’s about my life growing up in D.C.,” said comedian/actor Rob Gordon (Comedy Factory) about his new comedy special “Problematic” on Amazon Prime.
When I asked what we can expect him to talk about in the special he said, “My trails and tribulations, graduating college and now having a son are some of the things I cover.”
Gordon possesses a degree in Architecture from Hampton University, but it was his natural comedic skills that shined the most.
“My passion led me,” Rob said about going into comedy. “We went to a club and my fool friend signed me up. I did it (stand-up comedy), it was ok and I’ve been doing it since.”
Rob was into football but damaged his knee, which probably was the catalyst for his “fool friend” to encourage him to do what he natural does – make people laugh.
“I was in college playing football and got hurt,” he told me. “One of my boys was at the club, he said, ‘You should try comedy.’ I said, ‘We in DC man, everybody funny!’ I ran it by my God-brother. He told me to think about it, so I let my passion lead me.”
I am a native of Baltimore, a neighbor to D.C., and I told Rob my people are naturally funny too and some could actually do comedy.
He said his family members are all funny as well. When I mentioned that I’m not really feeling those comedians that pick people out of the audience and make-fun-of-them, and that I love comedians that can take a word, an event or subject and make people laugh at it, he said, “Actually, it can be like that on occasions. I talk about my life. I think It’s relatable to people. Who can say what the future holds (comedic content). I’m in DC, so we talk about politics.”
Gordon also tried his hand at acting and did well in the 2013 Ashes of the Phoenix film as Jordan. He will be appearing in the 2020 film Holiday Heartbreak with A.J. Johnson, Michael Colyar, and LisaRay McCoy. Aside from the Comedy Club his comedic skills as been displayed on “The Roland Martin Show,” at the Navy Memorial event, and during the “DC Comedy Special.” Ron also has a film company Gordonism Films. www.RobGordonProblematic.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com.
*On Friday, Sept. 25, the hosts of The Real discuss whether teachers should be prohibited from displaying personal items that reflect their political beliefs, sexual identity, and other personal items on their desks or classrooms during the school year. Co-host Adrienne Houghton explains how she supports this ban and why she does not plan to have her future children attend traditional school.
Then, the co-hosts welcome D-Nice as a guest DJ and discuss with him how his career exploded during the COVID-19 quarantine, that he currently is crushing on someone who is NOT Halle Berry, and the most outrageous message that a fan once slid into his DMs!
And Janelle Monaé and Kieresey Clemons join the ladies to talk about their new film Antebellum, the fears they had taking on their difficult roles, and if they ever plan to collaborate musically together.
Don’t Plan on Adrienne Sending Her Future Children to a Traditional School
Janelle Monaé & Kieresey Clemons Discuss Their Concerns of Taking on Their Roles in Antebellum
Don’t Plan on Adrienne Sending Her Future Children to a Traditional School
Adrienne Houghton: I personally wouldn’t have my children involved in traditional schooling because, you know, I actually believe teachers naturally are going to be bias to, like you said, whatever their belief system is, to however they were raised and what they believe to be true. And I wouldn’t want that to be an influence on my child, personally. Like when I was growing up in school I learned that Christopher Columbus was the greatest person because that’s what my textbook told me and what my teacher told me. Obviously, we know that now to be completely incorrect. And that’s why I just don’t believe in traditional schooling. That’s just me.
Jeannie Mai: I hear you.
Garcelle Beauvais: So, you would want your kids to be in a school where the teacher does not share anything personal, Adrienne. Is that how you’re feeling?
Adrienne: I would wanna homeschool.
Garcelle: Ah.
Adrienne: I love the idea of homeschooling or having a traditional setting…
Garcelle: Girl listen, you’ll do it for a week, then be like, “Get these kids outta here.” (Laughs)
Adrienne: No! I wouldn’t do it! I wouldn’t do it.
Jeannie: (Laughs)
Adrienne: I probably wouldn’t be doing the homeschooling. My sister does it with my nieces. So, I’d have her do it.
Garcelle: Oh. Okay.
Adrienne: But they also have this amazing situation now where you get multiple…
Jeannie: Girl! You ain’t gonna be raising a rainbow flag! You’re gonna be raising a white flag! (Motions like she is waving a flag) “Help!”
Garcelle: Yeah! Exactly! “Get me outta here!”
Adrienne: “Come get me! I surrender!” But, I love the idea of raising children together. You actually get multiple families together who choose to school their children together under a curriculum they all agree upon. Like, I would love for my children to learn about African history that doesn’t start with colonialism- or learn starting at slavery. Like, there’s certain things that I would want my children to learn that isn’t in our current school systems… Yeah, I don’t want them celebrating Christopher Columbus Day. But that’s just me…. So, I think that it’s very difficult to decide this because naturally- we naturally as human beings- even me being on this show, I’m sharing my personal opinion. If your child is spending eight hours a day with this teacher, naturally this person’s values and bias will absolutely be influential on your children’s lives.
Barkley on Defunding the Police: ‘Who Are Black People Supposed to Call? Ghostbusters?’ / WATCH
*During an NBA playoffs pregame show on TNT Thursday, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley mocked calls to defund the police, asking, “Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?”
While speaking on the subject, Barkley explained, “We have to really be careful. I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that. We need police reform, prison reform, and things like that. Because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.”
”So, that notion, they keep saying that,” Barkley added. “I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” In addition to that comment, Barkley also cautioned not to compare Breonna Taylor’s death with other high-profile police killings including the death of George Floyd, with Barkley pointing out that Taylor’s boyfriend ”shot at police” first.
John David Washington Talks ‘Tenet’ & Being Named the Black James Bond! – EUR Exclusive / WATCH
*EURweb sat down with John David Washington, the star of Tenet, to talk all things inversion, classic spy movies and being named “The Black James Bond!”
The highly anticipated, globe trotting action epic, Tenet, from the great mind of Christopher Nolan, has landed in IMAX theaters.
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, this movie is a Protagonist’s journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Simply called, the Protagonist, John David Washington’s character takes the viewers on an unprecedented thrill ride through time, within the concept of inversion.
We asked Washington what it was like to film his own inverted fight scenes and he said:
“For all the physical requirements of the film, it took about two and a half months of training before principal photography started. It was intense. I was on a strict diet and [he] had the mentality of a strict operative. A mentality of a killer. A savior of the world.”
He went on to say that the training was very difficult, but he loved every moment of it. The moves that you see in this movie, have never been done before. The hand-to-hand combat, in the rules of inversion, have never been filmed before…ever! The moves were specifically created for this film and filmed through an IMAX camera.
Washington gave interviews for “Tenet,” as recent as last week, even though the movie opened on September 3rd. Tenet can only be seen in theaters. It is not streaming anywhere. But, with many cineplexes still closed and many moviegoers reluctant to return, due to the global pandemic, its $20 million opening was low by the nine-digit standards of director Christopher Nolan, whose blockbusters include “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Washington and Nolan, want you to feel comfortable going back to theaters, safely. This blockbuster is the answer. It is a palindrome, in title and in viewing. It is epic and it’s looking for viewers to experience the unexperienced!
John David Washington is phenomenal in this movie! He is indeed “The Black James Bond!” If you want a new viewing experience, if you want to see the genius of a strong Black lead in a thriller of a lifetime, Tenet is the movie for you!
“You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it.”
If this statement makes you curious, you have to add Tenet to your “must see” list!
Check your local theaters for showtimes.
