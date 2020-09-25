#BlackLivesMatter
Stevie Wonder Says ‘Universe Is Watching Us’ After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [VIDEO]
*Stevie Wonder shared his feelings about the state of the nation in a moving video message shared on social media.
His seven-minute announcement arrived hours after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted one police officer with first-degree wanton endangerment for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement as part of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police department, but Wonder believes “no amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?'” he says in the clip above. “‘Why would we accept anyone [to] call a fallen soldier anything less than an ultimate hero?'”
“And for me, good trouble is bringing our nation, this nation, back together again. And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out. We just can’t put November in the hands of fate. But we can put it in our hands. The universe is still watching us. And now,” the teary-eyed singer declared, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us, too.”
READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Dan Levy, and more celebrities reacted to the news that none of the three officers in Taylor’s case were charged for her death.
“God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure,” Duvernay tweeted. The director has championed racial justice and highlighted issues in the criminal justice system through projects like Selma, 13th, and When They See Us.
“What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment,” “grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi wrote, adding, “‘No knock warrants’ feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America … The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”
George Clooney issued a statement to The New York Times in response to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron condemning celebrities for reacting to the news.
“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”
Scroll up and watch Wonder’s full empowering message via the YouTube video above.
#BlackLivesMatter
Louisville Police Arrest Rep. Attica Scott, Author of ‘Breonna’s Law’ That Would End No-Knock Warrants (Watch)
*Rep. Attica Scott, the only Black female representative in the Kentucky Capitol and author of Breonna’s Law, a bill that would end no-knock warrants statewide, was among 24 protesters arrested in Louisville, KY Thursday night as they gathered near First Unitarian Church and the Louisville Free Public Library, which had allegedly been set on fire, according to a police report reviewed by WAVE.
The state representative received a felony charge of first-degree rioting and two misdemeanors for failure to disperse and unlawful assembly, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
Watch Rep. Scott’s arrest below:
The protests began Wednesday after the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting were not indicted for her death. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., instead indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was fired in June, with three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The verdict meant the former detective endangered the lives of Taylor’s neighbors by firing the rounds.
“Breonna’s Law” would force police to knock and verbally announce themselves, and require that a judge approve the use of violent entry when issuing the warrant. Additionally, officers would have to activate their body cameras when serving the warrant.
It is unclear if, or when, the Kentucky House will vote on “Breonna’s Law.” Two months before Scott brought the legislation to the state level, Louisville city council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants.
“The bill that I have filed, Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, has to pass,” Scott said to NPR. “It has to pass so that what happened in the case of Breonna Taylor does not happen again — that we have to get policy change because this system will not change unless the policies reflect what the people are demanding.”
Below, Rep. Scott announces the statewide no-knock warrant bill.
#BlackLivesMatter
Stanley Nelson Discusses the Evolution of the Revolution at CBC Virtual Panel
*On Thursday September 24, 2020 during the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Congressman Bobby L. Rush (D- Illinois) hosted a virtual panel discussion on The Evolution of the Revolution.
Primetime Emmy Award winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson joined Congressman Rush and civic leaders to discuss his film The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.
DID YOU SEE THIS? Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
Stanley Nelson’s track record as a documentarian is impressive to say the least. In 2016 the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences bestowed upon him the Lifetime Achievement Award. A Lifetime Achievement Award has also been granted to Mr. Nelson from the International Documentary Association (IDA) and from the George Foster Peabody Awards. Stanley spoke with EURweb about The Black Panthers: Vanguards of the Revolution and his participation in the CBC panel.
EURweb was also quite excited to learn about a short that Stanley produced for Starbucks to help train their employees called The Story of Access.
Joining Stanley Nelson on the Evolution of the Revolution CBC panel are panelists: Alicia Garza, Special Projects Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance, Tamika Mallory, Founder of Until Freedom, Lynn French, Former Black Panther, Director of Hope and a Home, Inc., Carlil Pittman, Co-Founder of Good Kids Mad City Englewood, Khalid Kamau, Councilman for South Fulton, GA and Former Black Lives Matter Organizer. Mr. Nelson’s upcoming projects include a film for Netflix about the 1980’s drug epidemic called “Crack” and a film for Showtime to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison rebellion.
Stanley Nelson and his wife Marcia A. Smith are the founders of Firelight Media. Other films by Firelight Media include Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool, Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, Freedom Riders, Freedom Summer and The Murder Of Emmett Till; which are now available to stream free through PBS via American Experience’s Civil Rights Film Collection HERE. Stanley Nelson is the winner of five Primetime Emmy Awards and the recipient of the National Medal in the Humanities from President Barack Obama. Click here for further details on the CBC panel discussion.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Watch below:
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
