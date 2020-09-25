Pure Preciousness: Watch This 1-Year-Old React to Hearing His Mom’s Voice for the First Time (Video)

*The moment a Virginia 1-year-old heard his mother’s voice for the first time was captured on video shared by the hospital and has gone viral, with nearly 5 million views and counting.

The folks at VCU Children’s Hospital posted video of Mason McMillan taken moments after he was given specially fitted hearing aids to address his hearing loss. As he put them on for the first time, Maison’s mom, Lauryn Webb pulled out her cell phone to capture his reaction.

After Webb asks, “Can you hear me? Hi baby!,” Maison’s face suddenly lights up as he squeals and laughs.

my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN — finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020

“Maison is the love of my life,” Webb told Richmond’s WRIC, which reported on the story. “In that moment it was like falling in love with him all over again. I started bawling my eyes out behind the camera.”

While pregnant, Webb was shot three times in a random home invasion in Hampton, which landed her and her unborn son in the Trauma Center at the VCU Medical Center. Webb’s arm was shattered and a major artery was hit by a bullet in her groin. She underwent two surgeries, which pushed her into emergency labor.

Born as a micro-premie, Maison was four months early weighing only 1 pound 5 oz. He was confined to an incubator for months, developed sepsis and chronic lung disease, and needed oxygen to survive. He spent 158 days total in the NICU. Webb couldn’t hold her son in her arms for the first two months of his life.

“He was just so tiny, really itty bitty. You could see through his skin and his eyes were still fused shut,” Webb explained. “It was all very scary. This is my first child, I’m a college student and didn’t expect any of this.”

Maison is now home and happy. Webb tells 8News, she is cherishing the milestone moments even more after their near death experience because she didn’t know whether her or her son would come out alive after the shooting.

Watch 8News’s report below or view here: