Pure Preciousness: Watch This 1-Year-Old React to Hearing His Mom’s Voice for the First Time (Video)
*The moment a Virginia 1-year-old heard his mother’s voice for the first time was captured on video shared by the hospital and has gone viral, with nearly 5 million views and counting.
The folks at VCU Children’s Hospital posted video of Mason McMillan taken moments after he was given specially fitted hearing aids to address his hearing loss. As he put them on for the first time, Maison’s mom, Lauryn Webb pulled out her cell phone to capture his reaction.
After Webb asks, “Can you hear me? Hi baby!,” Maison’s face suddenly lights up as he squeals and laughs.
my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN
— finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020
“Maison is the love of my life,” Webb told Richmond’s WRIC, which reported on the story. “In that moment it was like falling in love with him all over again. I started bawling my eyes out behind the camera.”
While pregnant, Webb was shot three times in a random home invasion in Hampton, which landed her and her unborn son in the Trauma Center at the VCU Medical Center. Webb’s arm was shattered and a major artery was hit by a bullet in her groin. She underwent two surgeries, which pushed her into emergency labor.
Born as a micro-premie, Maison was four months early weighing only 1 pound 5 oz. He was confined to an incubator for months, developed sepsis and chronic lung disease, and needed oxygen to survive. He spent 158 days total in the NICU. Webb couldn’t hold her son in her arms for the first two months of his life.
“He was just so tiny, really itty bitty. You could see through his skin and his eyes were still fused shut,” Webb explained. “It was all very scary. This is my first child, I’m a college student and didn’t expect any of this.”
Maison is now home and happy. Webb tells 8News, she is cherishing the milestone moments even more after their near death experience because she didn’t know whether her or her son would come out alive after the shooting.
Watch 8News’s report below or view here:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ray J Admits He’s Ready for Marriage Counseling with Princess Love [VIDEO]
*Ray J is reconsidering his refusal to go to marriage counseling with Princess Love, weeks after he filed for divorce from his wife.
Two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage with Ray J, the singer made his own filing to move forward with the separation less than two weeks ago.
Back in May, Love filed papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas blow up last year, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up at the BET Awards.
“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”
“It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it,” Ray J later admitted, saying he would have gotten “too many opinions” if he had shared his plans. “I just went to God.”
READ MORE: Princess Love Requests Dismissal of Her Divorce from Ray J
During a Monday appearance on “The Real,” Ray J said he initially told Love he would not go to counseling because he “felt like it would get one-sided,” but he told the hosts he’s had a change of heart.
“I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe,” he said. “It really was and I just had to fall back and go damn this is a really, really good thing.”
Ray J then explained that he would go to marriage counseling primarily for the sake of his children.
“I would be up for it,” Ray J said. “I would be up for whatever it is to make sure that my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7.”
Following the Las Vegas incident, Love said she had no desire to continue the marriage and Ray J was photo’d out and about without his wedding band.
A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”
Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016.
Watch Ray J’s conversation with “The Real” via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jodie Turner-Smith on Not Passing ‘Fear’ to Daughter Through Breastfeeding
*Jodie Turner-Smith says it was quite challenging being a new mom and balancing her emotions during protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.
The “Queen & Slim” recalls being home in California with husband Joshua Jackson as the nation erupted over the police killing of Floyd.
“We decided to live in West Hollywood for the birth [to be closer to a hospital in case of an emergency], so I was hearing the sirens and the marches,” the “Queen & Slim” star recalls in a new interview with Porter. “I could hear all the unrest outside the door, and it actually took me a while before I could watch the video of George Floyd because I was nursing my daughter and you think about the generational trauma that we already carry and deal with and pass on.”
“I was trying really hard not to pass on that fear, sadness and anxiety through my breast to my child,” she added. “I had to shut a lot of it down and just stay insular and inside my family for a bit.”
READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith Opens Up About 4-Day Labor Journey: ‘I Was Fatigued’
View this post on Instagram
moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/ : a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. >>>>> thank you @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. i will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked 🌱💞 #FrankieMark #JodieByFrankieMark
Turner-Smith had a home birth with the support of her obstetrician, her doula, her midwife, her mother and Jackson.
“Right after I gave birth, my husband washed her, and the midwife and doula cleaned everything up. Then me, my husband and my daughter, we just slept for a good 12 hours. I needed that. We needed that,” she recalled.
She opted for a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the “negative birth outcomes for Black women in America.”
“We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism,” she wrote in an essay for the September issue of British Vogue.
“We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice,” she explained. “Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”
Turner-Smith spent nearly four days in labor in late April.
“Early in the morning on my third day of labour, my husband and I shared a quiet moment. I was fatigued and beginning to lose my resolve. Josh ran me a bath, and as I lay in it contracting, I talked to my body and I talked to my daughter,” she shared. “In that moment, he snapped a picture of me. An honest moment of family and togetherness — a husband supporting a wife, our baby still inside me, the sacred process of creating a family.”
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Did Tennison Give in To Temptation? [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Andrea and Lamar sparring over the “temptations” that they’re kids are exposed to while adjusting to life in Los Angeles.
“It’s way too many temations out here. Satan is real. He will try and take your soul,” says Andrea in the clip above.
The stars of “Life After Lockup” are serving a fresh new take on fast-paced and heart-wrenching storytelling this season, with a special event that features a mix of unseen footage and self-shot stories captured during quarantine using cell phones, Go Pros, video diaries, and interviews recorded on Skype, according to the press release.
After a family vote, Andrea and the kids finally made the move to Los Angeles with Lamar. Andrea will now have to accept the family decision and start her life in a city she doesn’t like. Lamar plans to take Tennison under his wing and teach him how to navigate the streets – and Andrea is determined to have Priscilla baptized in the Mormon faith—will they be seduced by the allure or will Mormon values win?
Scroll up and check out our exclusive clip via the YouTube clip above.
Elsewhere in the episode, Brittany wrestles with her mother’s demons. Lacey makes a risky decision behind Shane’s back. Romance blooms for Angela. A surprise at Rayne’s birthday party leaves Michael stunned. The baptism battle between Andrea and Lamar comes to a head.
Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c.
