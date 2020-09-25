*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 between 1-3pmPT at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom video conferencing the heads of two record labels, two management companies and a music producer to speak on the Professional Panel. The conference offers a “Q and A Session” with the panelists, a “professional talent showcase,” and a “national talent competition.” One winner from each category – singer, songwriter, dance or acting – in the competition will be selected by the panel to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.

Lukevision Enterprises was founded in 2001 by Will Luke and is a management company and record label with a current roster that includes Netherland Hip-Hop/Pop singer/songwriter Odillia (pictured bottom right) and five year-old Los Angeles singing prodigy Lil’ Matick. Odillia is currently promoting her new single “End of the World” featuring rapper Lil’ Keed, a nice club single of eternal love and is produced by Robert Watson (Twelve27 Production). Odillia relocated to Los Angeles from her home in the Netherlands after winning Holland’s “Got Talent” reality competition, and immediately signed with Lukevision. Her single “End of the World” is accompanied by a music video. Lil’ Matick is currently promoting his debut single “I Love Hugs!.” Written by the young singer, “I Love Hugs!” is also accompanied by a music video that is certainly made for kids his age. His father is Will Luke, a 20 year music industry executive from Ohio, now living in Los Angeles. Luke has worked with Snoop Dogg, Jodeci, Nipsey Hussel, Don Omar and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Odillia will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles 21st annual “ULMII” Entertainment Conference during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom between 1-3pmPT.

Underground Hits Production, founded and headed by D. Baldwin (www.UGHIts.com) is a management company, record label and marketing group. Its roster consist of managing R&B singing sensation Eli (pictured bottom left), rapper Y.F.R.S., and Hip-Hop singer, songwriter, rapper and model Gxlden Doll aka Gene$i$ (pictured top). It also includes handling marketing for Motor Sports’ Richard Petty and NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace. The 19 year-old Kansas City native, Gxlden Doll, has garnered four nominations from Kansas City’s “People’s Choice Awards” – “Best Female Vocalist,” “Best Female Rapper,” “Best Make-Up Artist,” and “Best Model.” Both Gxlden Doll and Eli will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles “ULMII” Entertainment Conference between 1-3pmPT during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom.

Will Luke (Lukevision Enterprise), Robert Watson (Twelve27 Productions), and D. Baldwin (Underground Hits Production), are sponsors of the “Professional Talent Showcase.” The three veteran industry executives will serve on the “professional panel” along with Digital Publisher Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com); Television Personality and Model Melody Trice, host of “The Melody Trice Show” (www.MelodyTrice.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, who is also a film producer at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Lukas Rossi, winner of the CBS “Rock Star: Supernova” reality competition (www.LukasRossi.com), and multi-award winning Actor (PBS, DreamWorks)/Filmmaker (One Nation, Naga Pixie) Anthony Michael Hobbs, also founder of the “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival” and the “ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth” (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com).

You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, and for Zoom video conferencing access link/number.

