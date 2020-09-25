Entertainment
Lukevision, Underground Hits, Twelve27 Heads to Speak at ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference
*On Saturday, November 7, 2020 between 1-3pmPT at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom video conferencing the heads of two record labels, two management companies and a music producer to speak on the Professional Panel. The conference offers a “Q and A Session” with the panelists, a “professional talent showcase,” and a “national talent competition.” One winner from each category – singer, songwriter, dance or acting – in the competition will be selected by the panel to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lukevision Enterprises was founded in 2001 by Will Luke and is a management company and record label with a current roster that includes Netherland Hip-Hop/Pop singer/songwriter Odillia (pictured bottom right) and five year-old Los Angeles singing prodigy Lil’ Matick. Odillia is currently promoting her new single “End of the World” featuring rapper Lil’ Keed, a nice club single of eternal love and is produced by Robert Watson (Twelve27 Production). Odillia relocated to Los Angeles from her home in the Netherlands after winning Holland’s “Got Talent” reality competition, and immediately signed with Lukevision. Her single “End of the World” is accompanied by a music video. Lil’ Matick is currently promoting his debut single “I Love Hugs!.” Written by the young singer, “I Love Hugs!” is also accompanied by a music video that is certainly made for kids his age. His father is Will Luke, a 20 year music industry executive from Ohio, now living in Los Angeles. Luke has worked with Snoop Dogg, Jodeci, Nipsey Hussel, Don Omar and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Odillia will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles 21st annual “ULMII” Entertainment Conference during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom between 1-3pmPT.
Underground Hits Production, founded and headed by D. Baldwin (www.UGHIts.com) is a management company, record label and marketing group. Its roster consist of managing R&B singing sensation Eli (pictured bottom left), rapper Y.F.R.S., and Hip-Hop singer, songwriter, rapper and model Gxlden Doll aka Gene$i$ (pictured top). It also includes handling marketing for Motor Sports’ Richard Petty and NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace. The 19 year-old Kansas City native, Gxlden Doll, has garnered four nominations from Kansas City’s “People’s Choice Awards” – “Best Female Vocalist,” “Best Female Rapper,” “Best Make-Up Artist,” and “Best Model.” Both Gxlden Doll and Eli will perform Saturday, November 7th at the Los Angeles “ULMII” Entertainment Conference between 1-3pmPT during the “Professional Talent Showcase” via Zoom.
Will Luke (Lukevision Enterprise), Robert Watson (Twelve27 Productions), and D. Baldwin (Underground Hits Production), are sponsors of the “Professional Talent Showcase.” The three veteran industry executives will serve on the “professional panel” along with Digital Publisher Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com); Television Personality and Model Melody Trice, host of “The Melody Trice Show” (www.MelodyTrice.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); Artist Manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, who is also a film producer at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Lukas Rossi, winner of the CBS “Rock Star: Supernova” reality competition (www.LukasRossi.com), and multi-award winning Actor (PBS, DreamWorks)/Filmmaker (One Nation, Naga Pixie) Anthony Michael Hobbs, also founder of the “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival” and the “ILICFF/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops for Youth” (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com).
You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, and for Zoom video conferencing access link/number.
John David Washington Talks ‘Tenet’ & Being Named the Black James Bond! – EUR Exclusive / WATCH
*EURweb sat down with John David Washington, the star of Tenet, to talk all things inversion, classic spy movies and being named “The Black James Bond!”
The highly anticipated, globe trotting action epic, Tenet, from the great mind of Christopher Nolan, has landed in IMAX theaters.
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, this movie is a Protagonist’s journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
THIS IS A TRIP! Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
Simply called, the Protagonist, John David Washington’s character takes the viewers on an unprecedented thrill ride through time, within the concept of inversion.
We asked Washington what it was like to film his own inverted fight scenes and he said:
“For all the physical requirements of the film, it took about two and a half months of training before principal photography started. It was intense. I was on a strict diet and [he] had the mentality of a strict operative. A mentality of a killer. A savior of the world.”
He went on to say that the training was very difficult, but he loved every moment of it. The moves that you see in this movie, have never been done before. The hand-to-hand combat, in the rules of inversion, have never been filmed before…ever! The moves were specifically created for this film and filmed through an IMAX camera.
Washington gave interviews for “Tenet,” as recent as last week, even though the movie opened on September 3rd. Tenet can only be seen in theaters. It is not streaming anywhere. But, with many cineplexes still closed and many moviegoers reluctant to return, due to the global pandemic, its $20 million opening was low by the nine-digit standards of director Christopher Nolan, whose blockbusters include “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” Washington and Nolan, want you to feel comfortable going back to theaters, safely. This blockbuster is the answer. It is a palindrome, in title and in viewing. It is epic and it’s looking for viewers to experience the unexperienced!
John David Washington is phenomenal in this movie! He is indeed “The Black James Bond!” If you want a new viewing experience, if you want to see the genius of a strong Black lead in a thriller of a lifetime, Tenet is the movie for you!
“You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it.”
If this statement makes you curious, you have to add Tenet to your “must see” list!
Check your local theaters for showtimes.
News
YouTuber Ari Zahir Cast as New Voice of Cleveland Brown on ‘Family Guy’
*Family Guy has cast YouTuber Arif Zahir to voice Cleveland Brown after Mike Henry, a white man, announced he would be stepping down from the role because “persons of color should play characters of color.”
Henry announced his departure on social media in August, saying in a statement, “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”
“The Cleveland Show” ran from 2009 to 2013, during which Henry provided the voice of Cleveland and his stepson, Rallo Tubbs. The comedian also voices Consuela the maid and several other minor characters. He served as co-creator and lead star on the spinoff for the series’ four seasons, The Blast reports.
Henry provided the voice of the character since the Fox animated series’ debut in 1999.
READ MORE: Wendell Pierce Petitions to Voice Cleveland Brown After ‘Family Guy’ Star Mike Henry Steps Down
We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/i3YTSc0DiC
— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 25, 2020
The animated sitcom announced on Twitter Friday that Zahir, who is Black, will now voice Cleveland in season 19.
“We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz,” the series tweeted alongside a split photo of Zahir and Cleveland.
Of the news, Zahir, 26, said in a statement: “To Mike Henry, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Seth MacFarlane, thank you for this incredible gift. And to the millions of fans who love this show, I promise not to let you own.”
Actor Wendell Pierce had petitioned to become the new voice of Cleveland Brown, SandraRose reported.
He took to social media to pitch himself, writing “Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland, I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on ‘The Cleveland Show.’”
We previously reported, “The Simpsons” will no longer allow non-white characters to be voiced by white actors.
“Moving forward, “The Simpsons” will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the producers stated.
Books
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Says He’s Making the Love He Wants / EUR Exclusive WATCH
*Mike Johnson has made a name for himself leaving “Bachelorette” fans in an uproar after not being selected as the first black bachelor in the franchise.
Even though Johnson hasn’t made history yet on his path to love, he hasn’t given up either. Debuting his new book called “Making The Love You Want,” Mike is now focused on making the love he wants.
EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless sat down with the season 15 The Bachelorette contestant to discuss his relationship status, his new book, and making the love he truly wants.
“I like a woman that has a strong backbone. I like a woman who has confidence in handling themselves. I like a woman who can teach me some things, someone who knows she’s a boss.” Johnson goes on to say “ I want one lady for the rest of my life, I want to build with her, I want a partnership, I want to build businesses, I want to be a mogul couple.”
Before “The Bachelorette” Mike lived a life of anonymity as a financier in Grand Prairie, TX. But once he received the phone call that he was cast on Hannah Brown’s season, life as he knew it completely changed. The Texas native knew on the journey to finding love, his life experiences would be exposed on national TV. Ready to tell his story The Bachelor In Paradise participant was compelled to take a deeper dive into his past leading him to write his debut book.
MORE NEWS: Rancic and Fox Cancel Hosting Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID!
“I love my title so much because that’s what its all about, making the love you want within my book, within life, and all the things you want out of life. Really starting from within.” Mike let us know that he got so transparent in the book that he had to sit down and have a conversation with his mother whom he’s very close to, about it.
The handsome bachelor has turned his full focus on his philanthropic work, speaking engagements, and continuing being an active mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Get to know Johnson better by purchasing his book “Making The Love You Want” on October 2.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
