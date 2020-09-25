Today’s Video
Justice Ginsburg’s Personal Trainer Honors Her with Pushups in Front of Casket (Watch)
*The longtime personal trainer to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored her in his own special way on Friday as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Bryant Johnson, who was famously captured in the documentary “RBG” during one of his morning workouts with the famed Justice, dropped down and did three pushups in front of her flag-draped casket.
Watch below:
Ginsburg became well known for her rigorous exercise routine consisting of squats, curls, planks and 20 full push-ups. Johnson wrote a book about it in 2017, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…And You Can Too!”
Johnson began training Ginsburg in 1999 after her first battle with cancer – that time in her colon – when her husband expressed concern about how frail she appeared. She worked out with Johnson twice a week at 7 p.m. from then on with few exceptions, most notably Johnson’s deployment to Kuwait as an Army reservist and equal opportunity adviser from 2004-2007, and when Ginsburg had serious health issues such as her 2009 bout with pancreatic cancer and a 2014 heart stent implant. In Oct. 2019, Ginsburg said she continued her workout even after receiving radiation treatment that summer.
Below, Stephen Colbert crashes Johnson’s workout with Ginsburg for a 2018 “Late Show” segment.
Emotional ‘Black Panther’ Mural With Chadwick Boseman Unveiled at Disneyland (Video)
*Disneyland unveiled a beautiful new mural dedicated to Chadwick Boseman and his portrayal of Marvel superhero Black Panther in its Downtown Disney shopping district on Thursday.
The artwork from Nikkolas Smith shows the actor giving the Wakanda salute to a young Black boy wearing a “Black Panther” mask. The child also wears a hospital gown, a nod to Boseman’s visits to children with cancer at St. Jude hospital, while waging a private battle with the disease. The installation is titled “King Chad.”
Smith shared photos and videos of the unveiling Thursday on Instagram, in which he is giving the Wakanda salute in front of the mural. This art installation will be on display in Downtown Disney through Dec. 31.
“This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney,” he wrote. “It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus.”
View pics and watch video of the unveiling below, or here on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI
#BlackLivesMatter
Louisville Police Arrest Rep. Attica Scott, Author of ‘Breonna’s Law’ That Would End No-Knock Warrants (Watch)
*Rep. Attica Scott, the only Black female representative in the Kentucky Capitol and author of Breonna’s Law, a bill that would end no-knock warrants statewide, was among 24 protesters arrested in Louisville, KY Thursday night as they gathered near First Unitarian Church and the Louisville Free Public Library, which had allegedly been set on fire, according to a police report reviewed by WAVE.
The state representative received a felony charge of first-degree rioting and two misdemeanors for failure to disperse and unlawful assembly, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
Watch Rep. Scott’s arrest below:
The protests began Wednesday after the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting were not indicted for her death. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., instead indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was fired in June, with three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The verdict meant the former detective endangered the lives of Taylor’s neighbors by firing the rounds.
“Breonna’s Law” would force police to knock and verbally announce themselves, and require that a judge approve the use of violent entry when issuing the warrant. Additionally, officers would have to activate their body cameras when serving the warrant.
It is unclear if, or when, the Kentucky House will vote on “Breonna’s Law.” Two months before Scott brought the legislation to the state level, Louisville city council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants.
“The bill that I have filed, Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, has to pass,” Scott said to NPR. “It has to pass so that what happened in the case of Breonna Taylor does not happen again — that we have to get policy change because this system will not change unless the policies reflect what the people are demanding.”
Below, Rep. Scott announces the statewide no-knock warrant bill.
Pure Preciousness: Watch This 1-Year-Old React to Hearing His Mom’s Voice for the First Time (Video)
*The moment a Virginia 1-year-old heard his mother’s voice for the first time was captured on video shared by the hospital and has gone viral, with nearly 5 million views and counting.
The folks at VCU Children’s Hospital posted video of Mason McMillan taken moments after he was given specially fitted hearing aids to address his hearing loss. As he put them on for the first time, Maison’s mom, Lauryn Webb pulled out her cell phone to capture his reaction.
After Webb asks, “Can you hear me? Hi baby!,” Maison’s face suddenly lights up as he squeals and laughs.
my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN
— finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020
“Maison is the love of my life,” Webb told Richmond’s WRIC, which reported on the story. “In that moment it was like falling in love with him all over again. I started bawling my eyes out behind the camera.”
While pregnant, Webb was shot three times in a random home invasion in Hampton, which landed her and her unborn son in the Trauma Center at the VCU Medical Center. Webb’s arm was shattered and a major artery was hit by a bullet in her groin. She underwent two surgeries, which pushed her into emergency labor.
Born as a micro-premie, Maison was four months early weighing only 1 pound 5 oz. He was confined to an incubator for months, developed sepsis and chronic lung disease, and needed oxygen to survive. He spent 158 days total in the NICU. Webb couldn’t hold her son in her arms for the first two months of his life.
“He was just so tiny, really itty bitty. You could see through his skin and his eyes were still fused shut,” Webb explained. “It was all very scary. This is my first child, I’m a college student and didn’t expect any of this.”
Maison is now home and happy. Webb tells 8News, she is cherishing the milestone moments even more after their near death experience because she didn’t know whether her or her son would come out alive after the shooting.
Watch 8News’s report below or view here:
