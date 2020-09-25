Justice Ginsburg’s Personal Trainer Honors Her with Pushups in Front of Casket (Watch)

*The longtime personal trainer to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored her in his own special way on Friday as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Bryant Johnson, who was famously captured in the documentary “RBG” during one of his morning workouts with the famed Justice, dropped down and did three pushups in front of her flag-draped casket.

Watch below:

Ginsburg became well known for her rigorous exercise routine consisting of squats, curls, planks and 20 full push-ups. Johnson wrote a book about it in 2017, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…And You Can Too!”

Johnson began training Ginsburg in 1999 after her first battle with cancer – that time in her colon – when her husband expressed concern about how frail she appeared. She worked out with Johnson twice a week at 7 p.m. from then on with few exceptions, most notably Johnson’s deployment to Kuwait as an Army reservist and equal opportunity adviser from 2004-2007, and when Ginsburg had serious health issues such as her 2009 bout with pancreatic cancer and a 2014 heart stent implant. In Oct. 2019, Ginsburg said she continued her workout even after receiving radiation treatment that summer.

Below, Stephen Colbert crashes Johnson’s workout with Ginsburg for a 2018 “Late Show” segment.

