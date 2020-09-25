Urban Music
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Tease Upcoming Film with 2-Part Music Video [WATCH]
*Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma have dropped a two-part music video for the songs “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”
The video, which debuted on TikTok Thursday, tells the story of a wealthy woman (Lopez) who falls in love with a man (Maluma) who turns out to be an undercover agent.
Check out the 8-minute music video via the YouTube player above.
Lopez and Maluma are set to star in the upcoming “Marry Me” in 2021. The music video is a teaser for the movie.
“I’m excited too, because this is like the first time people are getting to see Kat and Bastian, our characters from Marry Me, which is the movie that we have coming out in February, where we play a musical couple,” Lopez said, PEOPLE reports. “It’s exciting. It’s like the Marry Me era has started with these two songs.”
“When you know the appetizer is good, wait until the main course,” Maluma added.
Last month, Lopez announced plans to drop her own makeup and skincare line called JLo Beauty.
The line is in collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics, and the actress/singer posted two selfies on Instagram along with the caption “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.”
She has not revealed much about the her beauty line. As reported by PEOPLE, according to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will offer cosmetics and skincare products.
The Bronx native previously opened up about JLo Beauty in late 2018, when Lopez told Refinery29 about developing her own skincare products.
“I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” she said. “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”
Lawsuit Accuses Ed Sheeran of Copyright Infringement of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’
*British pop star Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for lifting parts of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his track “Thinking Out Loud.”
The 1973 song was co-written by Ed Townsend, whose family filed a lawsuit against Sheeran in 2016, accusing him of lifting the “melody, harmony and rhythmic components” from Gaye’s track, per ABC News.
Sheeran initially responded to the suit by claiming public domain gave him permission to use the chord progressions and drum patterns for “Let’s Get It On.”
During a hearing on Tuesday in front of Sony Records, Townsend’s daughter was joined by music icon George Clinton to fight for Black artists.
“These offenses aren’t just taking place in the streets against black individuals in this country. They’re taking place in the boardrooms. They’re taking place in meetings where there’s no representation,” said Keisha Rice, the attorney for Kathryn Townsend.
“Theft and bullying has been the only priority of the record labels’ agenda. It stops today, Sony, Atlantic and all the rest of them. We’re coming for our 40 acres and a mule plus and interest. And know that we’re not going to be silent. It don’t stop till my casket drop,” said Kathryn Townsend.
“Theft of the music is the new sharecroppers,” said George Clinton. “Not only do they take the music and the land back, they take the 40 acres and the mule back. They get it all from the money that’s being made from IP (intellectual property). So the artists don’t have a chance. I have 20 artists in my band who never got paid for all those samples you heard.”
The hearing for the lawsuit against Sheeran has a trial date set for Nov. 9.
Townsend’s estate is seeking songwriting credit and a portion of the profits from Sheeran’s song.
#BlackLivesMatter
Stevie Wonder Says ‘Universe Is Watching Us’ After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [VIDEO]
*Stevie Wonder shared his feelings about the state of the nation in a moving video message shared on social media.
His seven-minute announcement arrived hours after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted one police officer with first-degree wanton endangerment for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement as part of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police department, but Wonder believes “no amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?'” he says in the clip above. “‘Why would we accept anyone [to] call a fallen soldier anything less than an ultimate hero?'”
“And for me, good trouble is bringing our nation, this nation, back together again. And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out. We just can’t put November in the hands of fate. But we can put it in our hands. The universe is still watching us. And now,” the teary-eyed singer declared, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us, too.”
Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Dan Levy, and more celebrities reacted to the news that none of the three officers in Taylor’s case were charged for her death.
“God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure,” Duvernay tweeted. The director has championed racial justice and highlighted issues in the criminal justice system through projects like Selma, 13th, and When They See Us.
“What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment,” “grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi wrote, adding, “‘No knock warrants’ feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America … The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”
George Clooney issued a statement to The New York Times in response to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron condemning celebrities for reacting to the news.
“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”
Scroll up and watch Wonder’s full empowering message via the YouTube video above.
Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting with New Diss Track, Album
*On Thursday night, Tory Lanez decided to break his silence about the July 12 shooting incident with Megan The Stallion.
After taking to social media to say he had “time today” tell his side of what really happened that night, many assumed the Canadian rapper would take to IG Live to spill the tea. Instead he dropped a full-length album titled “Daystar” that appears to be entirely dedicated to denying the shooting allegations while at the same time professing his love for Thee Stallion.
The “Wap” rapper previously alleged that it was Tory that pulled the trigger and shot her in her feet.
On “Daystar,” Tory denies the allegations and suggests that he’s innocent and is being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
On the track “Look How God Works,” Tory raps: “Can’t believe she played the witness tryna make them statements […] Grace of God you know the truth, so I’m gon’ beat them cases/I would never put my hands on a woman, dawg/I would never let it blem on a woman, dawg.”
On “Queen And Slim,” he talks about hanging with Megan and Kylie Jenner prior to the shooting and admits to having a “crush on Kylie.”
We previously reported… word on the curb is that Megan and Tory fought about his affection for the reality TV star, and rumor has it that this is what led to the shooting. But Megan has denied this.
Last month on Instagram live, she confirmed that Lanez shot her and his team lied about it.
“Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Meg said on the livestream. “Yes, this in*gga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f*ckin’ dragging it. Muthaf*ckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this in*gga. I never hit you. Muthaf*ckas was like, ‘Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna of*ck with Kylie.’ No, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”
The LAPD is reportedly investigating what went down that night between Meg and Lanez, but he has yet to be charged in the shooting.
Fans have responded to Tory’s new project by criticizing him for attempting to profit off the assult of a Black woman.
