Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Tease Upcoming Film with 2-Part Music Video [WATCH]

*Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma have dropped a two-part music video for the songs “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

The video, which debuted on TikTok Thursday, tells the story of a wealthy woman (Lopez) who falls in love with a man (Maluma) who turns out to be an undercover agent.

Check out the 8-minute music video via the YouTube player above.

Lopez and Maluma are set to star in the upcoming “Marry Me” in 2021. The music video is a teaser for the movie.

“I’m excited too, because this is like the first time people are getting to see Kat and Bastian, our characters from Marry Me, which is the movie that we have coming out in February, where we play a musical couple,” Lopez said, PEOPLE reports. “It’s exciting. It’s like the Marry Me era has started with these two songs.”

“When you know the appetizer is good, wait until the main course,” Maluma added.

Last month, Lopez announced plans to drop her own makeup and skincare line called JLo Beauty.

The line is in collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics, and the actress/singer posted two selfies on Instagram along with the caption “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.”

She has not revealed much about the her beauty line. As reported by PEOPLE, according to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will offer cosmetics and skincare products.

The Bronx native previously opened up about JLo Beauty in late 2018, when Lopez told Refinery29 about developing her own skincare products.

“I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” she said. “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”